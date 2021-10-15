Employment Oct 15, 2021

Job Opportunity
Required
1. Security Guards 2. Security Officers
3. House Keeping Staff 4. Receptionist (Female)
5. Hotel Cleaner Male/Female
Interview Timing: 10 am – 6 pm
Date: 15 October- 16 October
Address: 815A Gandhi Nagar, Near
Dogra Ground, Jammu-180004
Contact number: 7889638793
8899927977, 0913548957
Jai Chandi Maa
Computer Operator – 1
Salary : 8K – 10 K
Cashier (8) (M/F) Salary : 10 K
Receptionist – 1 (F) Salary : 10 K
Packing Boys Day Shift and Night Shift
Salary : 12000
Tally callers – 1 (F) Salary : 7000
Ph. No: 9797675901
Add: Sanjay Nagar, Jammu
job opportunity
Sales Representative
(Qualification Criteria – Candidate must have 2 years Sales Experience,
Must have 2 Wheeler & Computer knowledge)
Job Location: Jammu
Salary : Rs 14000 p.m.
Interview Call Timing : 10 am – 5pm
Contact: 8899700777
Hindustan Sales Corpn: *HSCFortune Private Limited*
*Authorized Distributor of Tata Tiscon Requires Candidate (Male)*
REQUIRED
Role – Office Coordinator
Qualification – B.Com/ BCA/ Diploma in Computer.
Skills: Excellent Verbal and Written communication. Experience in Ms-Office mandatory.
*Salary Negotiable*
Interested Candidate send updated Resume on below mention E-mail id
*htc_he@yahoo.com*
REQUIRED
Required person for pharmaceutical office
1 person for godown qualification- 10+2
1 person for office/store qualification- 10th
Add-
Arora life sciences
Sudershan complex
Plot no-108,opposite Yard no-6
Narwal,Jammu
Mob No-9906012233
Jobs/requirement
Brains Development Institute
1 Relationship Manager(7)
Salary 15000 min. Graduation
2 Counsellor(2) Salary 10000 PG English ((Doda & Jammu)
3. Receptionist (2) Salary 5000-8000 graduation (Doda & Jammu)
Contact 6006145862
EXTRA INCOME
PART TIME OR FULL TIME
dke djsaA fdlh rtZqos dh t:jr ugha] Vªsfuax nh tkrh gSA
* STUDENTS * DOCTORS
* RETIRED PERSONS * HOUSE WIFE
* WORKING PERSONS * BUSINESS MAN
8082-851263
ONE CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE
REQUIRED
Salesman required urgently
Candidate with minimum 2 plus years experience in retail medical store location near Karanbagh Gadigarh
Contact No: 7888256403, 8717019401
Job opportunities
Job opportunities of the hospitality sector in Europe, UAE & Maldives. Work visa granted plus handsome salaries and growth opportunities.
Minimum eligibility- anyone below the age of 55 and with decent English skills.
Contact:- 8800604800;
9311972333
Required
Sales man
experienced
In sales
Salary 12 thousands
Send yr bio data at Akgold780@gmail.com
Required
One experienced Driver/ Operator of Truck (Ten Tyres) National Permit.
Preference to person living in Rajouri District.
Salary Negotiable.
Contact No: 9419190049, 7051338499, 9419118724, 8825083313
Urgently Reqd.
Tutors for 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th,
9th, 10th, 11th & 12th
MED, Non-MED, Commerce Arts
NEET/IIT-JEE Main Advanced
Banking, JKSSB, SSC, NDA, English Spoken, IAS & KAS
B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA
*Whatsapp/call-9149505059
Home Tutors Also Apply
* Class Rooms Available for Tutors on Sharing/Commission Basis/Rent
