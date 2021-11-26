Employment Nov 26, 2021

Requirement
1. General Studies Teacher
For Competitive Exams
(Physics) (Biology) (Chemistry)
2. Office Receptionist Girl
With Computer Knowledge
Call us on 8899049988
Job job job
A well reputed family in chaani himmat area of jammu is looking for a good manner and well experienced driver for driving an private car.The driver must be married and the age should be above 40 years upto 45 years.Salary based on experience/behavior.
For further details feel free to call
Mr puneet Gupta on :-
+917780931187, +919419192678
Or You can also call Mr S S Gupta ji on
+919419185933
Urgently Required
any graduates for Top MNC…18k monthly salary..location Pune..
Profile Software Testing
9021643748
STAFF REQUIRED
HIRING STAFF FOR
CONSTRUCTION COMPANY.
1-ACCOUNTANT WITH GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF
BUSY & EXCEL (SALARY 15 TO 18 K)
2- BILLING ENGINEER (EXPERIENCED.)
(SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCE)
3- CIVIL ENGINEER HAVING EXPERINCE IN ROAD
LAYING WORK. (SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCE)
MAIL YOUR RESUME AT-
opensurveyworld@gmail.com
CONTACT NO. 9796374333, 9796780852
URGENT REQUIREMENTS FOR INDUSTRY
1. Accountant exp with GST, HR executive, Supervisor, CNC Computer opertor, store Incharge for FMCG,
2. Electrician,2nd class boiler operator, Laith machine operator, welder,
3. Office Admin, Sales man,Telle celler,data entery operator,
4. Driver,Security guard,House keeping staff,
Address :- Sidco chowk bari brahmna
Contact no:-7298663220,9796260300,
Required Staff
1. Nurses (M/F) – 8000 – 9000/- PM
(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)
2. Patient Attendents/NO’s M/F 7000 – 8000 PM
(Fresher or Experience)
3. GDA (General Duty Assistant (M/F 6000 – 7000 PM
Shifts Available: Day or Night Shift
Contact at :-
308-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
9716949388, 9906017701
Note :- “Available Free Food &
Accommodation for Day Night Shift”
PART / FULL TIME
eARN eXTRA iNCOME
wORK FROM HOME
1-2 HOURS PER DAY
9797336157
ANJU GUPTA
One Call can change your life
Requirement
Sahara Jagrati Manch (NGO)
requires following staff.
1) Public Relation Officer (PRO)
Male/Female
2) Data Operator
3) Supervisor
4) Accountant
Eligibility Criteria: Computer Knowledge as well as Good communication skills.
Min. Qualification: Graduation
Walk-in for Interview on 26th of Nov. 2021
Mob: 9484114326
Divine Light St. Mary’s Convent School Domana
Required
Maths Teacher for classes
6th to 10th
Physical Education Teacher
Computer Teacher
For Interview
Contact: 9622360905, 9107038382
Job Alert!
(Walk in Interview)
5 labour required for edible oil
2 skilled labour required for
edible oil filling
Contact details:
Sansar Oil Mills, Phase 3rd, Gangyal Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir 180010
9906222280
URGENT REQUIREMENT
CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD
(Options Abroad)
Requires dynamic, Computer Operating skills, females with
pleasing personality
1. Visa executives
2. IELTS Trainers(full time)
Contact: 9419222584, 7889532931
569/A, GANDHI NAGAR,
Above Kumar and Kumar Sports
JAMMU
May Fair International School
13, Sector, B1, Laxmipuram Chinore,
Jammu. Ph. No: 9622333664
STAFF REQUIRED
1. P.G.T’s with B.Ed for Class 1th/12th.
Sub: Phy., Chem.,Bio, Eng. 1 Post Each
2. P.G.T’s/ T.G.T’s with B.Ed for Class 1st – 7th.
Sub: Eng, Math, Sci, S.Sci. 1 Post Each
Candidates with Min 2 years
experience can apply.
On or before 30-11-2021
Required
MALE / FEMALE Computer Operator for Leading Non-Banking Financial Company
( DEALING IN SHARE MARKET). Send us your CV along with latest photo
WhatsApp . : 9906339912
Salary: 10000 + Incentives
Experience: 1-3yrs
Timings 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Address: Sector 1, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
(Near PNB )
For Walk-in Contact : 9906339912 / 9906251856
Wanted
Required Qualified B-Pharma/BSc active candidates for pharmaceutical manufacturing unit, should have 15-20 years manufacturing experience & approved from FDA for Tablets & external preparations.
Email : info@vivekpharma.com
Mobile : 9419155565
Required urgently
MD Medicine in Swami Shri Hari Giri Hospital Kakira Distt. Chamba H.P Salary Negotiable Free furnished accomodation Contact 6230397097
Urgently Required
1 Female office Co-ordinator
1 Female receptionist
at Ambrella Technologies Pvt Ltd 2nd floor, opp. Post office, Bari Brahmana
Interview : Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Timing : 11 am to 4 pm
Mob : 9906189336, 6006515187
Urgently Required
B.Sc Nursing/GNM (having teaching experience will be preferred) for Tutor job in Nursing and Para Medical College at Surankote.
Salary Negotiable
Contact :
0191-2462424, 9622100369,
94191-95901
Required
Post : Nurse
Qualification :
* B.Sc Nursing /Diploma in Nursing with minimum 2 years of experience in Govt/Private Hospital.
* Current Nursing License Car Driving : License with 2-3 years experience (preffered)
* English Language Proficiency : IELTS with a minimum score of 7 in reading, speaking and listening and 6.5 in writing or OET with minimum grade of B in speaking, listening and C+ in writing.
Interested candidates may send their
applications/CVs to
watsupptoday@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. IT Trainers 5no 15k to 20 k
2. CRM /F&B Trainer 2no 15k
3. Bsc Nursing /GNM Trainers 5no 18k to 22k
4. Electrical /Mechanical dip 10no 10k to 15k
5. Civil Engg 2 no 10k to 15k
Mob. 7051531025
Gandhi Nagar
STAFF REQUIRED
Job update 50 post available
1. Telly caller. Receptionist
2.Computer Operator. Accontant
3.Floor Executive. Billing Operator. Sales man
4. Nurses. Clerk. Advisor.
Ph. 9086193986, 6006796637
Interview Friday to Saturday
Wanted
Sales executive experienced
For Fmcg :01
For Jammu local
Scooty & Driving license
Salary :15k plus TA
M-7006707168
Urgently Required
1. Office Boy (Full Time)
2. Computer Operator (Part Time)
for Website & APP Maintenance
Add : Rehari Chungi Jammu
9906187157, 0191-2583256
Required
Sales Managers required for one of the biggest brand in India for Jammu.
Key responsibilities
1. Agency recruitment 2. Super agencies
3. Capabilities development 4. Business development
Requirements
1. Graduate 2. Sales experience must
Benefits
1. CTC 5-7 lacs 2. Life insurance
3. Health insurance
If interested, please contact: 9797803909
Editorial
Helicopter services on selected routes in J&K
Where is the report on coaches’ wrongful appointment?