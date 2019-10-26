Employment Oct 26, 2019

VACANCY FOR ENGINEERS

Required Diploma Civil Engg having at least 2 years experience in Civil & interiors work in Jammu.

For contractor firm. Bike Must.

Contact: 9911795755, 6395684225

URGENTLY REQUIRED IN MNC’S & HOTELS

1. Tellecallers/Receptionist – 10 Nos. Sal 8K – 12K.

2. Waiters/Helper – 10 Nos. Sal 8-10K (Food+Acc.)

3. Computer Operator/ Billing Operator – 5 Nos. Sal 8-12K.

4. Housekeeping Staff – 20 Nos. Sal 8-10K (Food+Accommodation)

5. Packing Staff- 25 Nos. Sal 8K-11K.

6. Center Head (MBA’s+Exp.) – 2 Nos. – 15-30K.

Skyline Placement ServiceS

7006111894, 7006221627, 9086930655

Ishan calibration &

material hi-tech pvt ltd

engineering laboratory

H. No. 49-A Apna Vihar Colony Kunjwani Jammu

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

Required two Nos Diploma Engineers (Three years) in Civil Engineering for working in Laboratory

Salary upto Rs 12000=00

For details Call on

94191-96536, 9682384208

Job Opportunities

Amron Batteries requires below positions for its operations in J&K

(1) Technicians Electrical/ Electronics 4 Nos

(2) Sales Executive 2 Nos

Mob. 9419134900, 9419189654

F-67 Shiv Nagar

(Behind A G office Jammu)

Urgently Required

Warehouse Supervisor – +2/Graduate/PG

Fresher-/Experience Both Eligible

Receptionist – +2/Graduate, Fresher/Exp. Both

Sales In House – +2/Graduate- Fresher

Driver – LMV (Light Motor Vehicle) 1 to 3

year Experience

Picker/Packer- 10th/12th- Fresher

95966-85474

hrrecuitercolours@gmail.com

Required

An Invester for

opening of Ladies Fitness

Studios

(Aerobics & Zumba Dance)

Home classes also

available for Aerobics

Contact :

9797525206

Accountants Required

MALE/FEMALE-4 NOS

B.Com/M.Com

Exp. 2-3 YEARS IN TDS, BANK AUDIT AND TALLY

INTERVIEWS upto 07.11.2019

at Bahu Plaza.

Best Salary for Experienced Candidates

9419186298.

send resume at: caneerajrs@gmail.com

Self Employed

Earn Rs 1000 to Rs 5000/ per day

Open Acupressure Therapy Centre

Retired Person, House wife, Businessmen, Un-employed

Contact us: Gandhi Nagar –

9070152727, 9906155071

Durga Nagar: 7006321172

Free 7 day’s Therapy for all

Also contact for Acupressure.

Machine Sale Enquire

Care 24

PATIENT CARE AT HOME

Request a Doctor

ICU Care at Home

Book a Nurse

Book a Patient Attendant

Book an Ambulance

New Born Baby & Mother Care

Contact No. 6005125844

9055507685, 9086344508

9149687270

(URGENTLY REQUIRED NURSING STAFF)

Job Vacancy

for travel agency

Booking of tickets

Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.

Female candidates will be preferred

Salary as per industry standards

Address: 815A GANDHINAGAR

NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH

EMAILID: musaibtravels@gmail.com

CONTACT NO: 8825000821/9622444002

Staff Required

Male, Female Computer Operator for Tkts Reservation.

Male, Female Accounts for Office work.

at HSG Tour & Travel & LIC Office

Main Chowk Opp PN Bank Near ICICI, Sabzi Mandi Janipur Jammu.

Contact: 0191-2533500, 2533600, 9419181727, 7780858075