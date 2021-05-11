Srinagar : An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Vailoo, Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Tuesday morning
Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir told that three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit
are trapped in the encounter.
“Encounter has started at Vailoo, Kokernag area of Anantnag. Police and security
forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
Encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Vailoo, Kokernag in Anantnag.
Srinagar : An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Vailoo, Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Tuesday morning