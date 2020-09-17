Employment Sept 17, 2020

INTERNATIONAL DELHI

PUBLIC SCHOOL,

NAGBAL, SHOPIAN (J&K)

Requires Immediately

Category : Trained Post Graduate/ Graduate Teachers (Math’s, Science, Social Science, English, Computer, Music, Art and Craft, Urdu, Physical Education)

Salary Package : Rs 15,000-20,000/-p.m + (Free Accommodation for outstation candidates) and other service benefits as per IDPS Society norms.

Send your Resume within 07 (seven) days from the date of publication of this advertisement.

Date of Interview : Will be communicated to short listed candidates only.

Venue : Jammu City and IDPS, Shopian respectively.

Feel free to Contact (M) 7889466803, 8082384501

Email: idpsshopian@gmail.com

Urgently Required

1) Survey Executive -10 M/F

2) Tele Executive -10 F

Qualification -10th, 12th, Grad.

Fixed Salary – (7,000 to 10,000 +Bonus)

(Fresher’s can also apply)

(Two wheeler must for boys)

Age -(18yr – 30yr)

Interview -Thurs, Fri, Sat. (12pm – 4pm)

Address -brilliant pvt. ltd,

496/A, Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Contact no: 7006019797, 8082840204

VACANCY

A finance company requires Area Manager for its collections in Sunderbani – Nowshera- Kalakote sectors based either at Sunderbani or Nowshera. It is a senior level position, the requirement is of an experienced, qualified person willing to travel extensively in the specified areas for company’s collections. Preference for an ex-serviceman. Apply with full particulars testimonials & photographs.

United India Investments Pvt. Ltd. United House Moti Bazar, Jammu-180001

Contact No: 9419187143, 9596655567

URGENTLY REQUIRED

A Reputed Transformer Manufacturing Unit require following staff:

Technicians – 2 Nos.

Office Boy – 1 No.

Candidate having experience of working of Transformers/ Invertors.

Contact: 7006169084

Timing: 12 PM to 6 PM