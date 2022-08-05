SRINAGAR, August 5: An encounter broke out in the Redwani area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday, police officials informed.
Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
“#Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone police tweeted. (AGENCIES)
Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Kulgam
