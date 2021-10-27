Employment Oct 27, 2021

Vacancy at cross sword canteen at akhnoor
One office clerk preferably ex-serviceman or wards of serving persons/ex-serviceman with adequate experience on computer and previous knowledge of procurement on Govt-e-marketing (GeM) portal is required at Cross Sword Canteen at Akhnoor initially for 06 months. Salary between Rs 11,000/- to 13,000/-. Graduates/Diploma holders in Computer will be preferred. Interested candidates with age less than 60 years may apply to the following address by 15 Nov. 2021.
CROSS SWORD CANTEEN
C/o HQ 10 INF DIV
PIN- 908410
C/O 56 APO
Required
Required Delivery Staff Multinational Company
Salary 12000 to 14000 per month
Driving License, Pan Card Must
For delivery bike and petrol will given by company
Contact :
8968696492, 9780404092, 9797495918
Wanted
Wanted a female maid for household work at Trikuta Nagar. Timing 8 am to 4 pm. Belonging to adjoining area will be preferred. Salary negotiable.
Mobile No. 9419190198
9596898384
Urgently Required
Production Supervisor: B. Tech in Mechanical Electrical, Electronics-Fresher – Salary 12 to 15 Thousand.
Trainee/Machine Operator- ITI/Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Fitter, Welder, Plumber, Tractor Mechanic, Fresher
Salary : 10 to 12500/-
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
VACANCY POST
1. Sales Man M/F Job Janipur
2. Driver, Helper, Boys Job Jewal
3. Floor Executive male Job Jewal
4. Receptionist, Telly caller Job Gandhi Nagar
5. Computer Operator, Accountant. Job city.
Ph. 9086193986
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar Ph: 9419296974
STAFF REQUIRED
1. PGT’s with B. Ed for Class 8th to 10th 2 Posts
Sub : Maths/English
2. PGT/TGT for Class 1st to 8th 1 Post
Sub: Computers
3. PGT/TGT’s with B.Ed for Classes upto 7th 2 Posts
Sub : All
Candidates with (3-5 Years) Exp. can submit their
credentials at the School office before 30-10-21
b/w 10 am to 1 pm
BAJRANT SURAJ SECURITY
Urgently Requirement
Security Guard – 15
Waiter – 10
Cook – 5
Counter Boy – 10
Delivery Boy- 5
House Keeping Staff – 10
On Spot Interview
Salary Negotiable
Contact No:- 7051189115, 9103102586
Urgently Required
Architect Diploma/Degree Male/Female Candidate For an Architect office.
Salary Negotiable.
Mail id: Ankitkotwal1972@gmail.com
Contact No: 9906032899, 7006338258
Requirement
Staff required in Advocate Office situated at Kanak Mandi, Jammu from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM
1. Male candidate for the post of office boy.
2. Male candidate having working experience and complete knowledge of Word and Excel. (Preference Given to Retired Person.)
Contact Details :
95967-33577/94191-86392
PHARMACIST
REQUIRED
WITH PHARMACY DIPLOMA
SALARY 8000- 10000
MALE CANDIDATE ONLY
CONTACT 7006488051
Required
A computer operator for Cyber Cafe (Near Patoli Morh, Janipur Main Road) Should be expert in Filing Online Forms.
Contact:
9419814780, 9906092909
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt. Regd. firm requires 35 boys/girls for office staff in Jammu & Kashmir UT and Ladakh UT.
Qualification :- 10th, 12th, Graduation & above.
Note :- Freshers can also apply.
Income :- 10,000 to 18,000 (P/M) (As per Co. rule)
So come alongwith your biodata at
MLCC (Max Life Care Centre)
824-A Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact No. 9796256081, 9682697973
REQUIRED
Sales Man – 2
Computer Operator – 2
Accountant – 1
Send resume
Akgold780@gmail.com
Required candidates
Male 10 and 15 female
Qualification 10th,
12th and above
Address 80A Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Cont. 9596690001
Interview Oct. 27, 28 , 29
REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR
Self Employment Opportunity
1. Mineral Water
2. Canadian Juice
3. Tong Garden Snack’s
(Thailand Product)
Investment – 50,000 to 3 lakh
Full Support Provide by Company
Call Now: 9906155071, 9086624550
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
