SRINAGAR, Oct 4: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Drach area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian today, said police.
Encounter has started at Drach area in Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, says Kashmir Zone Police
Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir’s Shopian: Police
