Employment Oct 9, 2020

Wanted

Salesman, Drivers & Helper for leading FMCG Company at Sanjay Nagar.

Mob. No. 9419140982, 9906303445

REQUIRED

* Lab Technicians

* Phlebotomist

* X-ray Technician

* Marketing Executives

(Min Two years Experience in the same field)

NIDAAN DIAGNOSTICS

Contact: 9797492425;

0191-2431753

VACANCY

Reputed NGO requires:

1. Field Supervisor- Preferably PG.

2. Community Facilitators/ Programme Assistants -Graduates/ B.Tech even 12th can apply

For Jammu, Samba & Poonch. Good Computer knowledge and Communications skills must.

Mail CV at career@ndf.org.in

Whatsapp: 8491070082

For query Call: 9149472155

JOB

Experienced Civil Engineer

For the role of General Manager

For a leading construction

company based in J&K.

Having 10+years of Experience,

Should have knowledge of Project

management & execution and well

versed in estimation and costing

Salary negotiable

Contact with an updated CV

+ 91 9419123683

REQUIRED

SERVICE ENGINEERS &

SALES MANAGERS

FOR COMPUTER SHOWROOM

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ON 8TH, 9TH & 10TH OCT. 2020 BETWEEN 11 AM TO 5 PM.

AT

DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

SATWARI CHOWK, JAMMU

PH: 0191-2430013, 9419160068

JOB

Experienced Healthcare

professional For the role of

Business Development Manager

For a chain of Pathology Labs in

J&K. Should be presentable,

dynamic and having excellent

communication skills

Salary negotiable

Contact with an updated CV

+ 91 9419123683

Job Vacancies in Jammu

A Govt Registered firm establish new branches in Jammu division. 240 Boys and Girls are required for both official & non-official work.

Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation & above

Income : 12000 to 18000 P/M (as per Co. rule)

Note : Freshers can also apply

MLCC

Address : Vivekanand Chowk, Opp. Aggarwal

Dharamshala Jammu

Contact :

7006014214, 9906029039

REQUIRED

Female Trainer

SPEARHEAD IELTS

48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR

# 9906381129, 0191-2456609

Urgently Required

A Fresher Salesman for

running Chemist Shop at Bantalab.

Plz contact with Biodata at

HRIDYA SEVA MEDICATE

Mob: 9906097407

Note: Salary Starts from 4000/-

Staff Required

1. Office assistant. (5)

2. Receptionist. (3)

3. Computer operator (Exp) 5 Male/ Female

4. Accountant. (5 ) Male / Female

For appointment call

9086193986

Email vaman1226@gmail.com

UNIQUE PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Gadi Garh, Opposite Karanbagh, Jammu

9906038788, 9596476488

Requires:-

PGT_English, Chemistry, Sociology, Hindi & Physical Education

TGT-English and Maths

Salary Negotiable

Experienced hand will be preferred

Contact School Office on 9th & 10th of Oct. 2020 between 10 am to 1 pm.

Wanted experienced hr (female)having

1-3 years experince, Good Salary.

Contact 9419286566

Email :

Pharmadenovo@gmail.com

FLY HIGH BUSINESS CONSULTANT

Required Marketing Executives – 05 Nos.

Salary 8K to 15K

Video Editor – 02 Nos.

Councillors – 04 Nos.

Salary as per qualification & experience.

Cont: 9146996228, 9419943008

Add: Near SAI Mandir

Opp. UCO Bank 141/A

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

REQUIRED

H.R. Manager/ Administrator (Female only) for

Education Institution

Posting outside Jammu with Food and Accommodation.

Qual: Grad/PG/MBA, Sal: Rs. 20 Plus.

Only Interested candidates may send resume at:

guptahahm@gmail.com

Contact: 8803575548