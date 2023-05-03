EMPLOYMENT (03-05-2023)

VACANCY
Marketing Executive (Male)
Hardworking, good communication skills, fresher preffered, own two wheeler, willing to explore new avenues.
Total Field job:
Suitable candidate may contact between 2 pm – 5 pm.
The Furnishing Mall
Gulab Singh Marg
BHARAT SECURITY SERVICES
ADDRESS – opp. Vishal Mega Mart, Kunjwani, Jammu
Requirements-
Security guards (civil)- 25(day and night)
Security guards (ex-men)- 15
Helper (female)- 5
Drivers – 5
Contact 9086588003,9086588005,9086078991
Required
I want a 1 Account Manager job in Eventmangement Co Trikuta Nagar Jammu Timing 11am to 7pm Salary 12000.
Contact No 8492087171
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Accountant / Computer Operator
Education Qual: B.Com/BCA
For M/S Staples India, Adjacent to Post Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary: 9000/-
Contact: 9906389870/9906023111
JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTION PVT. LTD
1 Urgent requirement-
Sale Person, Marketing Executive
-Electrition, Computer Operators
-Accountant for Tally, Buzy, Excel knowledge, Hotel & Restaurant: Chef, Managar, 2 waiter with 1 year experience (Jammu) – Delivery boy, Driver, Helper- Collection Manager, Sale Managers, Senior Sale Manager, Additional Branch Manager (Jammu)
– Office boy, Godown Helper (Jammu)
-Security Guard- Counselor, Telecaller
-Field Job, Staff, Architecture (Jammu) (fresher experience) Psychology,GNM,Security Guard,
Address: Greater Kailash Fawara Chowk near Petrol Pump Jammu
Contact : 7889664892,7051125302
Required
Mechanical Engineer
Qualification: ITI Diploma
Experience- 0 to 1 year
Location : Gangyal
Salary : 10,000
Contact: +91 90551 40106
(Send resume on WhatsApp)
Urgent Requirement for Cambodia, UK, Canada, Australia, Newzealand
Payment After Visa
Free Ilets Classes available
Contact No:-
7006995520, 700699552
Striking Lion Security Services
9906192772, 9103387013, 9103387016, 9622137910
Security Guard 20 Nos
Gunman 10 Nos
Minimum 10th Qualification
Job Location: Gandhi Nagar/Channi/Janipur
Salary: 10000-20000
Duty: 10-12 Hrs (rotational Shift)
Required
Female Assistant for a Physiotherapy Clinic at Canal Road.
Preference will be given to nearby candidate
Contact: 9906022263
REQUIRED
Required a person having experience in Accounts for posting bills (sale & purchase) in MARG Software. Also having experience in GEM and uploading online tenders. Salary Negotiable
Contact: 9419191534, 7006576924
Required Cook
Required full time cook for Girl’s PG at Canal Road
Contact: 9906022263
Hilal Zeerak
A Well reputed company NRI Vision Care India LTd requires Medical Representative for Jammu head quarter interested candidates may send their resume on
zeerakhilal800@gmail.com or call 9469421407.
Preference will be give to
experienced candidates
Required
Required Experienced ( min 5 yrs) FEMALE HOME TUTOR of my Daughter studying in Class 7th (CBSE) . Qualification: MSc in Science or Maths . Teacher should be speak English fluently and Preference will be given who teaches in Convent or GD Goenka School
Contact or WhatsApp: 9797374757