Encounter between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district, one terrorist killed

Srinagar : At least one terrorist was killed when an encounter broke out on Wednesday morning between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. At least two are three terrorists are believed to be trapped in Tazipora of Mohammadpora area and encounter is underway. (Agencies)
Editorial
Decide about pending suspension cases
Building a New India with new energy
Focus on pressing economic issues
Neglected medicinal plant sector
Bijbehara fruit market still under construction
Punish fellers of trees in Kathua district