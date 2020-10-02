Employment Oct 2, 2020

Wanted

Accountant-1

( Having knowledge of busy)

Office Boy-1

Receptionist/Telecaller-1

Technicians-2

Sales Manager-1

(Having knowledge of audio products)

Freshers can also apply

Location-Channi Himmat

Contact-7006217900,7006225226

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Civil engg. experienced/ freshers (10no) 10k to 15k

2. Electrical , mechanical engg (12no) 10k to 15k

3. Supervisors , Electration’s (8no) 8k to 14k

4. Counsellor /computer operator (10no) 8k to 10k

5. GNM/ Bsc nursing (5ko) 10k to 17k

6. MBA, MCA, Btech IT(10no) 12k to 18k.

Mob. 7051531025

Near Gurudwara, Gandhi Nagar

Work from home

earn from home

part/full time earn extra /income

everyone can apply

Age above 18+

7006957253 priyanka arora

What’s up message also in same number

Staff Required

Interview 02-10-2020 to 03-10-2020

Appointment Call: 9086193986

1) Accountant, Computer Operator, Receptionist

2) Telly Caller, Councellor, Coordinator, Peon

3) Salesman, Delivery Boys, Driver (must License)

4) Nurses Staff, Lab, Technician, Office Assistant

5) Packing Boys, Security Guard, Labour, Shop Boys

job vacancy

1. Accountants – 2 Nos

2. Sales Executives – 2 Nos

For reputed concern dealing in IT/ Networking Products located at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. Salary as per experience.

Contact: 9419173836, 9858680280

Engineers required

ECE (Male / Female) BME

Computer knowing Smart & Intelligent, ECE / Biomedical Engineers, required at:

HexaMed Technologies

(India) Pvt. Ltd.

788-9843323 / 70067 31125

jkhexahrd@gmail.com

staff requirements

Young & Smart, Computer Knowing Job-Seekers:

1. B Tech/Diploma Engineers

2. Office Assistant

3. IT (hardware) Executive

4. Office Boys etc.

HexaMed Technologies

(India) Pvt. Ltd.

788-9843323 / 70067 31125

jkhexahrd@gmail.com

We require DMLT Qualified

Lab Technicians for

Authorised Service Provider of Thyrocare

(World’s largest preventive care Laboratory)

Contact with bio data at:

1st Floor Auqaf Complex opp OPD Gate of Gandhi nagar hospital.

Contact : 8130703131

thyrocaregandhinagar@gmail.com

Aspire medico

Required- pharmacist or medical assistant

Timing- 9-9:30

Salary- 7000-10000

Depending up on experience

Freshers with knowledge are acceptable

Phone number 7006077022,8899732651

Business opportunity

WORK FROM HOME, EARN EXTRA INCOME Any Qualification/Exp. Training provided! FOR ONLINE PRESENTATION, Call/SMS

YUSUF AHMED: 9871955884

POOJA JOSHI: 9560288844

job job job

A Govt. Registered Company Required 30 Boys & 30 Girls for office staff in Jammu.

Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.

Income : 8000 to 22500 P/M.

(As Per Co. Rule)

Note : Fresher’s can also apply.

Hostel facility for Boy’s & Girl’s

So, come with your Bio-Data at : MLCC

Address : 824-A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar

near Bata Show-Room Jammu

Contact No. 9906029039, 9796256081

Job Opportunity

A Govt. Registered Firm requires

50 boys & 50 girls

Qualification: 8th, 10th,

12th, Graduation & above

Income: 10,000 to 20,000

(as per Co. Rule)

Contact: 7006014214, 9622356303

Address: Vivekanand Chowk

Opp. Agarwal Dharamshala, Jammu.

urgently required girls/boys

Staff for Ban Toll Plaza

Shift Timing – 8 AM to 4 PM

Shift Timing- 4 PM to 12 AM

For Contact Mob No.

Yash Sir YK- 9697541176

Manhas Sir RM- 6005377023

Pawan Sir PR – 8003180809

Required

An Accountant with knowledge about Buzy Software for a Construction Company near Wave Mall Jammu.

Contact N: 7051456143

Email Id: ranjeet0143singh@gmail.com