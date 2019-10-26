Employment Oct 26, 2019

VACANCY FOR ENGINEERS
Required Diploma Civil Engg having at least 2 years experience in Civil & interiors work in Jammu.
For contractor firm. Bike Must.
Contact: 9911795755, 6395684225
URGENTLY REQUIRED IN MNC’S & HOTELS
1. Tellecallers/Receptionist – 10 Nos. Sal 8K – 12K.
2. Waiters/Helper – 10 Nos. Sal 8-10K (Food+Acc.)
3. Computer Operator/ Billing Operator – 5 Nos. Sal 8-12K.
4. Housekeeping Staff – 20 Nos. Sal 8-10K (Food+Accommodation)
5. Packing Staff- 25 Nos. Sal 8K-11K.
6. Center Head (MBA’s+Exp.) – 2 Nos. – 15-30K.
Skyline Placement ServiceS
7006111894, 7006221627, 9086930655
Ishan calibration &
material hi-tech pvt ltd
engineering laboratory
H. No. 49-A Apna Vihar Colony Kunjwani Jammu
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
Required two Nos Diploma Engineers (Three years) in Civil Engineering for working in Laboratory
Salary upto Rs 12000=00
For details Call on
94191-96536, 9682384208
Job Opportunities
Amron Batteries requires below positions for its operations in J&K
(1) Technicians Electrical/ Electronics 4 Nos
(2) Sales Executive 2 Nos
Mob. 9419134900, 9419189654
F-67 Shiv Nagar
(Behind A G office Jammu)
Urgently Required
Warehouse Supervisor – +2/Graduate/PG
Fresher-/Experience Both Eligible
Receptionist – +2/Graduate, Fresher/Exp. Both
Sales In House – +2/Graduate- Fresher
Driver – LMV (Light Motor Vehicle) 1 to 3
year Experience
Picker/Packer- 10th/12th- Fresher
95966-85474
hrrecuitercolours@gmail.com
Required
An Invester for
opening of Ladies Fitness
Studios
(Aerobics & Zumba Dance)
Home classes also
available for Aerobics
Contact :
9797525206
Accountants Required
MALE/FEMALE-4 NOS
B.Com/M.Com
Exp. 2-3 YEARS IN TDS, BANK AUDIT AND TALLY
INTERVIEWS upto 07.11.2019
at Bahu Plaza.
Best Salary for Experienced Candidates
9419186298.
send resume at: caneerajrs@gmail.com
Self Employed
Earn Rs 1000 to Rs 5000/ per day
Open Acupressure Therapy Centre
Retired Person, House wife, Businessmen, Un-employed
Contact us: Gandhi Nagar –
9070152727, 9906155071
Durga Nagar: 7006321172
Free 7 day’s Therapy for all
Also contact for Acupressure.
Machine Sale Enquire
Care 24
PATIENT CARE AT HOME
Request a Doctor
ICU Care at Home
Book a Nurse
Book a Patient Attendant
Book an Ambulance
New Born Baby & Mother Care
Contact No. 6005125844
9055507685, 9086344508
9149687270
(URGENTLY REQUIRED NURSING STAFF)
Job Vacancy
for travel agency
Booking of tickets
Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.
Female candidates will be preferred
Salary as per industry standards
Address: 815A GANDHINAGAR
NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH
EMAILID: musaibtravels@gmail.com
CONTACT NO: 8825000821/9622444002
Staff Required
Male, Female Computer Operator for Tkts Reservation.
Male, Female Accounts for Office work.
at HSG Tour & Travel & LIC Office
Main Chowk Opp PN Bank Near ICICI, Sabzi Mandi Janipur Jammu.
Contact: 0191-2533500, 2533600, 9419181727, 7780858075
