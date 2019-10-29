Employment Oct 29, 2019

Placement

Do Part time work. Good opportunity for the students, Ex servicemen, Housewives, Businessmen & The Persons in marketing line. Earn Good income & Be your own Boss.

Contact

9419804018

7889467730

Required

An Invester for

opening of Ladies Fitness

Studios

(Aerobics & Zumba Dance)

Home classes also

available for Aerobics

Contact :

9797525206

Job in banks, airport

JOBS IN MUMBAI

Office boy/girl

do direct 10,12, BSc, B.Com

D Pharmacy GNM

IBRAR NAQVI 7889403324

Canal Road Bantalab

Shah Placement and Education Hub

Wanted Receptionist

Wanted female receptionist with good computer typing speed at A-One Ultrasound Clinic, Bakshi Nagar (near Gurudwara) Lane Opp. Vishal Mega Mart.

Timings : 9 AM to 6 PM (Sunday Closed)

Contact :

9419149035

9682672001

Required

Requires one account knowing person male/female to maintain the account of a firm including GST, Sales tax etc. For more details please contact 8825018069 or mail your resume to

(akconstructions45@yahoo.com)

Vacancy

RELIANCE SMART MONEY LTD

REQUIRES

Computer operator cum Field Executive (M)=1

should be atleast Graduate with basic of Computers essential, not more than 30 yrs age must possess 2 wheeler. Salary 16000/=

(8000 Fixed+ 8000 Target). Come with Resume

466-A Gandhi Nagar near Bata Showroom

Jammu

70068-35100, 94191-22858

Always Work with a Brand

JOB VACANCY

FOR TRAVEL AGENCY

Booking of tickets

Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.

Female candidates will be preferred

Salary as per industry standards

Salary for accountant:-12000/-

Address: 815A GANDHINAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH

EMAILID: musaibtravels@gmail.com

CONTACT NO: 8825000821/9622444002

Urgently Required for Bank

Operation Executive : Male : Graduate/ Post Graduate: Fresher. Salary 10 to 11 Thousand.

Sales Executive: Graduate/PG-Fresher. Salary upto 15 Thousand.

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED IN MNC’S & HOTELS

1. Tellecallers/Receptionist – 10 Nos. Sal 8K – 12K.

2. Waiters/Helper – 10 Nos. Sal 8-10K (Food+Acc.)

3. Computer Operator/ Billing Operator – 5 Nos. Sal 8-12K.

4. Housekeeping Staff – 20 Nos. Sal 8-10K (Food+Accommodation)

5. Packing Staff- 25 Nos. Sal 8K-11K.

6. Center Head (MBA’s+Exp.) – 2 Nos. – 15-30K.

Skyline Placement ServiceS

7006111894, 7006221627, 9086930655

Required

An experienced field Salesman for Sales of Products for Jammu local.

Handsome Salary

Contact :

R C & Sons

9419130960

Required

Computer billing boy for shop at Ware House near Vikram Chowk.

Time of work

10.00 am to 8.00 pm.

Contact Mob. No.: 9419187754, 9205087754