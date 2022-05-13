4 Killed, 22 Injured After Bus Carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Catches Fire in Katra

JAMMU, May 13: At least four people were charred to death and 22 others were injured after a local bus from Katra to Jammu caught fire near Kharmal about 1.5 km from Katra. As per preliminary details, the bus caught fire from the engine area which soon engulfed the whole bus, said ADGP Jammu. A forensic team has been rushed to the spot

“A local Bus.No.JK14/1831 on way from Katra to Jammu caught fire about 1 km from Katra. Probable cause is being ascertained. FSL team deputed on spot. 02 persons died on spot & 22 injured shifted to Katra. Out of which 03 referred for specialised treatment. Details will follow”, tweeted ADGP Jammu.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has assured every possible help to the injured who have been currently shifted to Naraina Hospital in Jammu.