Employment Nov 17, 2019

Required

1. Accounts Assistant (Female)

2. Receptionist (Female)

on Monday 12:00 PM to 4 PM

Add: S-16 IInd Floor Trikuta Shopping Complex B.C. Road, Jammu.

Mob. No: 94191-85768, 9906026443, 9906215167

REQUIRED

Experienced for Online Form Filling – Salary as per Interview

Accountant Sal – 10,000/- to 20,000/-

Driver, Security Guard, Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-

House Keeping, Steward Sal. 8000/- 12000/-

Reception, Telle calling, Office Assistant Sal. 7000/- to 12000/-

Call Centre – 7000 to 15,000/-

Airport Job Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-

Helper Packing Male / Female Sal 7000/- to 15000/- Accommodation free Day, Night Shift

Hotel Job, Maid Sal. 6000/- to 9000/-

Near Post Office Bari Brahmana

Cont:- 7051844116, 6005578820

REQUIRED

Financial Consultants

Boys or Girls

Salary+ Incentive

Preference to candidate

having exp in Life Insurance Company Sector.

7889416456

Vacancy

A Private Construction company requires services of a civil site engineer specifically for multi storied building works having an engineering degree from any recognized institution with minimum 5 yrs civil site construction and contract management experiences. Age no criteria.

Interested candidate having required experience may apply alongwith testimonial on

E-mail id: aacpl0404@gmail.com

Also contact: 0191-2477333

between 10 AM to 5 PM

Driver Required

Drivers with heavy licences Minimum 5 years of experience of School Transport.

Contact: 8800030300, 8899773304

Required

Receptionist (F) -1

Salary 8000

Office Boy -1

Location Gandhi Nagar Ext.

Call -7006969966

Required

Prudential Wealth Pvt. Ltd.

* Relationship Manager – 6 Nos. (F)

(Indoor Sitting Job)

Salary (7000-10000)

Walk in Interview

17,18,19 Nov. 2019

R/o 496/A Gandhi Nagar near Lakshmi Nagar Calling between 11.00 am – 3.00 pm

7006019797, 9682559775

Urgently Required

Kitchen boys required for a Fast Food delivery outlet at Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Salary 7-9 thousand and negotiable for a person with work experience.

Contact -9419156072

Urgently Required Staff

For Office (only 10 person)

Councellor, Promoter, Recruiter

Qualification: 12th & above

Income: 10500- 28500

Contact No: 9797620760

(Ms Surbhi)

9682655271

Wanted

Delivery Boy for

Cosmetic items

Salary : Rs 7500

Add : near Aquaf Market, Gandhi Nagar

Cell : 9797428769, 9419183674

SITUATION VACANT

Urgently require for a leading Finance Company a commerce graduate Female/Male candidate with knowledge of computer accounting/typing.

Interested may contact with full Bio data with photographs and testimonials.

Kamakhai Finance & Leasing Pvt. Ltd.

United House Moti Bazar (Near Rani Park), Jammu

Mobile No.: 9419187143, 9596655567, 0191-2548416

REQUIRED

NURSING STAFF

1. NURSES (M/F) – 7000 TO 9000/-

(DAY/NIGHT SHIFT)

(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)

2. RECEPTIONIST (F) – 5000 TO 6000/-

(DAY SHIFT) (ANM, GNM, FMPHW)

3. PATIENT ATTENDENT (M/F) – 6000 TO 7000/-

(DAY/NIGHT SHIFT)

(UNDER MATRIC OR ABOVE)

BHARTI AGENCIES (REGD.)

141-A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

8716949388, 7006832169

(SUNDAY ALSO OPEN) ( 11AM – 3 PM)

Ph. No. 2535141

Model Raja Public Hr. Sec. School

Vikas Nagar/Thathar Paloura Jammu

Teachers Required

1. B.A. B.Ed./M.A. – 1

2. B.Sc./B.Sc. B.Ed. – 1

3. Computer Teacher – 1

4. Physical Teacher – 1

Apply within 5 days alongwith qualification certificates.

Contact: O.S. Manhas

M.R.P. Hr. Sec. School (MD)

94191-96150, 7006485954

Required

Required Salesman

No. of Post – 4 No.

