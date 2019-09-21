Employment Sept 21, 2019

REQUIRED DRIVER

Only those apply who can stay during night also.

Mob: 9419133827

No registration No half salary

# Security Manager

# Accounts Incharge

# Receptionist for reputed firm

# Office Boy/Girl

# ITI Diploma for Telecom

7006723819 9796810479

Work From Home Part Time

Earn Extra Income

Install small unit disposal and agarbati making machine unit at home and earn 30000 to 50000 per month.

Interested person can also apply: Retired Person and Businessman

Note: Raw material provide by company

Timing: 10.00 am to 5.00 pm

Sunday Closed

Cont: 9596202336, 8716071784

Job’s in MNC’s, Urgently Required

1) MBA’s (Fresher) – Sal 15 K – 20 K.

2) Planning Exe. (MBA) – Sal 15 K – 20 K.

3) Sales Exe For (Mumbai) Sal 23 K + Acc.

4) Quality Control (B.Sc/M.Sc) Sal 20 K – 25 K

5) FDI (Exp.) – Sal 15 K – 30 K.

6) Councillor – 10 No. Sal 8K to 15K

SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICES

Near Nidesh Apartment, Opposite Bagadi Mandi,

Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Phone No: 7006111894,

7006221627, 9086930655

Urgent Required

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

Staff for airport (Qual) (12th + Grad)

3 ASM for wholesaler store (15000+)

2 Accountant – 25,000+

Counter Boy – 10,000+

ASM for Indian Oil – 18,000+

Billing Operator – 10,000+

We need 4 Helper 8,000+ (10th Pass)

Contact: Miss Divya: 9906300427

Mr Nikhil: 8493952529

Talab Tillo near Sai Mandir

Urgently Requirement

Driver

Rehari

M.No.-9419136329

E-mail:- kashyapgupta40@yahoo.in

NSA Defence Recruitment Academy Requires

1.Teacher ( MSC Mathematics),

1. Ex-servicemen from infantry below 40 yrs (shape-A, priority sportsman)

1. Receptionist (Female).

1. Helper.

Lachipur Morh, near DAV Public School, Logate Morh, Kathua.

Mob.9419171742,7006838104, 7006061103.

REQUIRED

Require one male candidate having the knowledge of Excel, MS Words, Notepad in Advocate Office at Kanak Mandi Jammu.

Contact Mob. No.

9419186392, 9596733577

Urgently Required for Telecom

Associate Engineer/Engineer ITI/Diploma in Electrical/E&C/Mechanical Fresher Salary 10 to 12 Thousand.

FTTH Executive: Graduate or Diploma in any stream candidate should have experience in sale or service with DTH/Water purifing company etc. Salary upto 3 Lac.

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Required Vacancy for Marketing and Sales Person

Brand- Flipkart

Company- Knack Worldwide KPO & BPO

Resident Address main road Karanbagh opposite J&K Bank Gadigarh Jammu Pincode -181101

Mobile No. 8899740915, 0191-2262915

Salary – 10 to 15 K

URGENT REQUIREMENTS FOR INDUSTRY

1. Accountants , computer Opretr, Receptionist :- salary ( 10k to 14k)

2. HPCL machine operator, CCTV technician, Electrician dip. Holder :- salary ( 11000/- to 15000/- )

3. ITI stream Fitter, Turner, Plumber , :- ( 11000/- to 14000/- )

4. Security Guard , peon, driver :- salary ( 9000 to 16000)

Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact no. 9622365951,

9796260300, 7298663220

Golden Opportunity

for

all jobless and job seekers

Work : Counselling; Promotional and Wellness Industry

Monthly Income : 15000+ 25000

Qualification : 12th or above

Come and Grab your opportunity

Appointment :

Mr Koushal Singh, 7006232907

Mr Rohit, 7006673877

Timing : 10 AM to 5 PM

Wanted Typist

Wanted Computer Typist-cum-Receptionist (Female) at

A-One Ultrasound Clinic

Near Gurudwara Bakshi Nagar

Timings: 9 AM to 6 PM

(Sunday Closed)

Contact: 8082201656, 9419149035

REQUIRED

Required Salesman for Biodegradable products in Jammu – 2 Nos.

Contact:

RUCHI SALES CORP

High Court Chowk

Jammu Ph. 9697500008

REQUIRED

Required IELTS TRAINER/ENGLISH TEACHER (FULL TIME)

Preference: Female Excellent Command on English

Personality experience would be an asset.

come with updated resume.

