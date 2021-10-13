Employment Oct 13, 2021

JOB OPPORTUNITY
REQUIRED
Male -Female
For Product Presentation
Salary Negotiable
Call: 9070973222
10AM to 4 PM
VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
Enterprise is hiring for the
following positions:
Marketing manager
IT manager
Experience: 0-7 yrs
Contact: 9055502461, 9915756026
“Ambulance Driver stationed at Sarore”.
Contact: 9013382404
Email: hopefoundation@gmail.com
Apply in a week.
Required
COUNSELLOR /OFFICE COORDINATOR (F)
ENGLISH TRAINER (F)
CONTACT-9419211663
E MAIL-radhikesawhney@gmail.com
Staff Wanted
1. English Tr- MA Eng.
2. Maths Tr- B.Sc./M.Sc. (upto 8th)
3. Computer Tr.- BCA
4. Office Clerk- Knowledge of Computer with experience
5. Science Tr.- B.Sc/M.Sc.
Contact with Documents:-
Dr. Ambedkar Convent
School Bantalab, Jammu
Ph.: 7298107471, 8494099299
Required
(1) Candidate having Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts (Female)
(2) Telecaller (Female)
WhatsApp your CV@ 9055580001
Only WhatsApp, Strictly No Calls
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Telly caller, Receptionist
2. Computer Operator, Accountant.
3. Malls 10 male 12th pass
4. Security Guard, Helper, Room Boys
Ph 9086193986
Interview Wednesday to Thursday
REQUIRED
REQUIRE A SALES MAN FOR A WHOLESALE
ELECTRICAL FIRM
HAVING EXPERIENCE OF TWO YEARS.
SALARY:- 5000 + INCENTIVE
TWO WHEELER LICENCE MUST
CONTACT: 9906074199/7780855895
Urgently Required
Experienced
Cashier/ Helper
To work in Super Market at
Grohub Super Market
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Interview Timings:
11 am – 4 pm
Contact: 7006606755
URGENTLY
REQUIRED
Mini-Store Executive (Female)
Store Location : Bantalab Jammu
Contact No : 9419126709
Email us : yourstorejk@gmail.com
Wanted
Principal : MA/ M.Sc, M.Ed, Ph.D (10 yrs B.Ed College Experience)
Lecturers in (Teaching Subjects) M.A/M.sc, M.Ed Min 55% Marks
Demonstrator in Computer : B. Tech (Computer)
BCA / B. Tech IT)
Apply within seven days to Principal Sher-e-Kashmir College of Education Ajit Nagar, Gadi Garh, Jammu
Ph. 6006299757
Urgent required
for marketing of customise T-shirt’s and other customise items Handsome salary with incentives on orders Contact No-7006968005
Vishwa bharati higher
secondary school
akalpur morh jammu
cbse aFFILIATION nO. 730085
WALK IN INTERVIEW
TGT-ENGLISH:
Post Graduate/Graduate (Hons) in relevant subject with B.Ed
Schedule
Date : 16/10/2021 (Saturday)
Timing : 10.00 AM
JOB
tally expert
A proprietorship firm required female candidate having full knowledge of Tally Prime, Tally ERP-9. Salary decides as per knowledge & Experienced for suitable candidate.
Please send your resume at
E-mail-
kissan.ajayaggarwal189@gmail.com
Whatsapp – 9622055717
Contact – 7006289941
Jai Chandi Maa
Computer Billing Cashier – 1 (M/F)
Salary : 10,000
Tally Callers (f) & (Exp. 1 year)
Salary 7000 to 9000
Waiter (3) Accomodation + Food
Salary : 9k to 10k
Computer Operator (3) (M.F)
Salary : 8k to 10k.
Ph. No: 9797675901
Add: H. No. 29 Near Suvida Medical Hall
Sanjay Nagar, Jammu
Required
Required Security guards for ATM Duty
Office timing . 10 am to 6 pm
Handsome salary package
Contact details: 9469212376
9149981238
Address: Sparrow Security Services
Hall No. 106 first floor, north block, Bahu Plaza Jammu
Urgently required
1. Sales Manager/ Sales Officer (2-5 yrs Experienced in FMCG)
2. Driver
3. Receptionist
Whatsapp your resume or
Contact at 9070973666
Required
Marketing
Executives M/F
Jammu, Kashmir, Udhampur, Kathua, Doda
Salary 10,000 PM, Incentives,TA&DA
Graduate with good personality, Communication,Presentation and communication skills
Send Resume with pic at
rajwal2007@gmail.com
Urgent Required
Courier Boys (20)
(10000+Incentive
+ PF ESI + Petrol)
Flipkart & Delhivery
Location: Talab Tillo, Trikuta Nagar, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Poonch
Contact: 9055048409
