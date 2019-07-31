Dhoni joins Army troops in militancy-infested south Kashmir on 2-week stint

SRINAGAR: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, an honorary lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army, joined Army troops in the militancy-infested south Kashmir region on Wednesday to carry out patrolling, guard duties and similar responsibilities just like other soldiers.

The former Indian cricket team captain will be staying with his 106 TA Battalion (Para) till August 15 and under take duties with the troops, Army officials said.

“Lt Col Dhoni arrived here today and has joined his unit,” one of the officials said. (AGENCIES)