Srinagar, Jun 25: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
The security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the Shirmal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.
The exchange of fire is underway. So far, there are no reports of any casualty on either side, the official said. (Agencies)
Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Shopian
