Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K’s Kupwara

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, May 3: Security forces shot dead two terrorists militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter broke out close to the Line of Control near Pichnad village in Machil area.

Police said two terrorists have been killed in the encounter so far.

” 2 terrorists killed. Search operation still going on,” a police tweet said.

The identity and the group affiliation of the slain militants could not be established immediately.