Salary 10k to 15k plus incentive (depends on the skills of the candidate)

Contact Number: 7006866614

Walk in interview

In Banking Sector Operation Profile ICICI, HDFC, AXIS KOTAK BANK

Qual: Graduation min.

Salary: 15k-35k/m

Age Limit : 20- 28 yrs

Job loc. jammu, punjab, Delhi.

quickerjobindia@gmail.com

6005935363 9149896949

9055575555

Our Hr consultant can also offer their services

Required

two girls for jewellery shop who can handed Accounts section and record for shop

No. 9906367896

Urgently required staff

for

global convent hr. sec. school

channi rama, opp gurUdwara,

near wave mall, jammu

1) Kindergarten Teacher 1 No.

2) PT Teacher 1 No.

3) Maths Teacher 1 No. 4) Urdu Teacher 1 No. Only Experienced Candidates can apply.

Walk in Interview on 21st, 23rd,

24th Sep’2019

Timings: 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M

Phone :- 0191- 2460576 , 9018914800

New light public higher sec. school

Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Ph No. 9419127075

REQUIRED TEACHERS

Math 2, Physics 2, Chemistry- 2, Geography-2, English-2, Hindi- 2, Social Science-2, Sociology-2

Required

(i) Counsellor – (1)

(ii) Course Co-ordinator (1)

Exp Required

Contact :

DOEACC/EDES

Canal Road, Jammu

9419200507

Misra nursery public school

Street No. 10, Rajpura Mangotrian,

Shakti Nagar, Jammu

STAFF REQUIRED :

1. Female Teachers

Quali : 10+2 or above

2. Female peon

Quali : Middle Pass

Visit School office alongwith qualification Certificates between 8 am to 12 noon.

Contact No. 9419206604

Sd/-

Principal

Required

TEACHER (F) – Walk in Interview

Child Helper (F)

Junior DPS

Behind Post Office,

Subash Nagar, Jammu

Mob. 8082741541 8082844511

Required

Graduates/Post Graduates with relevant experience for the position of Banking (BFSI) Trainer for Himayat Project (Jammu Province) Salary will not be a constraint for experienced and deserving candidates.

Walk in for an interview at ManpowerGroup DDU-GKY Skills Academy C/o Taawish College Channi Rama Jammu.

Contact : 0191-2463743

Email:professionalskillcenter@gmail.com

Lab technition required

for Clinical laboratory at

Nowshera, District, Rajouri

handsome salary

Contact :

7051216585

9149551575

URGENTLY REQUIRED 10 PERSON

Official work marketing, executive work

Promotes and councellors Male and Female

Qualification – 12th above

Age – 18 to 45

Income – 12500 to 31500

Contact – 9797620760

(Recruitment closed in 25th Sep.)

MAY FAIR hr. sec SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, near Khalsa College, Jammu

Ph : 9419296974

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M. Com (Accts, B.Studies, ETP for Hr. Sec. Classes – 1 Post

2. MA, B.Ed (Eng) for Classes upto 10th – 1 Post

3. B.Sc, B.Ed (Math/Sci) for Class upto 7th – 1 Post

4. Nursery Trained Teacher – 1 Post

5. Chowkidar (Security Guard for 24 hours)= 1 Post

Candidates with min 2 years of experience

in reputed school can apply with Testimonials

on or before 26 Sep 2019

Required

one BDS (Dental Surgeon)

for a well equipped

Dental Clinic

Contact Phone No.

9419139318

Santosh vidya mandir

Lane No. 3 Nasibnagar Janipur

Affiliated to JKBOSE

Contact : 0191-2530334, 7006874223

TEACHER REQUIRED

POST : PRE-PRIMARY TEACHER

QUALIFICATION : GRADUATE (NTT) HAVING EXPERIENCE.

POST : ENGLISH TEACHER

QUALIFICATION : MA ENGLISH, B.Ed

Essential qualification : Good Communication skills

Preferable : Nearby Candidate

For Paramedical College

staff required

1. Nursing Tutor (Sr) M.Sc (N)

2. Tutor BSc (N) 2-5 yr Exp.

3. Kitchen Assistant -(F)

Barnai / Bantalab side preferred.

Contact :

Mob. 9906140744-9419225567

email: mem.in.health@gmail.com

WORK FROM HOME

PART/FULL TIME EARN

EXTRA INCOME

1-2 HOURS PER DAY WORK

RETIRED PERSONS, JOB

PERSONS, BUSINESS MAN,

STUDENTS, HOUSEWIFES.

7006957253

PRIYANKA ARORA

ONE CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE