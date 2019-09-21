Employment Sept 21, 2019

REQUIRED DRIVER
Only those apply who can stay during night also.
Mob: 9419133827
No registration No half salary
# Security Manager
# Accounts Incharge
# Receptionist for reputed firm
# Office Boy/Girl
# ITI Diploma for Telecom
7006723819 9796810479
Work From Home Part Time
Earn Extra Income
Install small unit disposal and agarbati making machine unit at home and earn 30000 to 50000 per month.
Interested person can also apply: Retired Person and Businessman
Note: Raw material provide by company
Timing: 10.00 am to 5.00 pm
Sunday Closed
Cont: 9596202336, 8716071784
Job’s in MNC’s, Urgently Required
1) MBA’s (Fresher) – Sal 15 K – 20 K.
2) Planning Exe. (MBA) – Sal 15 K – 20 K.
3) Sales Exe For (Mumbai) Sal 23 K + Acc.
4) Quality Control (B.Sc/M.Sc) Sal 20 K – 25 K
5) FDI (Exp.) – Sal 15 K – 30 K.
6) Councillor – 10 No. Sal 8K to 15K
SKYLINE PLACEMENT SERVICES
Near Nidesh Apartment, Opposite Bagadi Mandi,
Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Phone No: 7006111894,
7006221627, 9086930655
Urgent Required
ON SPOT INTERVIEW
Staff for airport (Qual) (12th + Grad)
3 ASM for wholesaler store (15000+)
2 Accountant – 25,000+
Counter Boy – 10,000+
ASM for Indian Oil – 18,000+
Billing Operator – 10,000+
We need 4 Helper 8,000+ (10th Pass)
Contact: Miss Divya: 9906300427
Mr Nikhil: 8493952529
Talab Tillo near Sai Mandir
Urgently Requirement
Driver
Rehari
M.No.-9419136329
E-mail:- kashyapgupta40@yahoo.in
NSA Defence Recruitment Academy Requires
1.Teacher ( MSC Mathematics),
1. Ex-servicemen from infantry below 40 yrs (shape-A, priority sportsman)
1. Receptionist (Female).
1. Helper.
Lachipur Morh, near DAV Public School, Logate Morh, Kathua.
Mob.9419171742,7006838104, 7006061103.
REQUIRED
Require one male candidate having the knowledge of Excel, MS Words, Notepad in Advocate Office at Kanak Mandi Jammu.
Contact Mob. No.
9419186392, 9596733577
Urgently Required for Telecom
Associate Engineer/Engineer ITI/Diploma in Electrical/E&C/Mechanical Fresher Salary 10 to 12 Thousand.
FTTH Executive: Graduate or Diploma in any stream candidate should have experience in sale or service with DTH/Water purifing company etc. Salary upto 3 Lac.
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Required Vacancy for Marketing and Sales Person
Brand- Flipkart
Company- Knack Worldwide KPO & BPO
Resident Address main road Karanbagh opposite J&K Bank Gadigarh Jammu Pincode -181101
Mobile No. 8899740915, 0191-2262915
Salary – 10 to 15 K
URGENT REQUIREMENTS FOR INDUSTRY
1. Accountants , computer Opretr, Receptionist :- salary ( 10k to 14k)
2. HPCL machine operator, CCTV technician, Electrician dip. Holder :- salary ( 11000/- to 15000/- )
3. ITI stream Fitter, Turner, Plumber , :- ( 11000/- to 14000/- )
4. Security Guard , peon, driver :- salary ( 9000 to 16000)
Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact no. 9622365951,
9796260300, 7298663220
Golden Opportunity
for
all jobless and job seekers
Work : Counselling; Promotional and Wellness Industry
Monthly Income : 15000+ 25000
Qualification : 12th or above
Come and Grab your opportunity
Appointment :
Mr Koushal Singh, 7006232907
Mr Rohit, 7006673877
Timing : 10 AM to 5 PM
Wanted Typist
Wanted Computer Typist-cum-Receptionist (Female) at
A-One Ultrasound Clinic
Near Gurudwara Bakshi Nagar
Timings: 9 AM to 6 PM
(Sunday Closed)
Contact: 8082201656, 9419149035
REQUIRED
Required Salesman for Biodegradable products in Jammu – 2 Nos.
Contact:
RUCHI SALES CORP
High Court Chowk
Jammu Ph. 9697500008
REQUIRED
Required IELTS TRAINER/ENGLISH TEACHER (FULL TIME)
Preference: Female Excellent Command on English
Personality experience would be an asset.
come with updated resume.
