Employment Sept 26, 2021

JOB OPENING

Marketing Manager

Shine Etiquette

(Etiquette Training Program)

Call: 7006629165

STAFF REQUIRED

Immediate Joining:

Office Staff

1. HR – Recruitments.

2. HR – Performance Management, Training & Development.

3. Sr. Executive Administration.

Typist / Computer Operator.

Hotel & Restaurant Staff

1. Storekeeper.

2. Housekeeping Supervisor.

3. Cashier (Senior & Junior Both)

4. Kitchen Supervisor

5. Room Attendant (M/F)

Note: F&B experience preferred for all Hotel & Restaurant vacancies.

Please send your resume at: hr@trgindustries.com, management@trgindustries.com

or Call: 9070116234. Salaries Negotiable for deserving candidates

Required

MARKETING EXECUTIVE – 2 NO.

SALESMAN FOR SHOWROOM (m/f) – 2.NO

SALARY BEST IN THE INDUSTRY

AT RAGHUNATH BAZAR &

MARBLE MARKET

CONTACT: 94191-92618

Required

Required Chemistry and Biology faculty for 11th & 12th at Samba.

Contact No:

9419104553, 9796643066

VACANCY

* TEACHER FOR GK (8TH CLASS)

* TEACHER FOR ENGLISH

(8TH CLASS)

* OFFICE ASSISTANT (COMPUTER KNOWING)

CONTACT: 4 PM TO 7 PM

AT 9419131977, 7889837464

KRISHNA PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING BAKSHI NAGAR JAMMU.

Urgently Required

A Reputed Organization requires Graduate “Sales Executive” having good skills to handle sales and marketing candidate should have good communication skills and should be able to plan and penetrate into various markets of Jammu to achieve Target Sales. Candidates must be well versed with marketing.

Timing : 12 PM to 04 PM (Monday to Wednesday)

Company Name : RACHNA SPARES

Address : Shop No. 129 Yard No. 6, Transport Nagar, Narwal Jammu-180006

Contact: 07006679043/07051002963

Email ID: rachna.spares@gmail.com

Required

Urgently Required Team Leaders and Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan at Jammu/Udhampur, R.S. Pura, Akhnoor, Samba and Kathua.

Fixed salary with Lucrative incentives.

Freshers preferred (Two Wheeler Must)

Graduated/Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com

S.D. Financial Consultants

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)

1st Floor, K.C. Plaza, Residency Road, Jammu

Ph. 9419197314, 9419173549

JOB

WANTED SMART FEMALE

AS SALES COORDINATOR FOR FMCG CO. WILLING TO TRAVEL.

SALARY BEST IN INDUSTRY

CONT: SALES HEAD – 9086225844

EMAIL-devinderdutta111@gmail.com

ALPHA it systems, jammu

hiring

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

1-6 YEARS OF PRE-SALES/POST-SALES/CLIENT FACING EXPERIENCE:

qualifications

* B.TECH (CS/IT) + MBA

* KNOWLEDGE ABOUT TRENDS IN IT

* EXCELLENT WRITTEN AND SPOKEN ENGLISH

INTERESTED CANDIDATES TO SHARE CVs At :

careers@alphaitsystems.com

REQUIRED STAFF

ABIBPL

indoor sitting job

Relationship Manager position 10

Qualification – 12th and above

Salary 8000 to 10000

age – 22 yrs to 30 yrs

Walk in interview 27, 28 Sep

(Female only)

Address 92 B/A Gole Market Gandhi Nagar near Bansi Mandir

Contact : 7889614596, 8082051850

NOW HIRING

A Leading international BPO is conducting interviews for the position of sales executives for an inbound and outbound process. Salary 15000 to 30000 plus incentives.

Excellent communication skills in English are a must.

Contact: 8899696322

REQUIRED

Medical Representative

HQ Jammu

Male – 01, Female – 01

Reputed Pharma company looks for experienced graduates / B.Pharma with good communications skills and desire for instant growth

Mail your CV with Photo

Gandhiji71@gmail.com

(Salary + Allowances + Incentives Best in Industry)

STAFF REQUIREMENT FOR HOTEL GREEN VALLEY KATRA

Walk-in Interviews are open from 10:00 AM onwards for below mention Posts:

Front Office Associate-03

Room Boy-03

Housekeeping Supervisor-01

Houseman-02

UT/KST/Dishwasher:02

Steward/Roomservice:02

Please contact for interviews @ 9797026660

Requirement

Vacancy for Resident Doctors (MBBS/BAMS) available in a Nursing Home situated in a prime location of the Jammu-City.

Contact : 9419226322

9419110789

REQUIRED

* Delivery Boy – 1 No.

* Helper – 1 No.

for

LAZIZ PIZZA

ROOP NAGAR

CONTACT : 9796479652

Ashok Leyland Jammu

Rajouri Dealership Required Workshop Manager, Supervisor, Computor Operator, Skilled, Semi Skilled Mechanics Technician trashokleyland@gmail.com 9417058184

Required

2 Salesman & 3 Saleswomen

for ethnic wear shop

in City Chowk

Salary according to experience

Contact –

9419197460

(4 -6 PM)

“Staff Requirement’’

Job Profile – Office Billing Operator= (Only Male)

For Depot of a leading Pharma company, (Area Channi Ramma)

Salary Rs 9,000 -10,000

(Non-Negotiable)

Own Scooty or Bike is compulsory

Working Hours-10 am to 6 pm

Call at Mb 7889772774

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Neuvin Electronics Pvt. LTD. a Delhi based Engineering company require professional and experienced staff for Jammu and Delhi office:

Web Developer: Qual: BE/BTech, Core Skills: WordPress, PHP, SQL, .NET Exp: 2+ years

Sales Engineer: Qual: BE/BTech (ENC), Exp: 2+years

Sales Coordinator(M/F), Qual: Diploma/BE/BTech, Exp: 2+years

Send your updated Resume at info@neuvin.com.

For more information visit www.neuvin.com,

Mob: 9910584666

A.D ENTERPRISES

Yard No. 6, Transport Nagar, Jammu.

WALK IN INTERVIEW

We are looking for candidate for post of driver for personal vehicle (Fortuner, BMW) atleast 10 years experience with valid driving licence.

Salary Negotiable

Interested candidates may walk in for interview at 11:30 am to 2:30 pm from 27.09.2021 to 28.09.2021.

Contact – 9622351955

Vikram Singh