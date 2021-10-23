Employment Oct 23, 2021

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Required Staff
Required Experienced Person for Retail Medical Shop with Experience in Marg Software
M/S Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm
Contact at:- 9419193224, 9419189485

JOB VACANCY
Meenakshi Mart requires experienced workers, salesman/girl for clothes and worker for grocery (Kiryana), Non-Veg, Dairy Farm, Cook etc.
Address Channi Himmat,
Near SBI Bank
Contact : 7051004695, 7889871192

Mongia Steel Ltd
Head Office Jammu
Required Account Executives
No of Vacancy – 2
Essential Qualification: M.Com/B.Com
Handsome Salary
Location: Jammu
Contact No: 9906100777
Kindly Forward Resume on our
whatsapp No. 9906100777
email id: khajuriatrader1979@gmail.com

Here ends your job
hunting
Get relevant job recommendations (for Outsource State & Central Govt./Pvt.
Urgent Requirements:-
Account Executive:
B.Com/M.Com (Exp: 2 to 7 yrs.)
Office: Hall N. 115, B-1, North Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu-180004, Tele-0191-2478081.
Email: abn_network@rediffmail.com
abnpersonnel@rediffmail.com

Wanted
(1) Mechanic: for construction company having minimum 12 years Experience in Engine overhauling, Gear Job and other mis. Works of Tippers/Trucks/CG Sets and other Machinery
(2) Servant for Domestic Help – 01 No.
(3) Cook for Home – 01 No.
Interested Candidates Can contact on 8494012840

Distributors
wanted
Leading DOG & CAT Food Brand is looking for financially sound distributors. Please call 9370904000

Male/Female
STAFF REQUIRED
for garment showroom
brand station
near Sbi/main stop, janipur
Call – 9622482828/ 9797499370
shop timing – 10-30 am to 8-30 pm
salary – rS 8000/- PM AND ABOVE

Hotel Mount View International
Requirement of staff
Cashier 2 no. For Restaurant
Steward 4 no. Room boy 4 no. Cook 2 no. Asstt cook 1 no. Helper 2 no. Dishwasher 2 no.
Pay scale 8000 to 15000
Boys and Girls can apply
For selection contact to Managing Director
Shyam Sunder Adlakha
9906905429, 9906982323

REQUIRED FEMALE
RECEPTIONIST FOR AN REPUTED INSTITUTE IN KACHI CHAWNI AND SHASTRI NAGAR.
CONTACT NO. 9906001240

Required Following Staff for Industry
HR Executive – Male/Female- Graduate or MBA in HR 0 to 5 year of exp.
Salary: 10 to 25 thousand
Dispatch Supervisor: 4 to 8 year of Exp.
Salary: 20 to 35 thousand.
Production Manager: 10 to 15 year of Exp. with pesticide or chemical industry
Salary: 12 to 15 LPA
Maintance Head: Mechanical/Electrical- 8 to 12 year of exp. Salary: 40 to 50K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Required
Male Reporter for
a Social Media Channel
Fresher may also apply.
Contact: 9018121168

REQUIRED
Urgently require one
experienced Driver and one trained cook for home.
Candidates having experience more than 10 years may apply.
Contact time to call is between 10 am to 5 pm
7006639990

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR