Encounter between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district, one terrorist killed

By
Daily Excelsior
-

 Srinagar : At least one terrorist was killed when an encounter broke out on Wednesday morning between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. At least two are three terrorists are believed to be trapped in Tazipora of Mohammadpora area and encounter is underway. (Agencies)

 

 

