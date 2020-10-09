Employment Oct 9, 2020

Wanted
Salesman, Drivers & Helper for leading FMCG Company at Sanjay Nagar.
Mob. No. 9419140982, 9906303445
REQUIRED
* Lab Technicians
* Phlebotomist
* X-ray Technician
* Marketing Executives
(Min Two years Experience in the same field)
NIDAAN DIAGNOSTICS
Contact: 9797492425;
0191-2431753
VACANCY
Reputed NGO requires:
1. Field Supervisor- Preferably PG.
2. Community Facilitators/ Programme Assistants -Graduates/ B.Tech even 12th can apply
For Jammu, Samba & Poonch. Good Computer knowledge and Communications skills must.
Mail CV at career@ndf.org.in
Whatsapp: 8491070082
For query Call: 9149472155
JOB
Experienced Civil Engineer
For the role of General Manager
For a leading construction
company based in J&K.
Having 10+years of Experience,
Should have knowledge of Project
management & execution and well
versed in estimation and costing
Salary negotiable
Contact with an updated CV
+ 91 9419123683
REQUIRED
SERVICE ENGINEERS &
SALES MANAGERS
FOR COMPUTER SHOWROOM
WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ON 8TH, 9TH & 10TH OCT. 2020 BETWEEN 11 AM TO 5 PM.
AT
DIGITAL SOLUTIONS
SATWARI CHOWK, JAMMU
PH: 0191-2430013, 9419160068
JOB
Experienced Healthcare
professional For the role of
Business Development Manager
For a chain of Pathology Labs in
J&K. Should be presentable,
dynamic and having excellent
communication skills
Salary negotiable
Contact with an updated CV
+ 91 9419123683
Job Vacancies in Jammu
A Govt Registered firm establish new branches in Jammu division. 240 Boys and Girls are required for both official & non-official work.
Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation & above
Income : 12000 to 18000 P/M (as per Co. rule)
Note : Freshers can also apply
MLCC
Address : Vivekanand Chowk, Opp. Aggarwal
Dharamshala Jammu
Contact :
7006014214, 9906029039
REQUIRED
Female Trainer
SPEARHEAD IELTS
48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR
# 9906381129, 0191-2456609
Urgently Required
A Fresher Salesman for
running Chemist Shop at Bantalab.
Plz contact with Biodata at
HRIDYA SEVA MEDICATE
Mob: 9906097407
Note: Salary Starts from 4000/-
Staff Required
1. Office assistant. (5)
2. Receptionist. (3)
3. Computer operator (Exp) 5 Male/ Female
4. Accountant. (5 ) Male / Female
For appointment call
9086193986
Email vaman1226@gmail.com
UNIQUE PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Gadi Garh, Opposite Karanbagh, Jammu
9906038788, 9596476488
Requires:-
PGT_English, Chemistry, Sociology, Hindi & Physical Education
TGT-English and Maths
Salary Negotiable
Experienced hand will be preferred
Contact School Office on 9th & 10th of Oct. 2020 between 10 am to 1 pm.
Wanted experienced hr (female)having
1-3 years experince, Good Salary.
Contact 9419286566
Email :
Pharmadenovo@gmail.com
FLY HIGH BUSINESS CONSULTANT
Required Marketing Executives – 05 Nos.
Salary 8K to 15K
Video Editor – 02 Nos.
Councillors – 04 Nos.
Salary as per qualification & experience.
Cont: 9146996228, 9419943008
Add: Near SAI Mandir
Opp. UCO Bank 141/A
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
REQUIRED
H.R. Manager/ Administrator (Female only) for
Education Institution
Posting outside Jammu with Food and Accommodation.
Qual: Grad/PG/MBA, Sal: Rs. 20 Plus.
Only Interested candidates may send resume at:
guptahahm@gmail.com
Contact: 8803575548