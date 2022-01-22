Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J&K’s Shopian, 2 trapped

SRINAGAR, Jan 22: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Kilbal village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir .

As per the sources, two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

A joint team of J&K Police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Later, as the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated triggering a gunfight.

More details are awaited in this regard. (Agencies)