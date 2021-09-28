Mansukh Mandaviya launches ‘National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination from India by 2030’

New Delhi, Sept 28: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday launched “National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination from India by 2030” and said that we have to win the fight against rabies by 2030.

During the launch event of the National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination from India by 2030, Mandaviya said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is also working on reducing the cost of rabies vaccines.

“We have to win the fight against rabies by 2030. It should be a comprehensive effort of the Health Ministry and Animal Husbandry Ministry, we should also include AYUSH Ministry. When we talk about “One Health”, there is an impact on the whole organism and the environment as well,” said the Health Minister.

Mandaviya said, “Today, as people move from one place to another, the virus also goes with them. Many diseases have increased, many diseases have decreased, if only the Ministry of Health will try, the result will not come, we have to make efforts together.”

He further said we are moving forward in ending Tuberculosis (TB) because an ecosystem has been created to end it. Similarly, for rabies, we have to campaign aggressively.

Ministry of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala were also present during the launch event. (Agencies)