Employment Nov 17, 2019

Required
1. Accounts Assistant (Female)
2. Receptionist (Female)
on Monday 12:00 PM to 4 PM
Add: S-16 IInd Floor Trikuta Shopping Complex B.C. Road, Jammu.
Mob. No: 94191-85768, 9906026443, 9906215167
REQUIRED
Experienced for Online Form Filling – Salary as per Interview
Accountant Sal – 10,000/- to 20,000/-
Driver, Security Guard, Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-
House Keeping, Steward Sal. 8000/- 12000/-
Reception, Telle calling, Office Assistant Sal. 7000/- to 12000/-
Call Centre – 7000 to 15,000/-
Airport Job Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-
Helper Packing Male / Female Sal 7000/- to 15000/- Accommodation free Day, Night Shift
Hotel Job, Maid Sal. 6000/- to 9000/-
Near Post Office Bari Brahmana
Cont:- 7051844116, 6005578820
REQUIRED
Financial Consultants
Boys or Girls
Salary+ Incentive
Preference to candidate
having exp in Life Insurance Company Sector.
7889416456
BIG OPPORTUNITY FOR JAMMU & KASHMIR
REQUIRED, DISTRIBUTORS/ AGENCY MANAGER FOR OUR MNC COMPANY
PROFILE SHOULD BE RETIRE
PERSON, HOUSEWIFE & SELF EMPLOYED ETC.
CALL ME OR WHATSAPP -9906195708,6005284014
START YOUR BUSINESS WITHOUT ANY INVESTMENT
Vacancy
A Private Construction company requires services of a civil site engineer specifically for multi storied building works having an engineering degree from any recognized institution with minimum 5 yrs civil site construction and contract management experiences. Age no criteria.
Interested candidate having required experience may apply alongwith testimonial on
E-mail id: aacpl0404@gmail.com
Also contact: 0191-2477333
between 10 AM to 5 PM
Driver Required
Drivers with heavy licences Minimum 5 years of experience of School Transport.
Contact: 8800030300, 8899773304
Required
Receptionist (F) -1
Salary 8000
Office Boy -1
Location Gandhi Nagar Ext.
Call -7006969966
Self Employment
Earn Rs 19 Lakh
Cash Gift
and
Many More Reward’s like
Mobile, Smart Led 32”, Scooty, Bike, Car Etc.
Required Distributor for
“Hygnic Sanitary Napkin”
in all J&K.
Contact: 9906155071, 7006439683
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar
Offer’s Last Date: 25-11-19
Required
Prudential Wealth Pvt. Ltd.
* Relationship Manager – 6 Nos. (F)
(Indoor Sitting Job)
Salary (7000-10000)
Walk in Interview
17,18,19 Nov. 2019
R/o 496/A Gandhi Nagar near Lakshmi Nagar Calling between 11.00 am – 3.00 pm
7006019797, 9682559775
Urgently Required
Kitchen boys required for a Fast Food delivery outlet at Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
Salary 7-9 thousand and negotiable for a person with work experience.
Contact -9419156072
Urgently Required Staff
For Office (only 10 person)
Councellor, Promoter, Recruiter
Qualification: 12th & above
Income: 10500- 28500
Contact No: 9797620760
(Ms Surbhi)
9682655271
Wanted
Delivery Boy for
Cosmetic items
Salary : Rs 7500
Add : near Aquaf Market, Gandhi Nagar
Cell : 9797428769, 9419183674
SITUATION VACANT
Urgently require for a leading Finance Company a commerce graduate Female/Male candidate with knowledge of computer accounting/typing.
Interested may contact with full Bio data with photographs and testimonials.
Kamakhai Finance & Leasing Pvt. Ltd.
United House Moti Bazar (Near Rani Park), Jammu
Mobile No.: 9419187143, 9596655567, 0191-2548416
REQUIRED
NURSING STAFF
1. NURSES (M/F) – 7000 TO 9000/-
(DAY/NIGHT SHIFT)
(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)
2. RECEPTIONIST (F) – 5000 TO 6000/-
(DAY SHIFT) (ANM, GNM, FMPHW)
3. PATIENT ATTENDENT (M/F) – 6000 TO 7000/-
(DAY/NIGHT SHIFT)
(UNDER MATRIC OR ABOVE)
BHARTI AGENCIES (REGD.)
141-A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
8716949388, 7006832169
(SUNDAY ALSO OPEN) ( 11AM – 3 PM)
Ph. No. 2535141
Model Raja Public Hr. Sec. School
Vikas Nagar/Thathar Paloura Jammu
Teachers Required
1. B.A. B.Ed./M.A. – 1
2. B.Sc./B.Sc. B.Ed. – 1
3. Computer Teacher – 1
4. Physical Teacher – 1
Apply within 5 days alongwith qualification certificates.
Contact: O.S. Manhas
M.R.P. Hr. Sec. School (MD)
94191-96150, 7006485954
Required
Required Salesman
No. of Post – 4 No.
