Employment Nov 10, 2019

Tek infotree invites applications from highly qualified and skilled candidates having excellent communication skills for the post of Communication Skill Trainer.

Required Skills:- Excellent communication both written and verbal.

Kindly note that this will be night shift job.

Salary best in the industry.

savinash@infotreeservice.com

D.R.S. Kids International School, Vijaypur

(Ramgarh Road Near Petrol Pump) Contact- 9419169851, 7006693028

Required Female Teacher

We are looking for best faculty member who are experienced and fluent in English should apply.

Candidate may apply within 2 days of publication of this advertisement . Timing 10am to 12:30 PM.

Salary will be negotiable. Free transport for teachers.

Freshers can also apply

Required Doctor’s

PEAD, ENT, ORTHO, GYNAE & GENERAL PHYSICIAN AT PHARMACY SHOP.

RAJINDER NAGAR,

JDA COLONY, SEC-3,

BANTALAB JAMMU.

CONTACT: 9469709444, 9419113357

SELF EMPLOYMENT

Required distributor for

“Hygnic Sanitary Napkin”

Earn Rs 19 Lakh

As a Cash Reward’s

Retired Person, House Wife, Businessman, Unempolyed and All

Contact us:- 7006439683, 9906155071, 7006628526

400/A, Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Note:- Office Space Provide by Company

WOMEN & BUSINESS

Make your life Active, Smart & Independent

Get trained: Free Session

Timing:- 10 am, 12 Noon, 2 pm, 4 pm

Date on Sunday:- 10, 17, 24, November 2019 at 660/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

By Chetan Gupta:- 9419766966

Required

Office Coordinator

(Graduate Female only)

For Brigadier Jamwal’s

Lakshya Defence Academy

Ambphalla, Jammu

9797519939, 9796468555

Required Staff

1) Accountant Cum Computer Operator (Busy knowing) M/F – 2

2) Accountant Cum Manual

Billing (M/F) – 1

3) Van Driver Load Carrier – 1

4) Office Boy – 5 Qualification 5th to 12th

M/s Book Palace

Opp. Hari Mandir, Rehari Colony, Jammu

Contact No: 80821-60733, 70061-96552

Staff required for Restaurant

1.Cook/Chef : All rounder expert in vegetarian cuisine

2. Waiter/Steward: Preferably Non local.

3.Dish Washers/Cleaners

Salary best in industry with annual increment.

Contact 7006342698

Required

OT Tech For

Hair Transplant

Add :

Hall No. 207 2 A,

South Block, Bahu Plaza

Jammu

Call : 6006801818

Required

Staff Required for Construction Company at Jammu & Rajouri Experience person only.

Site Engineer -2

Site Supervision – 2

Mail: karanpuri05@yahoo.com

Address: 106 Phase II Industrial Area Gangyal, Jammu.

Contact: 9149508495 (10 AM to 5 PM)

Wanted Staff

Teacher (i) B.Sc Non-Medical

Salary 6000+EPF

Physical Instructor B. PEd

attractive Salary

Contact

Principal

Dashmesh Public High School,

Bour Camp Jammu

9906100980, 9419232442

Wanted

Delivery Boy for

Cosmetic items

Salary : Rs 7500

Add : near Aquaf Market, Gandhi Nagar

Cell : 9797428769, 9419183674

Required

Sales Consultant – 3 No

for IT Products & Services

Salary Negotiable +TA +Incentives

Contact

Sri Ganesh Technologies

8492091606/7006264804

Staff Required for

reputed school

RM- M/F- MBA in Marketing/Sales-Fresher/Exp.

Both Salary : 10 to 18 K

Administrator- Male-Retd from any Govt sector or 3 to 5 years Exp. in Pvt sector. Salary 15 to 18 K

ACADEMIC/KINDER GARDEN COORDINATOR- Female.

B.Ed/PG- 1 to 2 years Exp. Salary 15 to 20 K

Computer Teacher : M/F MCA-Fresher- Salary 8 to 12 K.

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgently Required

A Salesperson for

Education purpose

Experience – 5 years

Age – 30-35 years

At

PURKHOO CAMP

DOMANA JAMMU

7298729599

REQUIRED

Wanted BAMS, BUMS

DOCTORS for

Madaan Hospital and Research Centre

Please Contact immediately

2436549, 2456727

7006443474

Urgently Required

1, Security Guards : 10

Location : Gandhi Nagar & Vikram Chowk

2, Asst. Manager (Marketing) : 01

(Min. 05 yrs Experience in field of security)

3. Cook for Fast Food (Veg & Non Veg) : 01

4. Cook (South Indian dishes) : 01

Contact :

GRD Security Services Pvt Ltd,

651- A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Ph. 9622651075

8899991816

8899992816

Wanted lab Technician

A trained technician part time/full time is required for Abhijyot Clinical Laboratory. Please Contact personally along with biodata at following address during day time.

Dr C N Dhar

Mob. 7006017662

9419193006

Abhijyot Clinical Lab.

Opp Arora Colour Lab.

near Irrigation office,

Canal Road, Jammu