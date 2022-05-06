DC vs SRH: Umran Malik breaks own record twice to bowl fastest delivery of IPL 2022 at 157 kph

NEW DELHI, May 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik broke his own record twice on Thursday (May 5) as two of his deliveries touched the 154.8 kph and a 157 kph marks respectively in Match 50 of IPL 2022 vs Delhi Capitals.

The 154.8 kph happened on the second delivery of 12th over, when he bowled a fullish delivery to Warner, who brought his back in time to avoid getting cleaned up.

The speed gun at the Brabourne stadium flashed 154.8 kph.

This was then the 4th fastest delivery in IPL history.

However, soon he was going to break his own record. On the fourth ball of the 20th over, Umran bowled 157 kph to break his own record twice. The last deliver of the SRH innings was bowled at 156 kph.

His earlier record was of 154 kph that he had achieved in the game vs Chennai Super Kings. But his 157 kph is now the second fastest delivery in IPL history. The fastest still beglongs to Australia’s Shaun Tait, who clocked 157.7 kph.

But Umran did have a great day in office. Despite recording such fast deliveries, he failed to make any impact and went for 52 runs. In the last game as well, he had gone for 48 runs.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the Umran touching such remarkable numbers on speed gun.

Umran was among two players retained by the SRH. In the last IPL, he received praise from many cricket pundits across the world. This year he is training with SRH’s Dale Steyn, who has helped him improve the line and length. Umran is in the top five of the Purple Cap race which proves that he has worked on his skills and pace as well. (Agencies)