Employment Nov 6, 2021

By
Daily Excelsior
-

REQUIRED
Assistant/ Receptionist
required for Dental Clinic
Qualification: Graduate or above
English speaking
Gandhi Nagar
10-7 pm
Contact 9622322322

EVERGREEN EDUCATION TRUST
UPPER GADI GARH, NEAR JAGDEV BAKERY, AIRPORT ROAD,
JAMMU J&K 181101
JOB OPPORTUNITY
PROFILE : HOUSE KEEPING
NO. OF POSITION: 1
MIN QUALIFICATION: NIL
EXPERIENCE 0-1 YEARS
SALARY : negotiable
JOB LOCATION: JAMMU
SEND YOUR CV’S ON: itoukirul@gmail.com
or call us : 9818923878

EVERGREEN EDUCATION TRUST
UPPER GADI GARH, NEAR JAGDEV BAKERY, AIRPORT ROAD,
JAMMU J&K 181101
JOB OPPORTUNITY
PROFILE : DATA ENTRY TRAINER
NO. OF POSITION: 1
MIN QUALIFICATION: BCA, MCA, B.ScIT,M.Sc IT, B.TECH CSE
EXPERIENCE : 1-3 YEARS
SALARY : negotiable
JOB LOCATION: JAMMU
SEND YOUR CV’S ON: itoukirul@gmail.com
or call us : 9818923878

EVERGREEN EDUCATION TRUST
UPPER GADI GARH, NEAR JAGDEV BAKERY, AIRPORT ROAD,
JAMMU J&K 181101
JOB OPPORTUNITY
PROFILE : OFFICE BOY
NO. OF POSITION: 1
MIN QUALIFICATION: MIN 10TH
EXPERIENCE 0-1 YEARS
SALARY : negotiable
JOB LOCATION: JAMMU
SEND YOUR CV’S ON: itoukirul@gmail.com
or call us : 9818923878

Required
Required trained
female teachers to teach U.K. 6 to 5th Classes all subjects. Freshers can also apply.
Contact us at 248, New Plot Puran Nagar, Jammu
7006338701

Advanced & best technologies pvt ltd
Software Developer
(min 2 years of experience)
Salary 25,000-75,000
Skill : C#, Asp.Net, MVC, Entity Framework, LINQ, WebAPI’s, JQuery, HTML, CSS, SQL SERVER, MYSQL, JavaScript
Lead generator and Data Operator
Candidate must have good English Speaking skills (salary 10,000-12,000)
HR Manager/HR Executive
Min 2 years (Salary above 15,000)
Contact us : 7051002662
Email:jkresume@peoplecentral.co

EVERGREEN EDUCATION TRUST
UPPER GADI GARH, NEAR JAGDEV BAKERY,
AIRPORT ROAD, JAMMU J&K 181101
JOB OPPORTUNITY
PROFILE : Sample collection Trainer (Health care Sector)
NO. OF POSITION: 2
MIN QUALIFICATION: BSC Nursing Diploma GNM, Graduate (MSc/BSc in Medical biochemistry/ Medical microbiology/ BSc (Nursing),Post Basic Basic Nursing/Basic MLT/)
EXPERIENCE : 0-2 YEARS
SALARY : negotiable
JOB LOCATION: JAMMU
SEND YOUR CV’S ON: itoukirul@gmail.com
or call us : 9818923878

URGENTLY REQUIRED
Sales executive water purifier 1 no min 2 yrs exp
Service technician water filter 2 nos (ITI , Electrician, diploma holder or plumber can also apply)
Tele caller…1 no (f)
Fresher can also apply
9906963550/7006792994

EVERGREEN EDUCATION TRUST
UPPER GADI GARH, NEAR JAGDEV BAKERY, AIRPORT ROAD,
JAMMU J&K 181101
JOB OPPORTUNITY
PROFILE : BASIC CARE support Trainer
NO. OF POSITION: 2
MIN QUALIFICATION: BSC nursing Diploma GNM
EXPERIENCE : 0-2 YEARS
SALARY : negotiable
JOB LOCATION: JAMMU
SEND YOUR CV’S ON: itoukirul@gmail.com
or call us : 9818923878

Requierd
Electronic and Print Media House in JAMMU, Require Reporter and Camera person in All 10 Jammu Division Distt
Apply on WhatsAap no
6005949722

