3 from Punjab die in Jammu accident

JAMMU, May 6: Three persons from Punjab died on the spot when their car rolled into a gorge near Nagrota on Jammu’s outskirts, police said on Friday.

Those who died were identified as Gurdeep Singh of Moga, who was driving, as well as Sham Lal and Vikas Kumar of Ferozpur. They were on their way from Udhampur towards Jammu. Speeding was blamed for the accident. (AGENCIES)