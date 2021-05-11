Encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Vailoo, Kokernag in Anantnag.

Srinagar : An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Vailoo, Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Tuesday morning

Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir told that three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit

are trapped in the encounter.

“Encounter has started at Vailoo, Kokernag area of Anantnag. Police and security

forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited.