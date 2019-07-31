Encounter ensues between militants, security forces in Shopian

SRINAGAR: An encounter ensued between militants and security forces in south Kashmir district of Shopian on Wednesday.
Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police, Army and CRPF in a village in Shopian.
They said when security forces were moving towards a particular area, militants hiding there, fired at them with automatic weapons. “The security forces retaliated, ensuing in an encounter,” they said. (AGENCIES)