Two years experience should be must

Salary no bar

Mob. No.: 7006114701

Job Vacancy

INRDeals Pvt Ltd (an IT Company) is Hiring at Gandhi Nagar,Jammu Office:

2 X Content Writer(English)

3 X Social Media Expert

3 X PHP & Android Developer

Qual:Graduates/BTech/MBA/MCA

(FRESHERS can apply as Intern/Trainee)

For Interview & Details Contact:

9871902098 / 9018077255

Email your Resume at: info@inrdeals.com

Required

We have hiring for Banking, Insurance, FMCG & health sector with immediate requirements in Rajouri, Doda, Jammu, Samba Kathua, Akhnoor:-

* Sales Executives

* Relationship Managers

* Front office executives/Telecallers

* HR Executives

H&H Consultancy Services, hnhservices5@gmail.com

Contact

9070999403, 6005230497

Required

Counsellors cum promotors

Age- 18 +, Document Required : Adhar Card, Pan Card

Income : (10,000 – 25,000)

(Based upon your skills)

For Appointment Contact :

7006051251, 8492897076

Required Female candidate for reputed ngo

Candidate should have good communication skill

Salary negotiable

For More Detail :

Contact 9906163969

Urgently Requirement

Sales Officer/Sales Man for

Haldiram Snack’s Pvt Ltd in

J&K

Must have FMCG Exp. in Sales

Contact: 08800778523 9797417874

URGENTLY REQUIRED

For Construction site in Jammu

1. Dumper/Hvya Tipper Drivers – 10

2. Suppliers for supply of huge quantity of different Sorts of Aggregate i.e. Bajri 10 mm/ 20 mm, 40mm, Crushed Sand Stone Dust etc.

E-Mail -management@trgindustries.com

Contact: 9790423331

Address- 29, GMC Rail Head Complex Near Bahu Plaza Jammu

Staff Required

boys & girls

DTP Designer – 3 Nos

Typist – 3 Nos

Helper- 4 Nos

Field Officer – 4 Nos

AV Group # 9070668065

Bari Brahmana Jammu

Doeacc/Edes

For Job persons, Housewives, Retired

persons, businessman

We extended our timings

From 8 am to 9 pm

Courses include

*HARDWARE & NETWORKING

* DIGITISATION (E-commerce, job

searching, online payment, money transfer)

ONLY REGISTRATION FEE Rs 1000

NO COURSE FEE

CONTACT : SHASTRI NAGAR

9419200507

WANTED

FMCG SALES

MEN & DRIVERS

FOR REPUTED FMCG CO.

At Sanjay Nagar

Contact: 941940982

Requirement

Requirement For ielts Trainer/Spoken English Trainer.

Salary no bar for deserving candidate.

Kindly Contact on: 7006866614

JP Consultants

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Required

Domestic Helper – 2

(Lady/Boy)

Driver-1

Walk in interview on 18.11.2019 between 10.00 am to 2 pm

at Shakuntla Bhawan,

Ram Janki Enclave, Udheywala, Bohri, Talab Tillo, Jammu.

Contact: 7006143673

Career Opportunity

1. Programme Assistant/Community Facilitators – 8

(4 For Poonch and 2 each at Samba & Akhnoor) Graduate with computer knowledge

2. Data Entry Operator-1 (for Jammu)

3. Account Assistant – 1 (for Jammu)

4. PA-1 (for Jammu) Graduate with computer & driving knowledge.

Walk in interview on 18.11.19

between 10.00 am to 2 pm

at National Development Foundation, Ram Janki Enclave, Udheywala, Bohri-Talab Tillo Jammu

For query contact: Deepak – 7006143673

Required

REQ of Trainers (Retail Sales, F&B, IT, Eng & Comm), Mobilizer, MIS Head, Quality Head, State Head for DDU-GKY Center, 3rd Floor, Super Bazar Building, Near Milti Storey Parking, City Chowk, Jammu Interview on 16th & 17th Nov 2019 at 10:00 to 5:00 PM.

9873525145

Vacancy

sahil plastic industries gangyal jammu

is looking for

mould maker/ die fiTter.

salary -20,000-25000/-

minimum experience: 8 years

contact: 9906222280

Required

A leading salon requires manager. With excellent written, oral and interpersonal communication skills. Ability to motivate employees and keep saloon operating profitably and promotes buisness. Salary no bar for deserving candidate. If interested contact

7889427700, 9622122557

Required

A Civil Engineer having minimum experience of 5 to 10 years in construction of bridges only.

Contact :

9622278677