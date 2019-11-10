Employment Nov 10, 2019

Required
Tek infotree invites applications from highly qualified and skilled candidates having excellent communication skills for the post of Communication Skill Trainer.
Required Skills:- Excellent communication both written and verbal.
Kindly note that this will be night shift job.
Salary best in the industry.
Interested candidates
please send your resume to
savinash@infotreeservice.com
D.R.S. Kids International School, Vijaypur
(Ramgarh Road Near Petrol Pump) Contact- 9419169851, 7006693028
Required Female Teacher
We are looking for best faculty member who are experienced and fluent in English should apply.
Candidate may apply within 2 days of publication of this advertisement . Timing 10am to 12:30 PM.
Salary will be negotiable. Free transport for teachers.
Freshers can also apply
Required Doctor’s
PEAD, ENT, ORTHO, GYNAE & GENERAL PHYSICIAN AT PHARMACY SHOP.
RAJINDER NAGAR,
JDA COLONY, SEC-3,
BANTALAB JAMMU.
CONTACT: 9469709444, 9419113357
SELF EMPLOYMENT
Required distributor for
“Hygnic Sanitary Napkin”
Earn Rs 19 Lakh
As a Cash Reward’s
Retired Person, House Wife, Businessman, Unempolyed and All
Contact us:- 7006439683, 9906155071, 7006628526
400/A, Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Note:- Office Space Provide by Company
WOMEN & BUSINESS
Make your life Active, Smart & Independent
Get trained: Free Session
Timing:- 10 am, 12 Noon, 2 pm, 4 pm
Date on Sunday:- 10, 17, 24, November 2019 at 660/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
By Chetan Gupta:- 9419766966
Required
Office Coordinator
(Graduate Female only)
For Brigadier Jamwal’s
Lakshya Defence Academy
Ambphalla, Jammu
9797519939, 9796468555
Required Staff
1) Accountant Cum Computer Operator (Busy knowing) M/F – 2
2) Accountant Cum Manual
Billing (M/F) – 1
3) Van Driver Load Carrier – 1
4) Office Boy – 5 Qualification 5th to 12th
M/s Book Palace
Opp. Hari Mandir, Rehari Colony, Jammu
Contact No: 80821-60733, 70061-96552
Staff required for Restaurant
1.Cook/Chef : All rounder expert in vegetarian cuisine
2. Waiter/Steward: Preferably Non local.
3.Dish Washers/Cleaners
Salary best in industry with annual increment.
Contact 7006342698
Required
OT Tech For
Hair Transplant
Add :
Hall No. 207 2 A,
South Block, Bahu Plaza
Jammu
Call : 6006801818
Required
Staff Required for Construction Company at Jammu & Rajouri Experience person only.
Site Engineer -2
Site Supervision – 2
Mail: karanpuri05@yahoo.com
Address: 106 Phase II Industrial Area Gangyal, Jammu.
Contact: 9149508495 (10 AM to 5 PM)
Wanted Staff
Teacher (i) B.Sc Non-Medical
Salary 6000+EPF
Physical Instructor B. PEd
attractive Salary
Contact
Principal
Dashmesh Public High School,
Bour Camp Jammu
9906100980, 9419232442
Wanted
Delivery Boy for
Cosmetic items
Salary : Rs 7500
Add : near Aquaf Market, Gandhi Nagar
Cell : 9797428769, 9419183674
Required
Sales Consultant – 3 No
for IT Products & Services
Salary Negotiable +TA +Incentives
Contact
Sri Ganesh Technologies
8492091606/7006264804
Staff Required for
reputed school
RM- M/F- MBA in Marketing/Sales-Fresher/Exp.
Both Salary : 10 to 18 K
Administrator- Male-Retd from any Govt sector or 3 to 5 years Exp. in Pvt sector. Salary 15 to 18 K
ACADEMIC/KINDER GARDEN COORDINATOR- Female.
B.Ed/PG- 1 to 2 years Exp. Salary 15 to 20 K
Computer Teacher : M/F MCA-Fresher- Salary 8 to 12 K.
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Urgently Required
A Salesperson for
Education purpose
Experience – 5 years
Age – 30-35 years
At
PURKHOO CAMP
DOMANA JAMMU
7298729599
REQUIRED
Wanted BAMS, BUMS
DOCTORS for
Madaan Hospital and Research Centre
Please Contact immediately
2436549, 2456727
7006443474
Urgently Required
1, Security Guards : 10
Location : Gandhi Nagar & Vikram Chowk
2, Asst. Manager (Marketing) : 01
(Min. 05 yrs Experience in field of security)
3. Cook for Fast Food (Veg & Non Veg) : 01
4. Cook (South Indian dishes) : 01
Contact :
GRD Security Services Pvt Ltd,
651- A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Ph. 9622651075
8899991816
8899992816
Wanted lab Technician
A trained technician part time/full time is required for Abhijyot Clinical Laboratory. Please Contact personally along with biodata at following address during day time.
Dr C N Dhar
Mob. 7006017662
9419193006
Abhijyot Clinical Lab.
Opp Arora Colour Lab.
near Irrigation office,
Canal Road, Jammu
