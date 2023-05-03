EMPLOYMENT (03-05-2023)

VACANCY

Marketing Executive (Male)

Hardworking, good communication skills, fresher preffered, own two wheeler, willing to explore new avenues.

Total Field job:

Suitable candidate may contact between 2 pm – 5 pm.

The Furnishing Mall

Gulab Singh Marg

BHARAT SECURITY SERVICES

ADDRESS – opp. Vishal Mega Mart, Kunjwani, Jammu

Requirements-

Security guards (civil)- 25(day and night)

Security guards (ex-men)- 15

Helper (female)- 5

Drivers – 5

Contact 9086588003,9086588005,9086078991

Required

I want a 1 Account Manager job in Eventmangement Co Trikuta Nagar Jammu Timing 11am to 7pm Salary 12000.

Contact No 8492087171

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Accountant / Computer Operator

Education Qual: B.Com/BCA

For M/S Staples India, Adjacent to Post Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary: 9000/-

Contact: 9906389870/9906023111

JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTION PVT. LTD

1 Urgent requirement-

Sale Person, Marketing Executive

-Electrition, Computer Operators

-Accountant for Tally, Buzy, Excel knowledge, Hotel & Restaurant: Chef, Managar, 2 waiter with 1 year experience (Jammu) – Delivery boy, Driver, Helper- Collection Manager, Sale Managers, Senior Sale Manager, Additional Branch Manager (Jammu)

– Office boy, Godown Helper (Jammu)

-Security Guard- Counselor, Telecaller

-Field Job, Staff, Architecture (Jammu) (fresher experience) Psychology,GNM,Security Guard,

Address: Greater Kailash Fawara Chowk near Petrol Pump Jammu

Contact : 7889664892,7051125302

Required

Mechanical Engineer

Qualification: ITI Diploma

Experience- 0 to 1 year

Location : Gangyal

Salary : 10,000

Contact: +91 90551 40106

(Send resume on WhatsApp)

Urgent Requirement for Cambodia, UK, Canada, Australia, Newzealand

Payment After Visa

Free Ilets Classes available

Contact No:-

7006995520, 700699552

Striking Lion Security Services

9906192772, 9103387013, 9103387016, 9622137910

Security Guard 20 Nos

Gunman 10 Nos

Minimum 10th Qualification

Job Location: Gandhi Nagar/Channi/Janipur

Salary: 10000-20000

Duty: 10-12 Hrs (rotational Shift)

Required

Female Assistant for a Physiotherapy Clinic at Canal Road.

Preference will be given to nearby candidate

Contact: 9906022263

REQUIRED

Required a person having experience in Accounts for posting bills (sale & purchase) in MARG Software. Also having experience in GEM and uploading online tenders. Salary Negotiable

Contact: 9419191534, 7006576924

Required Cook

Required full time cook for Girl’s PG at Canal Road

Contact: 9906022263

Hilal Zeerak

A Well reputed company NRI Vision Care India LTd requires Medical Representative for Jammu head quarter interested candidates may send their resume on

zeerakhilal800@gmail.com or call 9469421407.

Preference will be give to

experienced candidates

Required

Required Experienced ( min 5 yrs) FEMALE HOME TUTOR of my Daughter studying in Class 7th (CBSE) . Qualification: MSc in Science or Maths . Teacher should be speak English fluently and Preference will be given who teaches in Convent or GD Goenka School

Contact or WhatsApp: 9797374757