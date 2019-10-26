Acidim- A cure from Ayurveda in 2019

Indian population is frequently suffering from acid reflux or heart burns in the middle chest regions after enjoying party food, oily or spicy meals, and junky stuff. This happens as a result of increased acid production in the stomach that tends to flow back to the food pipe thus creating a painful burning sensation in the upper abdomen. To cure the condition, Grocare has introduced an herbal product marketed as Acidim which is known for its phenomenal pH balancing properties. The crucial ingredients contained in Acidim are Cyperus rotundus and Embellia ribes that keep the body pH in harmony by eliminating the destructive free radicals from the system. It makes sure that the digestive tract functions naturally well by offering anti-acid, antiemetic( prevents vomiting)and carminative( relieve flatulence) activities. The goal is to establish an herbal combination that works by improving blood circulation throughout the human system and keeping it free from harmful toxic substances. And this is achieved by a healthy and complex blend of over 14 herbal constituents. The major components in Acidim are:

Ipomoea turpethum(360 mg) is derived for its laxative action, anti-arthritic, mild anti- secretory, anthelmintic action. Also, it has an ulcer- protective and hepatoprotective role.

Eugenia caryophyllate(90mg) carries antiemetic, carminative and joint pain-alleviating properties.

Cyperus rotundus(9mg) has antispasmodic, astringent(for skin) and detoxifying traits along with potent gastroprotection.

Embellia ribes(9mg) possess curative properties for migraine, headache or dizziness by improving blood circulation. It is anti-flatulent in nature.

Collectively, the purpose of these herbs is to:

1.Act as an antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant

2.Act as an antidiarrheal, analgesic

3.Promote the growth of useful bacteria

4.Act as a pH regulator and a soothing agent for a disturbed stomach

5.Relieve flatulence( gas formation)

6.Improve digestion

7.Protects against ulcerations

The product is free from any synthetic chemicals or additives, Grocare is concerned 100% of your safety. It gives you complete assurance regarding purity, ethically sourced highest quality ayurvedic components and a natural way to a healthy life. Other benefits include high potency, minimal to no side effects which makes it suitable to use for chronic illness.

On-time healing and rapid relief is the only quality that creates a difference in the type and standard of treatment. Tablet size is 850mg and 160 tablets per container are sold for 35.94 euros.

Directions for use:

Serving size/ dosage must include 2-3 tablets of Acidim twice/ thrice daily after meals or as directed.

Note: You can take 16 tablets a day without any side effects.

Since it does not cause any adverse reactions in the body, it is safely indicated in diabetic, hypertensive consumers or pregnant women.

With the usage of any drug, it is important to improve your lifestyle and dietary habits if you want to terminate the root cause for any malady. If consumed as directed, body heals and rejuvenates as early as expected. Acidim promises to improve your body’s digestive system physiologically and keeps it free from any iatrogenic sources of illness.