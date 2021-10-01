Employment Oct 1, 2021

STAFF REQUIRED
IMMEDIATE JOINING
office staff
1. HR- Recruitments
2. HR – Generalist
3. Sr. Executive Administration
4. Typist/Comptuer Operator
Please send your resume at
hr@trgindustries.com
management@trgindustries.com
or Call: 9070116234.
Salaries Negotiable for deserving candidates.
REQUIRED
Rajouri Gas Agency
Manager (Computer Knowing) – 1
Computer Operator – 1
Contact No: 700627733
Send resume
mahajanrakesh333@yahoo.com
REQUIRED
Highway Mega Mart Trikuta Nagar
1. Computer Operator – 1
(Software Bazar knowing
Given preference)
2. Cashier – 1
3. Salesman – 4
Contact No: 700627733
Send resume
mahajanrakesh333@yahoo.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Interview date 1st & 2nd October
1. Data entry operator, Accountant.
2. Office incharge, Salesman.
3. Receptionist, Councillor, Tele caller.
4. Security Guard, Home. Helper.
Ph. 9086193986
STAFF REQUIRED
IMMEDIATE JOINING
Hotel & Restaurant Staff
1. Storekeeper.
2. Housekeeping Supervisor
3. Cashier (Senior & Junior both)
4. Kitchen Superviosr
5. Room Attendant (M/F)
Note: F&B experience preferred for all Hotel & Restaurant vacancies. Please send Your resume at : hr@trgindustries.com,
management@trgindustries.com
or Call: 9070116234.
Salaries Negotiable for deserving candidates.
Required
Female Receptionist for Real Estate office
Near Kay Tee Rythm Gandhi Nagar
Salary 5K-7K
Contact No.: 8803552839, 9149474338
REQUIRED
SALES BOY – 4
Exp. or Non-Experienced boy required for garment store located at Old City.
Salary will be negotiable.
Interview date : 1/10/2021
& 2/10/2021
11-5 pm
Contact No.: 9622461381, 7051541381 (Anshul)
Required Female
Office Assistant having basic knowledge of Computer for office
Contact:- 9906005222
Walk-in-interview
Venue:- 1st Floor above Ecom Express Office near Kidzee School (Opp to Lal Ji Dressers)
Anand Nagar Bohri, Jammu
Interview Timing:- 10.30 to 6.00 pm.
Dated:- 1 Oct 2021
3 No’s Data Entry Operator Required (Only Females Preffered) Excel 60% knowledge required
6 No’s Collective Data Marketing Boys required. (Qualification: 12th Pass, Graduate and Diploma)
RNV Events and Celebrations
Contact:- 9990378626 / 9018546244
“JOB’’
” Female required in the Mahajan Agriculture Store, Gole Puli ”
” Position – MULTITASKING MANAGER”
” QUALIFICATION – GRADUATE OR POST GRADUATE ”
” SALARY = RS 14000 + INCENTIVES ”
” AGE <= 30 ”
” CALL @ 9682142769″
May Fair Hr. Sec. School
66, Chand Nagar, Jammu. Ph. 9419296974
Staff Required
1. P.G.T’s with B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th 2 Posts
Sub: Maths / English
2. P.G.T/T.G.T for Class 1st to 8th 1 Post
Sub: Computers
3. P.G.T/T.G.T’s with B.Ed for Classes upto 7th 2 Posts
Sub: All
Candidates with (3-5 Years) Exp. can submit
their credentials at the School office before
05-10-21 b/w 10 am to 1 pm.
Part time work at home
NAVRATRA FESTIVAL OFFER
BOOK YOUR ORDER AND GET 10% DISCOUNT FOR FIRST 15 UNITS
START PART TIME & FULL TIME
BUSINESS AT HOME & EARN
25000 TO 45000 PM.
NOTE: RAW MATERIALS
PROVIDE BY COMPANY
CONT: 9541368008, 7889783910
May Fair International School
13, Sector B1, Laxmipuram Chinore, Jammu. Ph. 9622333664
Staff Required
1. P.G.T’s with B.Ed (Co-ordinator) – 2 Posts
Min 5-7 Years Exp. as a Co-ordinator in a School
2. P.G.T with B.Ed for Class 11th / 12th 1 Posts
Sub: Edu./Eco./P.Science
3. P.G.T with B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th 2 Posts
Sub: Maths/ Science
4. P.G.T/ T.G.T’s with B.Ed Classes upto 7th 2 Posts
Sub: All with Urdu
Candidates with (3-5 Years) Exp. can submit
their credentials at the School office before
05-10-21 b/w 10 am to 1 pm.
Staff Wanted
having Rich Experience in Online Tendering for NH & EPC Road Construction Tenders including Bid Preparation & Generating Eway Bills. Work from home shall also be considered.
Send Resume to
anuradha_group@yahoo.com
Walk in interview on 3.10.2021
For Vacancies for Medical Representatives in Pharma Franchise Company for Jammu Headquarter
Minimum Qualification 10+2 (Keep Original documents)
Age below 28 year
Time 12 PM to 5 PM
Venue at P R Hotel, Bakshi Nagar
Experience candidates bring their
latest statements
For Enquiry :
karankakkar207@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Data Entry Operator: 12th or Graduate
Computer Operator: 12th or Graduate
Office Coordinator: Graduate/PG or MBA
Counsellor: Graduate/PG or MBA
Tellecaller: 12th/Graduate
Supervisor: 12th or Graduate or PG
Fresher & Exp. both can apply
Salary no bar for deserving candidates
94192-02814, 94192-02817
47 D/C, Gandhi Nagar
Shreekrishanbala@gmail.com
Required following staff
Trainee/Operator: ITI all stream
Fresher, Salary: 10 to 12500/-
Production Supervisor: B.Tech in Mechanical, Electrical, etc, Fresher, Salary – 12 to 15 K.
Security Officer: Ex-serviceman
Salary: 20 to 30 K.
HR Executive – Fresher/Exp. both
Billing Execuitve: 1 to 2 years of Exp.
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
GYNAECOLOGIST URGENTLY REQUIRED
Qualification: MS Gynae/DGO with substantial experience will be preferred for our established and running Gynae and surgical Nursing Home at Udhampur.
Please Contact:
Mob: 9419175293
