Employment Oct 6, 2019

REQUIRED
Driver
Contact:
Pankush Gupta
9622121666
PART TIME/FULL TIME
EARN EXTRA INCOME
WORK FROM HOME
WORK 1-2 HOUR PER/DAY
BUSINESSMAN, RETIRED, HOUSEWIFE
JOB PERSON, STUDENTS, ETC.
GREAT BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
7889796383
Required Staff
For Hotel & Restaurant
1. Receptionist (Male) – 02 Nos
2. Cashier – 02 Nos
3. Senior Steward – 02 Nos
4. Steward – 02 Nos
5. Supervisor – 2 Nos
6. Delivery Boy – 02 Nos
Please Contact this phone No.
7780823225, 7006294620
Required
Dr Sourabh Pets Clinic JDA Market Lower Roop Nagar Muthi Road
Required a helper boy from a nearby area. Salary negotiable
9419172354
Required Cook
(1) Chinese
(1) Indian Non Veg.
Cont :
9419211247
7006017912
Shifa Medicines
VIDHATA NAGAR, BATHINDI ROAD JAMMU
REQUIRED
i) Gen Physician
ii) Child Specialist
Please Contact
9419122188
7889503810
Required
a retired doctor for a chemist shop at Subash Nagar.
Please contact: 7780965241
9419130577
Required
A driver as well as helper for a shop in Transport Nagar, Narwal. Must know how to drive two as well as
four wheeler.
Timing 9.00 am – 8.00 pm
Age- Above 30
Contact: 9796292985
Required
1) Receptionist : 01
Timings : 9 AM to 5:30 PM
Salary : 7000
2) Asst. Manager (Marketing) : 01
Salary : 20000 (Target based) + Incentives
Contact:
GRD Security Services Pvt Ltd.
651-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
9149901355, 9622651075
Self Employed
Open Acupressure Therapy Center
and
Earn Rs 1000 to Rs 5000/day
Un-employed, House Wife, Retired Person, Businessmen
Contact us: 7006222360, 9906155071
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
WANTED COOK
Wanted female cook
for home purpose at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
(Full Time or Part Time).
Contact: 9419180300
Editorial
New era of development
National Law University in J&K
Restore internet facility in valley hospitals
Concurrent audit of projects
Modern technology and students
Synergy between tourism and environment