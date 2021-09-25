Employment Sept 25, 2021

Required
Required a domestic help accommodation available for a
small family.
Contact No. 9419286822
NOW HIRING
A Leading international BPO is conducting interviews for the position of sales executives for an inbound and outbound process. Salary 15000 to 30000 plus incentives.
Excellent communication skills in English are a must.
Contact: 8899696322
NURSES (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing care (Regd.)
307 A Shastri Nagar Jammu
Harsh Mahajan : 9906017701
Urgently Required
Interview Date Friday to Sunday
1. Malls Job m/f 10 person.
2.Showroom m/f 10 person
3. Office. M/f 10 person
4.Industry m/f 10 person
5.Securty Guard 20 person
6.Packing Boys, Helper, Peon, Caretaker
7. Receptionist . Telly caller
Ph. , 6006843913 , 7780970562
Email vaman1226@gmail.com
Required
Shift Managers (2) with experience of 2-3 years in Food Industry and graduate degree.
Team Members (1) (10+2) with 0-2 years of experience in Food Industry
All should be above the age of 18 years.
Contact Number:
6006475661, 9419187073
Location: Channi Himmat
Required Cook
Full-time Cook required for home.
Call 8492911156
Construction Company
Required
Civil engineer exp
Road 5 yrs
Dumper Driver exp 5 yrs
Contact 9797560329
7051201111
Alpha it systems, jammu
hiring
software professionals
1-6 years of work
experience in :
* Javascript technologies
(react/node.js)
* technical writing
interested candidates to share
CVs AT : careers@alphaitsystems.com
REQUIRED
Medical Representative
HQ Jammu
Male – 01, Female – 01
Reputed Pharma company looks for experienced graduates / B.Pharma with good communications skills and desire for instant growth
Mail your CV with Photo
Gandhiji71@gmail.com
(Salary + Allowances + Incentives Best in Industry)
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Technical Person for Healthcare Company
Eligibility Diploma in Electronics/Lab Technician and should have basic knowledge of healthcare products.
2. Office and Sales Coordinator
Eligibility Good Communication Skills, Computer Knowing & Basic tender knowledge (Candidate from Healthcare background will be given preference)
Interested candidates send their CV/resume on the mail mentioned below before 26-09-2021. Selection on basis of interview.
novex.lifesciences@gmail.com,
malhotra.dinesh34@gmail.com
8860078826, 9796842771
STAFF REQUIREMENT FOR HOTEL GREEN VALLEY KATRA
Walk-in Interviews are open from 10:00 AM onwards for below mention Posts:
Front Office Associate-03
Room Boy-03
Housekeeping Supervisor-01
Houseman-02
UT/KST/Dishwasher:02
Steward/Roomservice:02
Please contact for interviews @ 9797026660
Shastri Memorial Hr. Secondary School
Patoli, Jammu
Required Staff members in
following Disciplines
1) Science Teacher (MSc Biology)
2) Maths Teacher (MSc Maths/M. Com)
3) English Teacher (MA English)
4) Office Clerk (Computer knowing)
Salary Negotiable
Contact with Resume
Mob. 9419224550
Urgently Required
Staff for Restaurant
Chef- All rounder, Tandoor
Category- Fast food, Beverage and Tandoor
Schedule- Full Time
Salary- 8,000 to 12000 P.M
Contact No.: 7298409949- Manish
7006468105- Anil
Medimax
leading Pharmacy Required 5 Pharmacist in Jammu
Contact 9797560329