Two years experience should be must
Salary no bar
Mob. No.: 7006114701
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
Are you ready to lead the Wellness INDUSTRY ?? WORK FROM HOME! BE YOUR OWN BOSS ! USA BASED CO. EXPANDING IN J&K. Ideal for PROFESSIONALS, Students/Fitness freaks
CALL NOW
YUSUF AHMED # 9419247583
POOJA JOSHI # 8082086693
Job Vacancy
INRDeals Pvt Ltd (an IT Company) is Hiring at Gandhi Nagar,Jammu Office:
2 X Content Writer(English)
3 X Social Media Expert
3 X PHP & Android Developer
Qual:Graduates/BTech/MBA/MCA
(FRESHERS can apply as Intern/Trainee)
For Interview & Details Contact:
9871902098 / 9018077255
Email your Resume at: info@inrdeals.com
Required
We have hiring for Banking, Insurance, FMCG & health sector with immediate requirements in Rajouri, Doda, Jammu, Samba Kathua, Akhnoor:-
* Sales Executives
* Relationship Managers
* Front office executives/Telecallers
* HR Executives
H&H Consultancy Services, hnhservices5@gmail.com
Contact
9070999403, 6005230497
Required
Counsellors cum promotors
Age- 18 +, Document Required : Adhar Card, Pan Card
Income : (10,000 – 25,000)
(Based upon your skills)
For Appointment Contact :
7006051251, 8492897076
Required Female candidate for reputed ngo
Candidate should have good communication skill
Salary negotiable
For More Detail :
Contact 9906163969
Urgently Requirement
Sales Officer/Sales Man for
Haldiram Snack’s Pvt Ltd in
J&K
Must have FMCG Exp. in Sales
Contact: 08800778523 9797417874
URGENTLY REQUIRED
For Construction site in Jammu
1. Dumper/Hvya Tipper Drivers – 10
2. Suppliers for supply of huge quantity of different Sorts of Aggregate i.e. Bajri 10 mm/ 20 mm, 40mm, Crushed Sand Stone Dust etc.
E-Mail -management@trgindustries.com
Contact: 9790423331
Address- 29, GMC Rail Head Complex Near Bahu Plaza Jammu
Staff Required
boys & girls
DTP Designer – 3 Nos
Typist – 3 Nos
Helper- 4 Nos
Field Officer – 4 Nos
AV Group # 9070668065
Bari Brahmana Jammu
Doeacc/Edes
For Job persons, Housewives, Retired
persons, businessman
We extended our timings
From 8 am to 9 pm
Courses include
*HARDWARE & NETWORKING
* DIGITISATION (E-commerce, job
searching, online payment, money transfer)
ONLY REGISTRATION FEE Rs 1000
NO COURSE FEE
CONTACT : SHASTRI NAGAR
9419200507
WANTED
FMCG SALES
MEN & DRIVERS
FOR REPUTED FMCG CO.
At Sanjay Nagar
Contact: 941940982
Requirement
Requirement For ielts Trainer/Spoken English Trainer.
Salary no bar for deserving candidate.
Kindly Contact on: 7006866614
JP Consultants
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Required
Domestic Helper – 2
(Lady/Boy)
Driver-1
Walk in interview on 18.11.2019 between 10.00 am to 2 pm
at Shakuntla Bhawan,
Ram Janki Enclave, Udheywala, Bohri, Talab Tillo, Jammu.
Contact: 7006143673
Career Opportunity
1. Programme Assistant/Community Facilitators – 8
(4 For Poonch and 2 each at Samba & Akhnoor) Graduate with computer knowledge
2. Data Entry Operator-1 (for Jammu)
3. Account Assistant – 1 (for Jammu)
4. PA-1 (for Jammu) Graduate with computer & driving knowledge.
Walk in interview on 18.11.19
between 10.00 am to 2 pm
at National Development Foundation, Ram Janki Enclave, Udheywala, Bohri-Talab Tillo Jammu
For query contact: Deepak – 7006143673
Required
REQ of Trainers (Retail Sales, F&B, IT, Eng & Comm), Mobilizer, MIS Head, Quality Head, State Head for DDU-GKY Center, 3rd Floor, Super Bazar Building, Near Milti Storey Parking, City Chowk, Jammu Interview on 16th & 17th Nov 2019 at 10:00 to 5:00 PM.
9873525145
Vacancy
sahil plastic industries gangyal jammu
is looking for
mould maker/ die fiTter.
salary -20,000-25000/-
minimum experience: 8 years
contact: 9906222280
Required
A leading salon requires manager. With excellent written, oral and interpersonal communication skills. Ability to motivate employees and keep saloon operating profitably and promotes buisness. Salary no bar for deserving candidate. If interested contact
7889427700, 9622122557
Required
A Civil Engineer having minimum experience of 5 to 10 years in construction of bridges only.
Contact :
9622278677
