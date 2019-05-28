KC Royals, Count Fitness, KC Sports Club script convincing wins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 28: KC Royals, Count Fitness Hurricanes and KC Sports Club registered wins in the ongoing 2nd Police Public Cricket Premier League, being organized by Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu in collaboration with KC Sports Club and Vishal Cricket Club Jammu at KC Sports Club, here.

The league is being organized under the Chairmanship of MK Sinha IGP Jammu.

In todays’ matches Sandeep Mehta, SP Operation was the chief guest who was introduced with the participating teams. Earlier, in the first match KC Royals defeated Horizon Kings by 3 wickets. Batting first, Horizon Kings scored 137 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Rajanangat top scored with 54 runs, while Akshit and Surya contributed 35 and 20 runs to the total respectively. Aquib, Abhay Tandon and Vansaj took 2 wickets each.

In reply KC Royals chased the target on the last ball of the match by losing 7 wickets thus won the match by 3 wickets. Arin Sharma (30), Raghav Thakur (29) and Aqib (27) were the main scorers. Rohan took 2 wickets, while Rajanangat, Smarpit, Surya and Arbab took 1 wicket each. Aqib was declared as the man of the match.

In the second match Count & Fitness Hurricanes defeated GSI Tigers by 54 runs in an easy contest. Batting first, Count Fitness Hurricanes scored 127 runs in 20 overs. Rohan Gill top scored with 30 runs, while Yuvraj Saini and Arjun contributed 24 runs each. Suraj and Sourav took 2 wickets each while Aftab and Manmit claimed 1 wicket each.

In reply, GSI Tigers bundled out for 73 runs, thus lost the match by 54 runs. Nikhal top scored with 15 runs.

Adhishwer took 3 wickets, Haroon took 2 wickets while Rahul, Gurdaat, Amit and Ritvik claimed 1 wicket each. Adhishwer Kotwal was declared as the man.

In another match, KC Sports Club defeated the Game Changer by 12 runs.

Batting first, KC Sports Club scored 150 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Shehzad (25), Anmol (42) and Musaif (26) were the main scorers.

Ritesh, Abhinandan and Ravi took 2 wickets each.

In reply, the Game Changer managed to score 138 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Sumit (38), Ritesh (34) and Nishank (23) were the main scorers. Agastaya took 3 wickets (hat-trick) and Dhruv took 2 wickets.

Agastaya was declared as man of the match.