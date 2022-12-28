Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Sidhra Area Of Jammu

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Dec 28: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on the outskirts of Sidhra in Jammu district on early Wednesday morning.

A gunfight erupted around 7.30 am and reinforcements have been rushed to the area to neutralise the terrorists.

Confirming the incident, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.