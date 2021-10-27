Employment Oct 27, 2021

Vacancy at cross sword canteen at akhnoor

One office clerk preferably ex-serviceman or wards of serving persons/ex-serviceman with adequate experience on computer and previous knowledge of procurement on Govt-e-marketing (GeM) portal is required at Cross Sword Canteen at Akhnoor initially for 06 months. Salary between Rs 11,000/- to 13,000/-. Graduates/Diploma holders in Computer will be preferred. Interested candidates with age less than 60 years may apply to the following address by 15 Nov. 2021.

CROSS SWORD CANTEEN

C/o HQ 10 INF DIV

PIN- 908410

C/O 56 APO

Required

Required Delivery Staff Multinational Company

Salary 12000 to 14000 per month

Driving License, Pan Card Must

For delivery bike and petrol will given by company

Contact :

8968696492, 9780404092, 9797495918

Wanted

Wanted a female maid for household work at Trikuta Nagar. Timing 8 am to 4 pm. Belonging to adjoining area will be preferred. Salary negotiable.

Mobile No. 9419190198

9596898384

Urgently Required

Production Supervisor: B. Tech in Mechanical Electrical, Electronics-Fresher – Salary 12 to 15 Thousand.

Trainee/Machine Operator- ITI/Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Fitter, Welder, Plumber, Tractor Mechanic, Fresher

Salary : 10 to 12500/-

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

VACANCY POST

1. Sales Man M/F Job Janipur

2. Driver, Helper, Boys Job Jewal

3. Floor Executive male Job Jewal

4. Receptionist, Telly caller Job Gandhi Nagar

5. Computer Operator, Accountant. Job city.

Ph. 9086193986

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar Ph: 9419296974

STAFF REQUIRED

1. PGT’s with B. Ed for Class 8th to 10th 2 Posts

Sub : Maths/English

2. PGT/TGT for Class 1st to 8th 1 Post

Sub: Computers

3. PGT/TGT’s with B.Ed for Classes upto 7th 2 Posts

Sub : All

Candidates with (3-5 Years) Exp. can submit their

credentials at the School office before 30-10-21

b/w 10 am to 1 pm

BAJRANT SURAJ SECURITY

Urgently Requirement

Security Guard – 15

Waiter – 10

Cook – 5

Counter Boy – 10

Delivery Boy- 5

House Keeping Staff – 10

On Spot Interview

Salary Negotiable

Contact No:- 7051189115, 9103102586

Urgently Required

Architect Diploma/Degree Male/Female Candidate For an Architect office.

Salary Negotiable.

Mail id: Ankitkotwal1972@gmail.com

Contact No: 9906032899, 7006338258

Requirement

Staff required in Advocate Office situated at Kanak Mandi, Jammu from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

1. Male candidate for the post of office boy.

2. Male candidate having working experience and complete knowledge of Word and Excel. (Preference Given to Retired Person.)

Contact Details :

95967-33577/94191-86392

PHARMACIST

REQUIRED

WITH PHARMACY DIPLOMA

SALARY 8000- 10000

MALE CANDIDATE ONLY

CONTACT 7006488051

Required

A computer operator for Cyber Cafe (Near Patoli Morh, Janipur Main Road) Should be expert in Filing Online Forms.

Contact:

9419814780, 9906092909

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt. Regd. firm requires 35 boys/girls for office staff in Jammu & Kashmir UT and Ladakh UT.

Qualification :- 10th, 12th, Graduation & above.

Note :- Freshers can also apply.

Income :- 10,000 to 18,000 (P/M) (As per Co. rule)

So come alongwith your biodata at

MLCC (Max Life Care Centre)

824-A Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact No. 9796256081, 9682697973

REQUIRED

Sales Man – 2

Computer Operator – 2

Accountant – 1

Send resume

Akgold780@gmail.com

Required candidates

Male 10 and 15 female

Qualification 10th,

12th and above

Address 80A Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Cont. 9596690001

Interview Oct. 27, 28 , 29

REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR

Self Employment Opportunity

1. Mineral Water

2. Canadian Juice

3. Tong Garden Snack’s

(Thailand Product)

Investment – 50,000 to 3 lakh

Full Support Provide by Company

Call Now: 9906155071, 9086624550

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu