Employment Nov 9, 2021

REQUIRED

Marketing Executives M/F

Package Rs 25000 PM

Basic,Incentives, TA & DA

MBA with good personality

Communication and Presentation

Skills

Call 9070973222

10AM to 5 PM

Divine Light St. Mary’s Convent School Domana

Required

Social Science Teacher

for classes 6th to 10th

Maths Teacher for classes 6th to 10th

English Teacher for classes 6th to 10th

Computer Teacher

For Interview

Contact: 9622360905, 9107038382

Job openings

for outside Jammu Winter Zone

1. Teachers M.Sc. for Classes 8th-12th Sal: Rs 30K + F+A, Exp. Min. 5 yrs.

2. Administrator Females only= 5 Nos. Sal: Min. 30 K+F+A, Exp. Min. 5 yrs

Pls. Send Resume at:

careermindhrm@gmail.com

Contact: 9797029989

LIMITED VACANCIES

Kitchen Supervisor – 10,000-12,000/-

Security Gurad (M) – 9000-10,000+PF

(M/F) Salesman Kashmiri Language – 10,000/-

Accountant/Computer Operator M/F- 8,000-10,000/-

House keeping – 8,000-10,000/-

Packing Labour – 10,000-12,000/-

Receptionist – 8,000/-

Shop Boy – 8,000-9,000/-

Couple Home Servatn – 9,000-10,000 + Accomodation

Contact-7780945782, Rani Park Near Jain School Kachi Chowni Jammu.

Requirement

of kitchen hand/ kitchen staff, freshers are

welcome, should have can do attitude and good communication skills. location near Shastri Nagar.

Contact No. 9419117709

Job Job Job

A Govt Registered Firm Requires 60 Boys/Girls for Office Staff in Jammu and other offices in Jammu and Kashmir UT.

Note : Freshers can also apply

Qualification 10th-12th Graduation

And above.

Income : 10,000 to 18,000 P/M

(As per Company Rules)

So come with your Biodata at

Max Life Care Centre

824/Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu

near Bata Showroom

Contact No. 9906029039, 9796256081

Required

One experienced accountant , professional in busy software .

One sale boy

One sales Girl

One computer person for sale and purchase

For

Arora Super Market, National Highway Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Please contact : Raghav Arora

07006627268

URGENTLY REQUIRED

One female doctor

(BUMS/ BHMS/BAMS)

Candidate (Male/Female) for

Front Desk

For a Reputed Doctor’s Clinic

in Gandhi Nagar

Contact: 7006112791, 9797312788, 7889350882

Required Delivery Staff for Multinational Company

Salary 12000 to 14000 per month

Driving Licence, Pan Card Must

For delivery bike and petrol will given by company.

Contact: 8968696492, 9780404092, 9797495918

Required

A full time Accountant/Billing Assistant at Distributor Point.

Must be B.Com/M.Com with the knowledge of the billing software like Busy/Marg/Tally.

Call: 7006003814

Urgent Required Staff

1. Admission Counselor (PRM)

2. Graphic Designer cum Social Media Handler.

3. TGT-Science/Social Studies.

4. Sports Teacher

Interested Candidates please share their Updated Resume at

Careers@tsusjammu.org with subject “Post applied for ____” or Contact at:-

+91-9797123333

Urgently Required Following Staff :

Site Engineer – Diploma/B.Tech. in Civil or Electrical, Fresher/Exp both can apply.

Accounts Executive : Fresher/Exp. both Salary upto 25 Thousand.

Circle Head: 1 to 5 years of Exp. Salary Negotiable.

Counsellor/Coordinator: 12th/Graduate/PG

Fresher/Exp. both Salary Negotiable.

Computer Operator/DEO – 12th/Graduate

Fresher/Exp. both Salary Negotiable.

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

VACANCY

Required:

* Data Entry Operator (F)

(Candidates should be Graduate and having knowledge of Busy)

* Front Desk Executive (F)

(Experienced will be preferred).

Contact:

Royal Enfield, New Plot Jammu

#7889472475, 9596828549

sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com

REQUIRED SALES EXECUTIVE

Requirement For Sales Executive For MNC Company Under Distributor Point

Preferences:-

Education – Graduation and

2 Wheeler with Valid

Driving Licence

Interested Candidates Can Call at 9319192273

Job Job Job

Urgently Required Staff in Jammu

Office and other districts of J&K UT

Qualification: 10th, 12th, Graduation and Above

Note: Fresher can also apply

Income: 15,000 – 25,000 (Per month)

(As per Co. Rules)

So bring your CV and get a Job

Free Hostel facility for Girls.

Walk in Interview

From Today till 30-11-2021

Timing:- 10.00 am to 5.00 pm at oneness nation

153/6 Ambika Colony, Bye Pass Road Kunjwani Jammu near Audi Showroom.

Contact us:- 9103129166, 6005679763

REQUIRED

Office Assistant having knowledge of Computer & Internet for a consultancy office situated at Hatli Morh, Kathua.

Required 1 Male candidate & 1 Female candidate.

Fresher can also send the resume at business.tredzkth@gmail.com

Contact at: 7889775298, 9596995663

JOB VACANCY

Candidate required for data entry. 12th pass or any graduate can apply. Should have Good computer knowledge and typing speed. English speaking and understanding is must. Good salary. Location Miran Sahib. What’s app resume or call on 9797535863.