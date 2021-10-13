Employment Oct 13, 2021

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED

Male -Female

For Product Presentation

Salary Negotiable

Call: 9070973222

10AM to 4 PM

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Enterprise is hiring for the

following positions:

Marketing manager

IT manager

Experience: 0-7 yrs

Contact: 9055502461, 9915756026

“Ambulance Driver stationed at Sarore”.

Contact: 9013382404

Email: hopefoundation@gmail.com

Apply in a week.

Required

COUNSELLOR /OFFICE COORDINATOR (F)

ENGLISH TRAINER (F)

CONTACT-9419211663

E MAIL-radhikesawhney@gmail.com

Staff Wanted

1. English Tr- MA Eng.

2. Maths Tr- B.Sc./M.Sc. (upto 8th)

3. Computer Tr.- BCA

4. Office Clerk- Knowledge of Computer with experience

5. Science Tr.- B.Sc/M.Sc.

Contact with Documents:-

Dr. Ambedkar Convent

School Bantalab, Jammu

Ph.: 7298107471, 8494099299

Required

(1) Candidate having Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts (Female)

(2) Telecaller (Female)

WhatsApp your CV@ 9055580001

Only WhatsApp, Strictly No Calls

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Telly caller, Receptionist

2. Computer Operator, Accountant.

3. Malls 10 male 12th pass

4. Security Guard, Helper, Room Boys

Ph 9086193986

Interview Wednesday to Thursday

REQUIRED

REQUIRE A SALES MAN FOR A WHOLESALE

ELECTRICAL FIRM

HAVING EXPERIENCE OF TWO YEARS.

SALARY:- 5000 + INCENTIVE

TWO WHEELER LICENCE MUST

CONTACT: 9906074199/7780855895

Urgently Required

Experienced

Cashier/ Helper

To work in Super Market at

Grohub Super Market

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Interview Timings:

11 am – 4 pm

Contact: 7006606755

URGENTLY

REQUIRED

Mini-Store Executive (Female)

Store Location : Bantalab Jammu

Contact No : 9419126709

Email us : yourstorejk@gmail.com

Wanted

Principal : MA/ M.Sc, M.Ed, Ph.D (10 yrs B.Ed College Experience)

Lecturers in (Teaching Subjects) M.A/M.sc, M.Ed Min 55% Marks

Demonstrator in Computer : B. Tech (Computer)

BCA / B. Tech IT)

Apply within seven days to Principal Sher-e-Kashmir College of Education Ajit Nagar, Gadi Garh, Jammu

Ph. 6006299757

Urgent required

for marketing of customise T-shirt’s and other customise items Handsome salary with incentives on orders Contact No-7006968005

Vishwa bharati higher

secondary school

akalpur morh jammu

cbse aFFILIATION nO. 730085

WALK IN INTERVIEW

TGT-ENGLISH:

Post Graduate/Graduate (Hons) in relevant subject with B.Ed

Schedule

Date : 16/10/2021 (Saturday)

Timing : 10.00 AM

JOB

tally expert

A proprietorship firm required female candidate having full knowledge of Tally Prime, Tally ERP-9. Salary decides as per knowledge & Experienced for suitable candidate.

Please send your resume at

E-mail-

kissan.ajayaggarwal189@gmail.com

Whatsapp – 9622055717

Contact – 7006289941

Jai Chandi Maa

Computer Billing Cashier – 1 (M/F)

Salary : 10,000

Tally Callers (f) & (Exp. 1 year)

Salary 7000 to 9000

Waiter (3) Accomodation + Food

Salary : 9k to 10k

Computer Operator (3) (M.F)

Salary : 8k to 10k.

Ph. No: 9797675901

Add: H. No. 29 Near Suvida Medical Hall

Sanjay Nagar, Jammu

Required

Required Security guards for ATM Duty

Office timing . 10 am to 6 pm

Handsome salary package

Contact details: 9469212376

9149981238

Address: Sparrow Security Services

Hall No. 106 first floor, north block, Bahu Plaza Jammu

Urgently required

1. Sales Manager/ Sales Officer (2-5 yrs Experienced in FMCG)

2. Driver

3. Receptionist

Whatsapp your resume or

Contact at 9070973666

Required

Marketing

Executives M/F

Jammu, Kashmir, Udhampur, Kathua, Doda

Salary 10,000 PM, Incentives,TA&DA

Graduate with good personality, Communication,Presentation and communication skills

Send Resume with pic at

rajwal2007@gmail.com

Urgent Required

Courier Boys (20)

(10000+Incentive

+ PF ESI + Petrol)

Flipkart & Delhivery

Location: Talab Tillo, Trikuta Nagar, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Poonch

Contact: 9055048409