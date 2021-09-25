Employment Sept 25, 2021

Required

Required a domestic help accommodation available for a

small family.

Contact No. 9419286822

NOW HIRING

A Leading international BPO is conducting interviews for the position of sales executives for an inbound and outbound process. Salary 15000 to 30000 plus incentives.

Excellent communication skills in English are a must.

Contact: 8899696322

NURSES (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing care (Regd.)

307 A Shastri Nagar Jammu

Harsh Mahajan : 9906017701

Urgently Required

Interview Date Friday to Sunday

1. Malls Job m/f 10 person.

2.Showroom m/f 10 person

3. Office. M/f 10 person

4.Industry m/f 10 person

5.Securty Guard 20 person

6.Packing Boys, Helper, Peon, Caretaker

7. Receptionist . Telly caller

Ph. , 6006843913 , 7780970562

Email vaman1226@gmail.com

Required

Shift Managers (2) with experience of 2-3 years in Food Industry and graduate degree.

Team Members (1) (10+2) with 0-2 years of experience in Food Industry

All should be above the age of 18 years.

Contact Number:

6006475661, 9419187073

Location: Channi Himmat

Required Cook

Full-time Cook required for home.

Call 8492911156

Construction Company

Required

Civil engineer exp

Road 5 yrs

Dumper Driver exp 5 yrs

Contact 9797560329

7051201111

Alpha it systems, jammu

hiring

software professionals

1-6 years of work

experience in :

* Javascript technologies

(react/node.js)

* technical writing

interested candidates to share

CVs AT : careers@alphaitsystems.com

REQUIRED

Medical Representative

HQ Jammu

Male – 01, Female – 01

Reputed Pharma company looks for experienced graduates / B.Pharma with good communications skills and desire for instant growth

Mail your CV with Photo

Gandhiji71@gmail.com

(Salary + Allowances + Incentives Best in Industry)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Technical Person for Healthcare Company

Eligibility Diploma in Electronics/Lab Technician and should have basic knowledge of healthcare products.

2. Office and Sales Coordinator

Eligibility Good Communication Skills, Computer Knowing & Basic tender knowledge (Candidate from Healthcare background will be given preference)

Interested candidates send their CV/resume on the mail mentioned below before 26-09-2021. Selection on basis of interview.

novex.lifesciences@gmail.com,

malhotra.dinesh34@gmail.com

8860078826, 9796842771

STAFF REQUIREMENT FOR HOTEL GREEN VALLEY KATRA

Walk-in Interviews are open from 10:00 AM onwards for below mention Posts:

Front Office Associate-03

Room Boy-03

Housekeeping Supervisor-01

Houseman-02

UT/KST/Dishwasher:02

Steward/Roomservice:02

Please contact for interviews @ 9797026660

Shastri Memorial Hr. Secondary School

Patoli, Jammu

Required Staff members in

following Disciplines

1) Science Teacher (MSc Biology)

2) Maths Teacher (MSc Maths/M. Com)

3) English Teacher (MA English)

4) Office Clerk (Computer knowing)

Salary Negotiable

Contact with Resume

Mob. 9419224550

Urgently Required

Staff for Restaurant

Chef- All rounder, Tandoor

Category- Fast food, Beverage and Tandoor

Schedule- Full Time

Salary- 8,000 to 12000 P.M

Contact No.: 7298409949- Manish

7006468105- Anil

Medimax

leading Pharmacy Required 5 Pharmacist in Jammu

Contact 9797560329