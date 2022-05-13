Encounter between terrorists, security forces breaks out in J&K’s Bandipora

Srinagar, May 13: An encounter broke out in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after security forces trapped two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists who had recently infiltrated into the valley, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Brar in the Aragam area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon security forces personnel, who retaliated.

The gunfight was under way, he said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the trapped terrorists were Pakistani and belonged to the LeT. They had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir recently. They had managed to escape during an encounter in the Salinder forest area on Wednesday, he said.

The terrorists were tracked down and trapped at Brar in Bandipora on Friday, the IGP said in a tweet. (AGENCIES)