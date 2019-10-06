Employment Oct 6, 2019

REQUIRED

Driver

Contact:

Pankush Gupta

9622121666

7889796383

Required Staff

For Hotel & Restaurant

1. Receptionist (Male) – 02 Nos

2. Cashier – 02 Nos

3. Senior Steward – 02 Nos

4. Steward – 02 Nos

5. Supervisor – 2 Nos

6. Delivery Boy – 02 Nos

Please Contact this phone No.

7780823225, 7006294620

Required

Dr Sourabh Pets Clinic JDA Market Lower Roop Nagar Muthi Road

Required a helper boy from a nearby area. Salary negotiable

9419172354

Required Cook

(1) Chinese

(1) Indian Non Veg.

Cont :

9419211247

7006017912

Shifa Medicines

VIDHATA NAGAR, BATHINDI ROAD JAMMU

REQUIRED

i) Gen Physician

ii) Child Specialist

Please Contact

9419122188

7889503810

Required

a retired doctor for a chemist shop at Subash Nagar.

Please contact: 7780965241

9419130577

Required

A driver as well as helper for a shop in Transport Nagar, Narwal. Must know how to drive two as well as

four wheeler.

Timing 9.00 am – 8.00 pm

Age- Above 30

Contact: 9796292985

Required

1) Receptionist : 01

Timings : 9 AM to 5:30 PM

Salary : 7000

2) Asst. Manager (Marketing) : 01

Salary : 20000 (Target based) + Incentives

Contact:

GRD Security Services Pvt Ltd.

651-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

9149901355, 9622651075

Self Employed

Open Acupressure Therapy Center

and

Earn Rs 1000 to Rs 5000/day

Un-employed, House Wife, Retired Person, Businessmen

Contact us: 7006222360, 9906155071

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

WANTED COOK

Wanted female cook

for home purpose at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

(Full Time or Part Time).

Contact: 9419180300