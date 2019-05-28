DDC Udhampur declares open Cricket tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 28: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, District Coordination Committee Udhampur, today organized District Level Cricket Premier Championship, at Ram Singh Stadium, Ramnagar here.

About 30 teams from Udhampur district are participating in the Championship.

District Development Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla declared open the Cricket Premier Championship in presence of SDM Ramnagar, Farrukh Qazi, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, Executive Engineer PWD, Purshotam Kumar Executive Engineer PHE, Ajay Gupta AD Planning, Anil Sharma and District Coordinator JKCA, Rahmdin besides sportspersons and civil society members.

The chief guest complimented the organizers and said that such events play a major role in spotting the hidden sports talent among youth.

The DDC also congratulated the participants and asked the organizers to organize more such tournaments in the future.