Employment Nov 26, 2021

Requirement

1. General Studies Teacher

For Competitive Exams

(Physics) (Biology) (Chemistry)

2. Office Receptionist Girl

With Computer Knowledge

Call us on 8899049988

Job job job

A well reputed family in chaani himmat area of jammu is looking for a good manner and well experienced driver for driving an private car.The driver must be married and the age should be above 40 years upto 45 years.Salary based on experience/behavior.

For further details feel free to call

Mr puneet Gupta on :-

+917780931187, +919419192678

Or You can also call Mr S S Gupta ji on

+919419185933

Urgently Required

any graduates for Top MNC…18k monthly salary..location Pune..

Profile Software Testing

9021643748

STAFF REQUIRED

HIRING STAFF FOR

CONSTRUCTION COMPANY.

1-ACCOUNTANT WITH GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF

BUSY & EXCEL (SALARY 15 TO 18 K)

2- BILLING ENGINEER (EXPERIENCED.)

(SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCE)

3- CIVIL ENGINEER HAVING EXPERINCE IN ROAD

LAYING WORK. (SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCE)

MAIL YOUR RESUME AT-

opensurveyworld@gmail.com

CONTACT NO. 9796374333, 9796780852

URGENT REQUIREMENTS FOR INDUSTRY

1. Accountant exp with GST, HR executive, Supervisor, CNC Computer opertor, store Incharge for FMCG,

2. Electrician,2nd class boiler operator, Laith machine operator, welder,

3. Office Admin, Sales man,Telle celler,data entery operator,

4. Driver,Security guard,House keeping staff,

Address :- Sidco chowk bari brahmna

Contact no:-7298663220,9796260300,

Required Staff

1. Nurses (M/F) – 8000 – 9000/- PM

(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)

2. Patient Attendents/NO’s M/F 7000 – 8000 PM

(Fresher or Experience)

3. GDA (General Duty Assistant (M/F 6000 – 7000 PM

Shifts Available: Day or Night Shift

Contact at :-

308-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

9716949388, 9906017701

Note :- “Available Free Food &

Accommodation for Day Night Shift”

PART / FULL TIME

eARN eXTRA iNCOME

wORK FROM HOME

1-2 HOURS PER DAY

9797336157

ANJU GUPTA

One Call can change your life

Requirement

Sahara Jagrati Manch (NGO)

requires following staff.

1) Public Relation Officer (PRO)

Male/Female

2) Data Operator

3) Supervisor

4) Accountant

Eligibility Criteria: Computer Knowledge as well as Good communication skills.

Min. Qualification: Graduation

Walk-in for Interview on 26th of Nov. 2021

Mob: 9484114326

Divine Light St. Mary’s Convent School Domana

Required

Maths Teacher for classes

6th to 10th

Physical Education Teacher

Computer Teacher

For Interview

Contact: 9622360905, 9107038382

Job Alert!

(Walk in Interview)

5 labour required for edible oil

2 skilled labour required for

edible oil filling

Contact details:

Sansar Oil Mills, Phase 3rd, Gangyal Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir 180010

9906222280

URGENT REQUIREMENT

CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD

(Options Abroad)

Requires dynamic, Computer Operating skills, females with

pleasing personality

1. Visa executives

2. IELTS Trainers(full time)

Contact: 9419222584, 7889532931

569/A, GANDHI NAGAR,

Above Kumar and Kumar Sports

JAMMU

May Fair International School

13, Sector, B1, Laxmipuram Chinore,

Jammu. Ph. No: 9622333664

STAFF REQUIRED

1. P.G.T’s with B.Ed for Class 1th/12th.

Sub: Phy., Chem.,Bio, Eng. 1 Post Each

2. P.G.T’s/ T.G.T’s with B.Ed for Class 1st – 7th.

Sub: Eng, Math, Sci, S.Sci. 1 Post Each

Candidates with Min 2 years

experience can apply.

On or before 30-11-2021

Required

MALE / FEMALE Computer Operator for Leading Non-Banking Financial Company

( DEALING IN SHARE MARKET). Send us your CV along with latest photo

WhatsApp . : 9906339912

Salary: 10000 + Incentives

Experience: 1-3yrs

Timings 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Address: Sector 1, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

(Near PNB )

For Walk-in Contact : 9906339912 / 9906251856

Wanted

Required Qualified B-Pharma/BSc active candidates for pharmaceutical manufacturing unit, should have 15-20 years manufacturing experience & approved from FDA for Tablets & external preparations.

Email : info@vivekpharma.com

Mobile : 9419155565

Required urgently

MD Medicine in Swami Shri Hari Giri Hospital Kakira Distt. Chamba H.P Salary Negotiable Free furnished accomodation Contact 6230397097

Urgently Required

1 Female office Co-ordinator

1 Female receptionist

at Ambrella Technologies Pvt Ltd 2nd floor, opp. Post office, Bari Brahmana

Interview : Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Timing : 11 am to 4 pm

Mob : 9906189336, 6006515187

Urgently Required

B.Sc Nursing/GNM (having teaching experience will be preferred) for Tutor job in Nursing and Para Medical College at Surankote.

Salary Negotiable

Contact :

0191-2462424, 9622100369,

94191-95901

Required

Post : Nurse

Qualification :

* B.Sc Nursing /Diploma in Nursing with minimum 2 years of experience in Govt/Private Hospital.

* Current Nursing License Car Driving : License with 2-3 years experience (preffered)

* English Language Proficiency : IELTS with a minimum score of 7 in reading, speaking and listening and 6.5 in writing or OET with minimum grade of B in speaking, listening and C+ in writing.

Interested candidates may send their

applications/CVs to

watsupptoday@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. IT Trainers 5no 15k to 20 k

2. CRM /F&B Trainer 2no 15k

3. Bsc Nursing /GNM Trainers 5no 18k to 22k

4. Electrical /Mechanical dip 10no 10k to 15k

5. Civil Engg 2 no 10k to 15k

Mob. 7051531025

Gandhi Nagar

STAFF REQUIRED

Job update 50 post available

1. Telly caller. Receptionist

2.Computer Operator. Accontant

3.Floor Executive. Billing Operator. Sales man

4. Nurses. Clerk. Advisor.

Ph. 9086193986, 6006796637

Interview Friday to Saturday

Wanted

Sales executive experienced

For Fmcg :01

For Jammu local

Scooty & Driving license

Salary :15k plus TA

M-7006707168

Urgently Required

1. Office Boy (Full Time)

2. Computer Operator (Part Time)

for Website & APP Maintenance

Add : Rehari Chungi Jammu

9906187157, 0191-2583256

Required

Sales Managers required for one of the biggest brand in India for Jammu.

Key responsibilities

1. Agency recruitment 2. Super agencies

3. Capabilities development 4. Business development

Requirements

1. Graduate 2. Sales experience must

Benefits

1. CTC 5-7 lacs 2. Life insurance

3. Health insurance

If interested, please contact: 9797803909