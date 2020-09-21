Employment Sept 21, 2020

Urgently Required for Industry
Female: 1
Qualification: B.Com, BBA, preference will be given to candidate with knowledge of Busy Accounting Software.
Salary : 10k
Call for appointment for interview on 21st September.
Address:
20, Industrial Estate, Digiana – 180010
Mobile: 9419797008
Email: aluplexsystems@gmail.com
WORK PERMITS
MALTA
Require All Professionals.
English Speaking Must. Initial Contract 1yr. Online Interview.
Last date 30 Sept 20
MASTER TOURS TRAVELS
27 – A / C, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
9419192457, 9596864801
mmtjammu@gmail.com
AYAAN EDU SKILLS AND TRAINING PVT LTD
REQUIRED FACULITIES
COMPUTER FACULTY: – Excellent Teacher for Business Computer Application & Tally (Minimum 3 Years Experience in Edu. Industry)
FACULTY: – Excellent Teacher for Tally ERP-9, BUSY, Business Accounting, GST, Direct Tax & Advance Accounts (CA Qualified or Pursing, M.COM)
(Salary Negotiable) Interested Candidates Mail Resume at:-
ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com
Contact: – 9682352734, 7006639382
JOB JOB JOB
Urgently required boys and girls for official and non-official work.
Note: Fresher’s can also apply qualification: 8th, 10th, 12th graduation and above.
Income: 12000- 18000 (P/M as per co-rule.
So come with your bio-data at:
Address: Vivekanand Chowk Jammu Opp. Aggarwal Dharamshala
Ph.No: 7006014214, 9622356303
REQUIRED
Urgently
HOME TUTOR
Standard – 7th and 10th Class
Only for Math and Science
J-3 Kachi Chawni Jammu
7889492658, 8825083469
Wanted
We need one month old Golden Retriever Dog.
Please Contact
9469583000
94191-96600
On spot interview
No. Quali. Salary
1. Bank Jobs Pvt Banks only 10 Grad 15+
2. IT jobs 20 10th 10+
3. Industry jobs 10 10th 10+
4. C/Care Telle Callers M/Exe, Sales Exe 10 10th 10+
5. Security Jobs Office Jobs
Showrooms Exe, C/OPT 10 10th 10 +
6. Peon, Office Boy, helper 10 8th 8+
7. Data Entry Jobs 10 10th 8+
VENUE : Seemajobdotcom Regd
Mob: 7006723093
Urgent Need
of Pharmacist
at
Gandhi Nagar
Contact No:
8082162730
NURSES NURSES
AVAILABLE
Nurses & Patient Attendent (M/F) (For Day-Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Your Doorstep”
Tension Free for ur oldage
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
7006832169 (Harsh Mahajan)
“We provide candidate with negative report”
JOB JOB JOB JOB
Urgent required field boys and girls……. Vehicles and Laptops are compulsory…… Salary will be declared after interview…… Locations Jammu, R S Pura, Akhnoor, Samba, Vijaypur, Kathua, Kistwar, Rajauri, Poonch, Surankote, Mendar, Balakote, Bilawer,Kotranka, Budhal, Bukeri, Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Ramban, Sohanjana (Almost every location) etc
Contact -: 8899414535, 9086159027, 9622221484
Email -: sansar96221484@gmail.com
Location:- Nanak Nagar near
Dr. Sudan skin care clinic
Required
Boy Helper
(For home at Udheywala, Jammu)
Salary Rs. 8000/- plus food & Accommodation.
Call: 9419170954
REQUIRED
EDUCATED PROFESSIONALS
GRADUATE HAVING
