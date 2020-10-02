Employment Oct 2, 2020

Wanted
Accountant-1
( Having knowledge of busy)
Office Boy-1
Receptionist/Telecaller-1
Technicians-2
Sales Manager-1
(Having knowledge of audio products)
Freshers can also apply
Location-Channi Himmat
Contact-7006217900,7006225226
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Civil engg. experienced/ freshers (10no) 10k to 15k
2. Electrical , mechanical engg (12no) 10k to 15k
3. Supervisors , Electration’s (8no) 8k to 14k
4. Counsellor /computer operator (10no) 8k to 10k
5. GNM/ Bsc nursing (5ko) 10k to 17k
6. MBA, MCA, Btech IT(10no) 12k to 18k.
Mob. 7051531025
Near Gurudwara, Gandhi Nagar
Work from home
earn from home
part/full time earn extra /income
everyone can apply
Age above 18+
7006957253 priyanka arora
What’s up message also in same number
Staff Required
Interview 02-10-2020 to 03-10-2020
Appointment Call: 9086193986
1) Accountant, Computer Operator, Receptionist
2) Telly Caller, Councellor, Coordinator, Peon
3) Salesman, Delivery Boys, Driver (must License)
4) Nurses Staff, Lab, Technician, Office Assistant
5) Packing Boys, Security Guard, Labour, Shop Boys
job vacancy
1. Accountants – 2 Nos
2. Sales Executives – 2 Nos
For reputed concern dealing in IT/ Networking Products located at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. Salary as per experience.
Contact: 9419173836, 9858680280
Engineers required
ECE (Male / Female) BME
Computer knowing Smart & Intelligent, ECE / Biomedical Engineers, required at:
HexaMed Technologies
(India) Pvt. Ltd.
788-9843323 / 70067 31125
jkhexahrd@gmail.com
staff requirements
Young & Smart, Computer Knowing Job-Seekers:
1. B Tech/Diploma Engineers
2. Office Assistant
3. IT (hardware) Executive
4. Office Boys etc.
HexaMed Technologies
(India) Pvt. Ltd.
788-9843323 / 70067 31125
jkhexahrd@gmail.com
We require DMLT Qualified
Lab Technicians for
Authorised Service Provider of Thyrocare
(World’s largest preventive care Laboratory)
Contact with bio data at:
1st Floor Auqaf Complex opp OPD Gate of Gandhi nagar hospital.
Contact : 8130703131
thyrocaregandhinagar@gmail.com
Aspire medico
Required- pharmacist or medical assistant
Timing- 9-9:30
Salary- 7000-10000
Depending up on experience
Freshers with knowledge are acceptable
Phone number 7006077022,8899732651
Business opportunity
WORK FROM HOME, EARN EXTRA INCOME Any Qualification/Exp. Training provided! FOR ONLINE PRESENTATION, Call/SMS
YUSUF AHMED: 9871955884
POOJA JOSHI: 9560288844
job job job
A Govt. Registered Company Required 30 Boys & 30 Girls for office staff in Jammu.
Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.
Income : 8000 to 22500 P/M.
(As Per Co. Rule)
Note : Fresher’s can also apply.
Hostel facility for Boy’s & Girl’s
So, come with your Bio-Data at : MLCC
Address : 824-A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar
near Bata Show-Room Jammu
Contact No. 9906029039, 9796256081
Job Opportunity
A Govt. Registered Firm requires
50 boys & 50 girls
Qualification: 8th, 10th,
12th, Graduation & above
Income: 10,000 to 20,000
(as per Co. Rule)
Contact: 7006014214, 9622356303
Address: Vivekanand Chowk
Opp. Agarwal Dharamshala, Jammu.
urgently required girls/boys
Staff for Ban Toll Plaza
Shift Timing – 8 AM to 4 PM
Shift Timing- 4 PM to 12 AM
For Contact Mob No.
Yash Sir YK- 9697541176
Manhas Sir RM- 6005377023
Pawan Sir PR – 8003180809
Required
An Accountant with knowledge about Buzy Software for a Construction Company near Wave Mall Jammu.
Contact N: 7051456143
Email Id: ranjeet0143singh@gmail.com
