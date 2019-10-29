Employment Oct 29, 2019

Placement
Do Part time work. Good opportunity for the students, Ex servicemen, Housewives, Businessmen & The Persons in marketing line. Earn Good income & Be your own Boss.
Contact
9419804018
7889467730
Required
An Invester for
opening of Ladies Fitness
Studios
(Aerobics & Zumba Dance)
Home classes also
available for Aerobics
Contact :
9797525206
Job in banks, airport
JOBS IN MUMBAI
Office boy/girl
do direct 10,12, BSc, B.Com
D Pharmacy GNM
IBRAR NAQVI 7889403324
Canal Road Bantalab
Shah Placement and Education Hub
Wanted Receptionist
Wanted female receptionist with good computer typing speed at A-One Ultrasound Clinic, Bakshi Nagar (near Gurudwara) Lane Opp. Vishal Mega Mart.
Timings : 9 AM to 6 PM (Sunday Closed)
Contact :
9419149035
9682672001
Required
Requires one account knowing person male/female to maintain the account of a firm including GST, Sales tax etc. For more details please contact 8825018069 or mail your resume to
(akconstructions45@yahoo.com)
Vacancy
RELIANCE SMART MONEY LTD
REQUIRES
Computer operator cum Field Executive (M)=1
should be atleast Graduate with basic of Computers essential, not more than 30 yrs age must possess 2 wheeler. Salary 16000/=
(8000 Fixed+ 8000 Target). Come with Resume
466-A Gandhi Nagar near Bata Showroom
Jammu
70068-35100, 94191-22858
Always Work with a Brand
JOB VACANCY
FOR TRAVEL AGENCY
Booking of tickets
Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.
Female candidates will be preferred
Salary as per industry standards
Salary for accountant:-12000/-
Address: 815A GANDHINAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH
EMAILID: musaibtravels@gmail.com
CONTACT NO: 8825000821/9622444002
Urgently Required for Bank
Operation Executive : Male : Graduate/ Post Graduate: Fresher. Salary 10 to 11 Thousand.
Sales Executive: Graduate/PG-Fresher. Salary upto 15 Thousand.
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED IN MNC’S & HOTELS
1. Tellecallers/Receptionist – 10 Nos. Sal 8K – 12K.
2. Waiters/Helper – 10 Nos. Sal 8-10K (Food+Acc.)
3. Computer Operator/ Billing Operator – 5 Nos. Sal 8-12K.
4. Housekeeping Staff – 20 Nos. Sal 8-10K (Food+Accommodation)
5. Packing Staff- 25 Nos. Sal 8K-11K.
6. Center Head (MBA’s+Exp.) – 2 Nos. – 15-30K.
Skyline Placement ServiceS
7006111894, 7006221627, 9086930655
Required
An experienced field Salesman for Sales of Products for Jammu local.
Handsome Salary
Contact :
R C & Sons
9419130960
Required
Computer billing boy for shop at Ware House near Vikram Chowk.
Time of work
10.00 am to 8.00 pm.
Contact Mob. No.: 9419187754, 9205087754
