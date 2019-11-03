Employment Nov 3, 2019

Driver
Required
Drivers 10 Nos
and cleaners
Address :
The Shri Ram Universal School,
Shree Vihar Jakh Vijaypur
Contact :
9858513783, 9797123333
SELF EMPLOYMENT
EARN RS 19 LAKH AS A CASH GIFT
Required distributor for
“Hygienic Sanitary Napkin”.
Also contact for part time work. Company also required.
Sales Girls – 2 No’s
Salary – 15000 + incentive
Contact: 7006439683, 9906155071
Address: 95/1(A) Ward No. 64
Roop Nagar Jammu
Jobs in vijaypur & samba
1) Office girls No. 4
Computer knowing & Coral Draw, Telly Busy
2) B.Sc/ M.Sc No. 15
Freshers/experienced for food Industry
3) B. Tech/ITI/Mechanical/Electrical No. 15
Freshers/Experienced for food Industry
4) Security Guards No. 20
5) Driver/Accounts/Labour/ No. 10
for Samba Industry
Contact No. 8899769643
9086380283
Staff Requirement
Required experienced staff for GRILL House (complete range of non-veg/veg items) at Laxmipuram Chinore Jammu
Cook- 01
Helper – 01
Salary will be as per market standards.
Timing of work 11 AM to 11 PM.
For more details contact on 9697711107, 9070039284
Walk in Interview
for MNC company. We required young Male/Female.
Retired persons as well as house wives also with salary + Pay outs.
Freshers cum experience may apply for interview on 04-11-2019 to 6-11-2019. Interview timing 10.30 AM to 01 PM.
Contact: 8716887932, 7006242701
D.R.S. Kids International School, Vijaypur
(Ramgarh Road Near Petrol Pump)
Contact- 9419169851, 7006693028
Required Female Teacher
We are looking for best faculty member who are experienced and fluent in English should apply.
Candidate may apply within 2 days of publication of this advertisement . Timing 10am to 12:30 PM.
Salary will be negotiable. Free transport for teachers.
Freshers can also apply
REQUIRE
Required a DENTIST
(BDS) for running
a clinic.
Address : sector 11, Near shivaji chowk, Nanak Nagar Jammu. Timing and pay scale will be discussed on call or personal visit.
Ph no.9796255548, 9149658051
Nurse Required
Nurse required for
a elderly patient
at home.
Contact
94191-46725
JOB VACANCY
FOR TRAVEL AGENCY
Booking of tickets
Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.
Female candidates will be preferred
Salary as per industry standards
Salary for accountant:-12000/-
Address: 815A GANDHINAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH
EMAILID: musaibtravels@gmail.com
CONTACT NO: 7006761824/9622444002
Required Teacher
B.Sc Nursing – 1 Post
English Speaking Course – 1 Post.
Shorthand Typing – 1 Post
Interview on 5, 6, 7 Nov 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Education Hub Opp Govt Degree College Kathua.
Mob: 8899757802
educationhub.kathua@gmail.com
Computer operator
Wanted
A computer Operator who can do Billing and has an understanding of Tally erp.9 Timings:- 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Salary- 10,000/- (negotiable)
Contact: 9858661100, 9419661100
Note: The candidate must be from Jammu Municipal Area only.
SELF EMPLOYED
Part Time/Full Time
Earn Rs 500 to 2000 per day
Any time, any where
Housewife, Retired Person, Businessmen, Student’s
Contact us: 7889872671
For Udhampur 7889650248
Address: Life Style Health Center
Near Suggat Janipur
Required
Computer Teacher-4
Qual : MCA, B.Tech
DCA, O Level
Contact :
DOEACC/EDES
Canal Road, Jammu
9419200507
Required Chinese Cook
Urgently required Chinese cook/chef for Fast Food Restaurant in Jammu City.
Experienced Preferably.
Contact: 7006201755, 9596898184
URGENTLY REQUIRED
STAFF FOR GLOBAL CONVENT HR. SEC SCHOOL CHANNI RAMA , OPP GURUDWARA,
NEAR WAVE MALL, JAMMU
1) Primary Teacher 2 Nos. TGT
2) Kindergarten Teacher 2 Nos. TGT
3) PT Teacher 1 No.
Walk in Interview on 4th , 5th , 6th Nov’2019
Timings: 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M
Phone :- 0191- 2460576 , 9018914800
I.B.S
SMART SOLUTIONS COMPANY LOOKING
YOUNG CANDIDATE FROM ALL DISTRICT HQ OF J&K
FOR ALL DISTRICT & BLOCK
HEAD CONSULTANT- M/F-16
BACK OFFICE OPERATIONS-F-3
P.R.O-F-2
B.D.E- 15
CALL US TO FIX INTERVIEW
9419315788, 7006281070
0191-3592487
NEED
Officer Executives – 2
(MBA Marketing)
Telecallers – 10
* Good speaking skills
* Positive Attitude
* Patience
* Interest to Learn
* Good Listening habit
Preferred only exp.
(Fresher can also apply)
rajeshsetindia@gmail. com
9419100331
Require
A female experienced female Science Teacher for a Tution Centre for classes 8th, 9th, 10th at Mohalla Partap Garh, near Sadhna Pen Store (Residency Rd. Jammu)
For Demo Visit 4.00 pm- 6.00 pm at
Tuition Centre
7006328306, 9469238786
7006141202
Vacancy
Required Staff belonging from New Plot to Bantalab
Computer Operator – 2 persons
Helper/Salesmen- 2 persons
ALPHE COLLECTION
Main Road Basant Nagar Janipur
Ph. 7006325709, 9419144001
Required Staff for industry
Production Supervisor : Diploma/B. Tech in Mechanical- 2 to 5 years Exp. Salary 15 to 30 K
Maintance Engg. Diploma/B. Tech in Electrical
2 to 4 years Exp. Salary 15 to 25 K
Safety Officer : 4 to 5 years Exp. preferably from Industry Background Salary upto 50 K
Accounts Executive – Male/Female – 6 months to 2 years Exp. Salary 10 to 15 K.
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Urgently Required
A designer, expert in CorelDraw and photoshop, For LED Boards Showroom in Gandhi Nagar. Salary no bar for the deserving person. Contact at 7006731409, 9622158666.
Wanted
hotel staff
1) Driver
2) Security Guard
Address :- Opp. TRC, Residency Road
Vadwa Hotel
nearby – K C Plaza Jammu
Contact – 77809-73877
Staff Required
Male, Female Computer Operator for Tkts Reservation.
Male, Female Accounts for Office work.
at HSG Tour & Travel & LIC Office
Main Chowk Opp PN Bank Near ICICI, Sabzi Mandi Janipur Jammu.
Contact: 0191-2533500, 2533600, 9419181727, 7780858075
Required
(1) Required one computer operator having the knowledge of tally with good speed
(2) Required one computer operator having the knowledge of excel and words with good speed for a Advocate office at Kanak Mandi, Jammu
L L: 0191-2546241
Mob : 9419186392
9596733577
Wanted Staff
1) Car Washing Boy – 3 No.
2) Car dry cleaning boy – 3 No.
3) Helper/Peon- 2 No.
4) Fresher can also apply.
Salary (7000-9000)
554-A Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Ph. 7006001330, 7006303343