Salary 10k to 15k plus incentive (depends on the skills of the candidate)
Contact Number: 7006866614
Walk in interview
In Banking Sector Operation Profile ICICI, HDFC, AXIS KOTAK BANK
Qual: Graduation min.
Salary: 15k-35k/m
Age Limit : 20- 28 yrs
Job loc. jammu, punjab, Delhi.
quickerjobindia@gmail.com
6005935363 9149896949
9055575555
Our Hr consultant can also offer their services
Required
two girls for jewellery shop who can handed Accounts section and record for shop
No. 9906367896
Urgently required staff
for
global convent hr. sec. school
channi rama, opp gurUdwara,
near wave mall, jammu
1) Kindergarten Teacher 1 No.
2) PT Teacher 1 No.
3) Maths Teacher 1 No. 4) Urdu Teacher 1 No. Only Experienced Candidates can apply.
Walk in Interview on 21st, 23rd,
24th Sep’2019
Timings: 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M
Phone :- 0191- 2460576 , 9018914800
New light public higher sec. school
Bari Brahmana, Jammu
Ph No. 9419127075
REQUIRED TEACHERS
Math 2, Physics 2, Chemistry- 2, Geography-2, English-2, Hindi- 2, Social Science-2, Sociology-2
Required
(i) Counsellor – (1)
(ii) Course Co-ordinator (1)
Exp Required
Contact :
DOEACC/EDES
Canal Road, Jammu
9419200507
Misra nursery public school
Street No. 10, Rajpura Mangotrian,
Shakti Nagar, Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED :
1. Female Teachers
Quali : 10+2 or above
2. Female peon
Quali : Middle Pass
Visit School office alongwith qualification Certificates between 8 am to 12 noon.
Contact No. 9419206604
Sd/-
Principal
Required
TEACHER (F) – Walk in Interview
Child Helper (F)
Junior DPS
Behind Post Office,
Subash Nagar, Jammu
Mob. 8082741541 8082844511
Required
Graduates/Post Graduates with relevant experience for the position of Banking (BFSI) Trainer for Himayat Project (Jammu Province) Salary will not be a constraint for experienced and deserving candidates.
Walk in for an interview at ManpowerGroup DDU-GKY Skills Academy C/o Taawish College Channi Rama Jammu.
Contact : 0191-2463743
Email:professionalskillcenter@gmail.com
Lab technition required
for Clinical laboratory at
Nowshera, District, Rajouri
handsome salary
Contact :
7051216585
9149551575
URGENTLY REQUIRED 10 PERSON
Official work marketing, executive work
Promotes and councellors Male and Female
Qualification – 12th above
Age – 18 to 45
Income – 12500 to 31500
Contact – 9797620760
(Recruitment closed in 25th Sep.)
MAY FAIR hr. sec SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, near Khalsa College, Jammu
Ph : 9419296974
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M. Com (Accts, B.Studies, ETP for Hr. Sec. Classes – 1 Post
2. MA, B.Ed (Eng) for Classes upto 10th – 1 Post
3. B.Sc, B.Ed (Math/Sci) for Class upto 7th – 1 Post
4. Nursery Trained Teacher – 1 Post
5. Chowkidar (Security Guard for 24 hours)= 1 Post
Candidates with min 2 years of experience
in reputed school can apply with Testimonials
on or before 26 Sep 2019
Required
one BDS (Dental Surgeon)
for a well equipped
Dental Clinic
Contact Phone No.
9419139318
Santosh vidya mandir
Lane No. 3 Nasibnagar Janipur
Affiliated to JKBOSE
Contact : 0191-2530334, 7006874223
TEACHER REQUIRED
POST : PRE-PRIMARY TEACHER
QUALIFICATION : GRADUATE (NTT) HAVING EXPERIENCE.
POST : ENGLISH TEACHER
QUALIFICATION : MA ENGLISH, B.Ed
Essential qualification : Good Communication skills
Preferable : Nearby Candidate
For Paramedical College
staff required
1. Nursing Tutor (Sr) M.Sc (N)
2. Tutor BSc (N) 2-5 yr Exp.
3. Kitchen Assistant -(F)
Barnai / Bantalab side preferred.
Contact :
Mob. 9906140744-9419225567
email: mem.in.health@gmail.com
WORK FROM HOME
PART/FULL TIME EARN
EXTRA INCOME
1-2 HOURS PER DAY WORK
RETIRED PERSONS, JOB
PERSONS, BUSINESS MAN,
STUDENTS, HOUSEWIFES.
7006957253
PRIYANKA ARORA
ONE CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE
