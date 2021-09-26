Employment Sept 26, 2021

JOB OPENING
Marketing Manager
Shine Etiquette
(Etiquette Training Program)
Call: 7006629165
STAFF REQUIRED
Immediate Joining:
Office Staff
1. HR – Recruitments.
2. HR – Performance Management, Training & Development.
3. Sr. Executive Administration.
Typist / Computer Operator.
Hotel & Restaurant Staff
1. Storekeeper.
2. Housekeeping Supervisor.
3. Cashier (Senior & Junior Both)
4. Kitchen Supervisor
5. Room Attendant (M/F)
Note: F&B experience preferred for all Hotel & Restaurant vacancies.
Please send your resume at: hr@trgindustries.com, management@trgindustries.com
or Call: 9070116234. Salaries Negotiable for deserving candidates
Required
MARKETING EXECUTIVE – 2 NO.
SALESMAN FOR SHOWROOM (m/f) – 2.NO
SALARY BEST IN THE INDUSTRY
AT RAGHUNATH BAZAR &
MARBLE MARKET
CONTACT: 94191-92618
Required
Required Chemistry and Biology faculty for 11th & 12th at Samba.
Contact No:
9419104553, 9796643066
VACANCY
* TEACHER FOR GK (8TH CLASS)
* TEACHER FOR ENGLISH
(8TH CLASS)
* OFFICE ASSISTANT (COMPUTER KNOWING)
CONTACT: 4 PM TO 7 PM
AT 9419131977, 7889837464
KRISHNA PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING BAKSHI NAGAR JAMMU.
Urgently Required
A Reputed Organization requires Graduate “Sales Executive” having good skills to handle sales and marketing candidate should have good communication skills and should be able to plan and penetrate into various markets of Jammu to achieve Target Sales. Candidates must be well versed with marketing.
Timing : 12 PM to 04 PM (Monday to Wednesday)
Company Name : RACHNA SPARES
Address : Shop No. 129 Yard No. 6, Transport Nagar, Narwal Jammu-180006
Contact: 07006679043/07051002963
Email ID: rachna.spares@gmail.com
Required
Urgently Required Team Leaders and Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan at Jammu/Udhampur, R.S. Pura, Akhnoor, Samba and Kathua.
Fixed salary with Lucrative incentives.
Freshers preferred (Two Wheeler Must)
Graduated/Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com
S.D. Financial Consultants
(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)
1st Floor, K.C. Plaza, Residency Road, Jammu
Ph. 9419197314, 9419173549
JOB
WANTED SMART FEMALE
AS SALES COORDINATOR FOR FMCG CO. WILLING TO TRAVEL.
SALARY BEST IN INDUSTRY
CONT: SALES HEAD – 9086225844
EMAIL-devinderdutta111@gmail.com
ALPHA it systems, jammu
hiring
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER
1-6 YEARS OF PRE-SALES/POST-SALES/CLIENT FACING EXPERIENCE:
qualifications
* B.TECH (CS/IT) + MBA
* KNOWLEDGE ABOUT TRENDS IN IT
* EXCELLENT WRITTEN AND SPOKEN ENGLISH
INTERESTED CANDIDATES TO SHARE CVs At :
careers@alphaitsystems.com
REQUIRED STAFF
ABIBPL
indoor sitting job
Relationship Manager position 10
Qualification – 12th and above
Salary 8000 to 10000
age – 22 yrs to 30 yrs
Walk in interview 27, 28 Sep
(Female only)
Address 92 B/A Gole Market Gandhi Nagar near Bansi Mandir
Contact : 7889614596, 8082051850
NOW HIRING
A Leading international BPO is conducting interviews for the position of sales executives for an inbound and outbound process. Salary 15000 to 30000 plus incentives.
Excellent communication skills in English are a must.
Contact: 8899696322
REQUIRED
Medical Representative
HQ Jammu
Male – 01, Female – 01
Reputed Pharma company looks for experienced graduates / B.Pharma with good communications skills and desire for instant growth
Mail your CV with Photo
Gandhiji71@gmail.com
(Salary + Allowances + Incentives Best in Industry)
STAFF REQUIREMENT FOR HOTEL GREEN VALLEY KATRA
Walk-in Interviews are open from 10:00 AM onwards for below mention Posts:
Front Office Associate-03
Room Boy-03
Housekeeping Supervisor-01
Houseman-02
UT/KST/Dishwasher:02
Steward/Roomservice:02
Please contact for interviews @ 9797026660
Requirement
Vacancy for Resident Doctors (MBBS/BAMS) available in a Nursing Home situated in a prime location of the Jammu-City.
Contact : 9419226322
9419110789
REQUIRED
* Delivery Boy – 1 No.
* Helper – 1 No.
for
LAZIZ PIZZA
ROOP NAGAR
CONTACT : 9796479652
Ashok Leyland Jammu
Rajouri Dealership Required Workshop Manager, Supervisor, Computor Operator, Skilled, Semi Skilled Mechanics Technician trashokleyland@gmail.com 9417058184
Required
2 Salesman & 3 Saleswomen
for ethnic wear shop
in City Chowk
Salary according to experience
Contact –
9419197460
(4 -6 PM)
“Staff Requirement’’
Job Profile – Office Billing Operator= (Only Male)
For Depot of a leading Pharma company, (Area Channi Ramma)
Salary Rs 9,000 -10,000
(Non-Negotiable)
Own Scooty or Bike is compulsory
Working Hours-10 am to 6 pm
Call at Mb 7889772774
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Neuvin Electronics Pvt. LTD. a Delhi based Engineering company require professional and experienced staff for Jammu and Delhi office:
Web Developer: Qual: BE/BTech, Core Skills: WordPress, PHP, SQL, .NET Exp: 2+ years
Sales Engineer: Qual: BE/BTech (ENC), Exp: 2+years
Sales Coordinator(M/F), Qual: Diploma/BE/BTech, Exp: 2+years
Send your updated Resume at info@neuvin.com.
For more information visit www.neuvin.com,
Mob: 9910584666
A.D ENTERPRISES
Yard No. 6, Transport Nagar, Jammu.
WALK IN INTERVIEW
We are looking for candidate for post of driver for personal vehicle (Fortuner, BMW) atleast 10 years experience with valid driving licence.
Salary Negotiable
Interested candidates may walk in for interview at 11:30 am to 2:30 pm from 27.09.2021 to 28.09.2021.
Contact – 9622351955
Vikram Singh
