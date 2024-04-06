Enforcement Directorate Jammu Attaches Property Worth Rs 1 Crore In SI Paper Leak Case

JAMMU, Apr 6: The Enforcement Directorate Jammu has attached property worth Rs 1 crore in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector paper leak case.

In a post on X, ED, Jammu has attached movable properties in the form of bank balances relating to accused Yatin Yadav, M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation, Prop. Yatin Yadav and his associate Lokesh Kumar, to the tune of Rs. 1 Crore (approx.) under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002 in a case relates to paper leak of examination conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the recruitment of 1200 Sub-Inspectors of J&K Police, against monetary benefits by the accused Yatin Yadav and others.