Tribute To Victims Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

New Delhi, Nov 26: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the victims and soldiers of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the 13th anniversary of the deadly terror attack that left 174 people killed and more than 300 people injured.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Pattnaik paid homage to them by posting a picture of Hotel Taj Mahal Palace made of sand at Puri Beach in Odisha. “Never forget,” he wrote.

Today is the 13th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack that left at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, killed and more than 300 people injured. (Agencies)