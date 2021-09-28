Employment Sept 28, 2021

REQUIRED

“Female MULTITASKING MANAGER (INCLUDES DIGITAL MARKETING NOT OFFLINE MARKETING) REQUIRED FOR MAHAJAN

AGRICULTURE STORE, GOLE PULI”

“BSC IN AGRICULTURE OR

GRADUATION IN ANY FIELD OR POSTGRADUATION.”

“SALARY = 12000 + incentives”

“Call @ 9149528840”

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. Accountant, Supervisior, Office Coordinator with Computer, Payment Collection Boy.

2. ASM for FMCG, Dispatch Supervisior with Busy known.

3. Inject Mould Machin Opretar, Mech engg and elect. Engg fresher, Driver, Packing boys, Salary ( 12k to 25k )

Address :-

Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact no:- 9622365951,

9796260300, 7298663220

Urgently Required

Job for Jammu

1. Computer Operator Office Incharge

2 Receptionist, Tellycaller.

3 Malls. 5 Male,Showroom 5 male /female

4.Securty Guards, Care Taker, Helper.

Ph . 60068 43913, 7780970562

WANTED

Driver

Contact:-

7006448243

STAFF REQUIRED

Immediate Joining:

Hotel & Restaurant Staff

1. Storekeeper.

2. Houskeeping Supervisor.

3. Cashier (Senior & Junior Both)

4. Kitchen Supervisor

5. Room Attendant (M/F)

Note: F&B experience preferred for all Hotel & Restaurant Vacancies.

Please send your resume at: hr@trgindustries.com, management@trgindustries.com

or Call: 9070116234. Salaries Negotiable for deserving candidates

EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT

HI I AM AN ACCOUNTANT, LOOKING FOR MORE HOURS OF WORK. I HAVE GOOD EXPERIENCE OF ACCOUNS, GST RETURNS, INCOME TAX, RECONCILIATION, FINALISATION OF ACCOUNTS ETC. FOR GOOD SERVICE CONTACT ON

Contact No: 9622183362

Email id:sunny72703@gmail.com

Job Opportunity

Sales Executive

(Qualification Criteria – Candidate must have 2 years Sales Experience,

Must have 2 Wheeler & Computer knowledge)

Job Location: Jammu

Interview Call Timing : 10 am – 5 pm

Contact: 9055500404

Female Physiotherapist

Assistant needed in Dr Priyanka Physiotherapy Clinic, Gole Puli.

Bpt

Salary = 6000

Call @ 9419836691

REQUIRED

1. Zonal Heads for J&K – 2 Nos.

2. Relationship Mgrs (M/F) – 6 Nos

3. Mktg. Executives (M/F) = 12 Nos.

Candidates having Exp. in Automobiles & M.V. Insurance Sector shall be given Pref. Salary Best for deserving & Exp. candidates.

Contact : 9797029989

Mail. stargpsindia234@gmail.com

Requirement

Vacancy for Resident Doctors (MBBS/BAMS) available in a Nursing Home situated in a prime location of the Jammu-City.

Contact : 9419226322

9419110789

Required

Urgently Required Team Leaders and Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan at Jammu/Udhampur, R.S. Pura, Akhnoor, Samba and Kathua.

Fixed salary with Lucrative incentives.

Freshers preferred (Two Wheeler Must)

Graduated/Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com

S.D. Financial Consultants

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)

1st Floor, K.C. Plaza, Residency Road, Jammu

Ph. 9419197314, 9419173549

Job opportunity in japan

Work as Nursing Care Worker in Japan under National Skill Development Corporation(NSDC) Sponsored TITP Programme.

Eligibility : FM/MMPHW/ANM, GNM, BSc. N & 12th Pass

For Details : 8229936997

(Whatsapp) 7889510107

Required Staff

S. No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Lecturer in Commerce M.Com +B.Ed

2. Lecturer in English M.A English + B.Ed

3. Math Teacher M.Sc/B.Sc + B.Ed

Salary Negotiable

Date of Interview- 30-09-2021

Time : 9 AM to 12 Noon

Contact No. 9419190547, 7889896780

Director

Pragmatic Institute of Education

Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib R S Pura Jammu

Required

Required Security Guards for managing Main Gate, Stores and Working area of a Manufacturing Unit. The Guards should be in the age group of 25-40 years and atleast 12th pass or Graduate with capability to keep records. Salary shall be based on working experience with all government benefits. Send resume at manishaoakland@gmail.com

Required

Medical Laboratory Technician

who have done MLT DIPLOMA

Starting Salary Rs. 11000

Address:- Hazuribhagh, Lane No. 1, Talab Tillo, Bohri.

9469543103

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1..Civil Engg (5no) 10k to 15k

2..Electrical/Mechanical Engg (10no) 15k

3.. Banking jobs (5no) 15k to 20k onroll

4..GNM / BSC Nursing (6no) 15k

5.. Delivery boys for Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, Samba 11k + Petrol charges

Mob. 7051531025

Gandhi Nagar

Required

Experienced Girls for Beauty Salon Trained in Facial, Waxing, Hair Styling, Bridal, Makeup , Pedicure , Manicure, Bleaching etc with minimum Two Years Experience and Preferably with Two Wheelers.

Contact – 8899234628

WALK IN INTERVIEW

(For Reputed Automobile Co.)

Telecaller (F) : Should have good communicaiton and motivational skills.

Security Guard (M): Experienced or having army background can apply for this job.

For interview contact : 8899448058

Salary Negotiable.