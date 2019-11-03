Employment Nov 3, 2019

Driver

Required

Drivers 10 Nos

and cleaners

Address :

The Shri Ram Universal School,

Shree Vihar Jakh Vijaypur

Contact :

9858513783, 9797123333

SELF EMPLOYMENT

EARN RS 19 LAKH AS A CASH GIFT

Required distributor for

“Hygienic Sanitary Napkin”.

Also contact for part time work. Company also required.

Sales Girls – 2 No’s

Salary – 15000 + incentive

Contact: 7006439683, 9906155071

Address: 95/1(A) Ward No. 64

Roop Nagar Jammu

Jobs in vijaypur & samba

1) Office girls No. 4

Computer knowing & Coral Draw, Telly Busy

2) B.Sc/ M.Sc No. 15

Freshers/experienced for food Industry

3) B. Tech/ITI/Mechanical/Electrical No. 15

Freshers/Experienced for food Industry

4) Security Guards No. 20

5) Driver/Accounts/Labour/ No. 10

for Samba Industry

Contact No. 8899769643

9086380283

Staff Requirement

Required experienced staff for GRILL House (complete range of non-veg/veg items) at Laxmipuram Chinore Jammu

Cook- 01

Helper – 01

Salary will be as per market standards.

Timing of work 11 AM to 11 PM.

For more details contact on 9697711107, 9070039284

Walk in Interview

for MNC company. We required young Male/Female.

Retired persons as well as house wives also with salary + Pay outs.

Freshers cum experience may apply for interview on 04-11-2019 to 6-11-2019. Interview timing 10.30 AM to 01 PM.

Contact: 8716887932, 7006242701

D.R.S. Kids International School, Vijaypur

(Ramgarh Road Near Petrol Pump)

Contact- 9419169851, 7006693028

Required Female Teacher

We are looking for best faculty member who are experienced and fluent in English should apply.

Candidate may apply within 2 days of publication of this advertisement . Timing 10am to 12:30 PM.

Salary will be negotiable. Free transport for teachers.

Freshers can also apply

REQUIRE

Required a DENTIST

(BDS) for running

a clinic.

Address : sector 11, Near shivaji chowk, Nanak Nagar Jammu. Timing and pay scale will be discussed on call or personal visit.

Ph no.9796255548, 9149658051

Nurse Required

Nurse required for

a elderly patient

at home.

Contact

94191-46725

JOB VACANCY

FOR TRAVEL AGENCY

Booking of tickets

Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.

Female candidates will be preferred

Salary as per industry standards

Salary for accountant:-12000/-

Address: 815A GANDHINAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH

EMAILID: musaibtravels@gmail.com

CONTACT NO: 7006761824/9622444002

Required Teacher

B.Sc Nursing – 1 Post

English Speaking Course – 1 Post.

Shorthand Typing – 1 Post

Interview on 5, 6, 7 Nov 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Education Hub Opp Govt Degree College Kathua.

Mob: 8899757802

educationhub.kathua@gmail.com

Computer operator

Wanted

A computer Operator who can do Billing and has an understanding of Tally erp.9 Timings:- 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Salary- 10,000/- (negotiable)

Contact: 9858661100, 9419661100

Note: The candidate must be from Jammu Municipal Area only.

SELF EMPLOYED

Part Time/Full Time

Earn Rs 500 to 2000 per day

Any time, any where

Housewife, Retired Person, Businessmen, Student’s

Contact us: 7889872671

For Udhampur 7889650248

Address: Life Style Health Center

Near Suggat Janipur

Required

Computer Teacher-4

Qual : MCA, B.Tech

DCA, O Level

Contact :

DOEACC/EDES

Canal Road, Jammu

9419200507

Required Chinese Cook

Urgently required Chinese cook/chef for Fast Food Restaurant in Jammu City.

Experienced Preferably.

Contact: 7006201755, 9596898184

URGENTLY REQUIRED

STAFF FOR GLOBAL CONVENT HR. SEC SCHOOL CHANNI RAMA , OPP GURUDWARA,

NEAR WAVE MALL, JAMMU

1) Primary Teacher 2 Nos. TGT

2) Kindergarten Teacher 2 Nos. TGT

3) PT Teacher 1 No.

Walk in Interview on 4th , 5th , 6th Nov’2019

Timings: 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M

Phone :- 0191- 2460576 , 9018914800

I.B.S

SMART SOLUTIONS COMPANY LOOKING

YOUNG CANDIDATE FROM ALL DISTRICT HQ OF J&K

FOR ALL DISTRICT & BLOCK

HEAD CONSULTANT- M/F-16

BACK OFFICE OPERATIONS-F-3

P.R.O-F-2

B.D.E- 15

CALL US TO FIX INTERVIEW

9419315788, 7006281070

0191-3592487

NEED

Officer Executives – 2

(MBA Marketing)

Telecallers – 10

* Good speaking skills

* Positive Attitude

* Patience

* Interest to Learn

* Good Listening habit

Preferred only exp.

(Fresher can also apply)

rajeshsetindia@gmail. com

9419100331

Require

A female experienced female Science Teacher for a Tution Centre for classes 8th, 9th, 10th at Mohalla Partap Garh, near Sadhna Pen Store (Residency Rd. Jammu)

For Demo Visit 4.00 pm- 6.00 pm at

Tuition Centre

7006328306, 9469238786

7006141202

Vacancy

Required Staff belonging from New Plot to Bantalab

Computer Operator – 2 persons

Helper/Salesmen- 2 persons

ALPHE COLLECTION

Main Road Basant Nagar Janipur

Ph. 7006325709, 9419144001

Required Staff for industry

Production Supervisor : Diploma/B. Tech in Mechanical- 2 to 5 years Exp. Salary 15 to 30 K

Maintance Engg. Diploma/B. Tech in Electrical

2 to 4 years Exp. Salary 15 to 25 K

Safety Officer : 4 to 5 years Exp. preferably from Industry Background Salary upto 50 K

Accounts Executive – Male/Female – 6 months to 2 years Exp. Salary 10 to 15 K.

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgently Required

A designer, expert in CorelDraw and photoshop, For LED Boards Showroom in Gandhi Nagar. Salary no bar for the deserving person. Contact at 7006731409, 9622158666.

Wanted

hotel staff

1) Driver

2) Security Guard

Address :- Opp. TRC, Residency Road

Vadwa Hotel

nearby – K C Plaza Jammu

Contact – 77809-73877

Staff Required

Male, Female Computer Operator for Tkts Reservation.

Male, Female Accounts for Office work.

at HSG Tour & Travel & LIC Office

Main Chowk Opp PN Bank Near ICICI, Sabzi Mandi Janipur Jammu.

Contact: 0191-2533500, 2533600, 9419181727, 7780858075

Required

(1) Required one computer operator having the knowledge of tally with good speed

(2) Required one computer operator having the knowledge of excel and words with good speed for a Advocate office at Kanak Mandi, Jammu

L L: 0191-2546241

Mob : 9419186392

9596733577

Wanted Staff

1) Car Washing Boy – 3 No.

2) Car dry cleaning boy – 3 No.

3) Helper/Peon- 2 No.

4) Fresher can also apply.

Salary (7000-9000)

554-A Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Ph. 7006001330, 7006303343