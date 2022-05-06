Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, May 6: A gunfight started between the terrorists and security forces in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Friday.

“Encounter has started at Sirchand Top (Jungle area), East of Batkoot Pahalgam area of Anantnag. Police and Army on job,” police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. (Agencies)