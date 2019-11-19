Employment Nov 19, 2019

PART TIME FULL TIME
Earn extra income
work from home
Work – 1-2 hours per / Day
Businessman, Job Person, Retired, House wife,
Students etc.
7889796383
Onroll jobs in MNC’s
1. Sales Officer Banking (onroll) – 10 Nos – Sal – 15K- 18K.
2. Trainer’s in Banking/ Insurance – 2 Nos – Sal – 5.5 lac- 6 Lac (CTC).
3. Accountants (Busy knowing) – 5 No’s- Sal – 10 K – 20 K.
4. Receptionist – 10 No’s – Qual – 12th/ Grad – Sal 10K – 13 K.
5. Room boys/ House keeping – 10 No’s – Qual – 10th – Sal 8 K – 12 K.
6. Collection Officer – 10 No’s – Qual – 12th/ Grad – Sal 9 K – 12 K+Inc
Skyline Placement Services.
Ph: 9086930655, 7006111894, 9682567904
Near Bikaner Sweets, opp Bagri Mandi Chowk,
Trikuta Nagar
NO REGISTRATION FEE
# IT /Retail trainer MBA MCA BCA
# Relationship Mgr./Admin (MBA)
# Data entry /Telecallers..
# Shop boy/Helpers/maids .
# Counsellor/Front office/coordinator
(Good personality and com skills)
# Sales consultant .Girls/Boys
# Delivery boy/office / boys and Girls
9796810479, 7006823819
Onroll Job in Banking Sector
Job Profile: Senior officer, Teller, Ast. Manager, Senior Associate, PB.
Qualification: Graduation min.
Age limit : 21-28yrs last
TOP RECRUITER BANKS
Hdfc, Axis, Icici, Yes, Kotak, Induslnd, Idfc Banks etc…
Salary Package: 2.40-2.60/A
Quickerjobindia@gmail.com
9622055522, 9086181686, 9149954877
Regisration fee for counselling: Rs 1000
Required
Cashier – Female – 1
Counter Sales Boy – Male – 1
For our Janipur Outlet
Candidate residing nearby preferred.
SainJi Sweets
High Court Road Janipur
Contact: 7006382880
Urgently Required
– Security Guard (10) M Salary 10K.
– Supervisior (10) M Salary 10K
(Ex-serviceman)
– Operation Profile in ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis etc, Qualification (Graduate) Required (Age 24) M/F Both can apply.
– S.O Profile for ICICI, HDFC, Axis
etc. Age (26).
Contact: 8493952529
Walk in interview for bank
Operation Executive: Graduate/ Post Graduate
Male /Female Both Eligible, Fresher/ Exp. Both Candidate should be good hold on Excel/PPT (VLookup/ pgvot/ Advance Excel/ Mgs). Salary 15 to 20 Thousand.
BQG Opportunity for Fresher’s
90860-85474/ 90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Urgently Required
experienced Staff for Saloon:
Beautician Hair stylist providing a range of haircare services as part of routine session, including cutting, coloring, Keratin treatment, smoothening, styling. Salary No bar for the eligible candidates for more details Contact: 9419373123
EMBELLISH
Opp. Agriculture office, Golepully
Sahil home tutors
(experienced faculity)
Class 1st to 10th (All Subjects)
11th & 12th (Med, Non-Medical), Commerce & Arts.
Female tutors also available
Contact: 7006602711, 6005160248
Doeacc/Edes
For Job persons, Housewives, Retired
persons, businessman
We extended our timings
From 8 am to 9 pm
Courses include
*HARDWARE & NETWORKING
* DIGITISATION (E-commerce, job
searching, online payment, money transfer)
ONLY REGISTRATION FEE Rs 1000
NO COURSE FEE
CONTACT : SHASTRI NAGAR
9419200507
SITUATION VACANT
Urgently require for a leading Finance Company a commerce graduate Female/Male candidate with knowledge of computer accounting/typing.
Interested may contact with full Bio data with photographs and testimonials.
Kamakhai Finance & Leasing Pvt. Ltd.
United House Moti Bazar (Near Rani Park), Jammu
Mobile No.: 9419187143, 9596655567, 0191-2548416
Self Employment
Earn Rs 19 Lakh
Cash Gift
and
Many More Reward’s like
Mobile, Smart Led 32”, Scooty, Bike, Car Etc.
Required Distributor for
“Hygnic Sanitary Napkin”
in all J&K.
Contact: 9906155071, 7006439683
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar
Offer’s Last Date: 25-11-19
Required
Sales Exe – 15,000+
Accountant – 20,000+
Computer Operator – 10,000+
Receptionist – 8000+
Office Cord – 10,000+
Helper/Maid – 8,000+
Contact: Mehar Services
23A Ext. Gandhi Nagar
Near Dudhadhari Mandir
Ph: 2439541
New adarsh shiksha
niketan high school
183-A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
required teachers
M.Sc/ B.Sc B. Ed Non Medical
for high Classes = 03
B.A B.Ed for Middle classes = 02
CONTACT NO.
9149916596, 9419204574
9419198129
VACANCY
SALES GIRL
FOR MODULAR KITCHENS & INTERIORS
MIN. QUALIFICATION (GRADUATION)
FLUENT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
SMART PERSONALITY
BASIC COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE
TRIKUTA AGENCIES
OPPOSITE BSF DOUBLE IRON GATE, PALOURA
CONTACT :
9906255511, 9419109960
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt Registered firm urgently required 62 boys & girls in Jammu office & 20 other districts of J&K State
Note : Freshers can also apply
Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation & above
Income : 15,000 to 25000 (As per Co. Rule)
So come along with your full biodata at :
MLCC
Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu, near Bata Showroom
Contact No. 9906029039- 9796256081
Hurry-up
POSTS ARE-
* MANAGER- 02
* ASST MANAGER- 02
* CRUISE SALES EXE- 05
* HOLIDAY SALES 03
* TELECALLER- 02
* PEON – 03
* COOK- 01
DATE- 19 & 20 NOV , TIME- 12 PM TO 5 PM
VENUE- – LEISURE TRAVELS
OPPOSITE DAK BUNGLOW RESIDENCY ROAD , JAMMU J&K PH- 0191 2566003
EMAIL- rajiv.leisuretravel@gmail.com
Job Vacancy
for travel agency
Booking of tickets
Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.
Female candidates will be preferred
Salary for accountant:-12000/-
Address: 815A GANDHINAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH
EMAILID: musaibtravels@gmail.com
CONTACT NO: 7006761824/9622444002
REQUIRED
A well trained dance trainer required for a dance studio in Gandhi Nagar.
Contact: 8491951823
Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For day or night shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
9906017701, 7006832169
