Employment May 27, 2022

Required

Dog Groomer for

Pet Saloon

Contact No:

9419185380

Email: psbindra08@gmail.com

Staff required

1. teacher English 9th to 10 class.spoken teacher

2. pharmacist.m/f.front desk executive female. telly caller

3. housekeeping staff.hotel & restaurants staff

4. accontant exp computer operator helper

5. salesman office coordinator. supervisor.

100% placement

8th pass 12th Pass & graduate student can also apply

Mob 9086193986 interview Friday to Monday

The learning tree.

Required

Branch Manager- Qualification MBA experienced .

Councellor- Graduate

Tele caller = Experienced

Marketing executive- experienced

Interview timing- 12 to 6 pm

SS Plaza 2nd floor Janipur.

Contact No. 01914061685, 9070812888

Salon staff required

1.Makeup Artist(experienced)- 01 (Female)

2. Female Receptionist(experienced) Good Looks and Good Communication Skill- 01 (Female)

Location: Channi Himmat

Contact: 9103172994

Wanted

Wanted a trained and skilled instructor / Driver for training purpose for reputed driving institute salary .

Contact immediately 9419227569 7006579919

URGENTLY REQUIRE

1) Hospitality Trainer- 2

(Front office and F&B trainer) Exp.- Min. 2 years

2) Mobilizer- 1 Exp.-Min. 1 year

3) Warden- 1 (Female only)

Exp.- Min. 1 year.

Salary – Negotiable

Walk-in Interview- from 27-05-22 onwards

Between 10:00am to 5:00pm

Address- DDU-GKY Center, CMH college, Chowadi, Sainik Colony, Jammu.

Contact- 8716838008, 9622266380

Crescent public school

CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU

Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337, 0191-4019424

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

Vice- Principal Post Graduate with B.Ed

dynamic, energetic, highly motivated and professional.

Experience 4-5 years)

Computer Teacher Relevant Degree

PTI Teacher Relevant Degree

Visit the school office on all working days from 9 am-1 pm with your Resume and two Coloured photos

FACULTY REQUIRED

PHYSICS LECTURER- 2Nos

For Teaching 11th , 12th

and Dropper (JEE and NEET)

AT SHASTRI NAGAR

CALL

AT 9796046468, 7006506673

Salary 30K to 40K

(Depending upon Experience)

WE ARE HIRING

JOIN OUR TEAM

Doctors (MBBS/MD)- (M/F)

(Physician in internel Medicine)

Pharmacist, (M/F) Front Desk Executive- (F)

House Keeping Staff – (M/F)

WALK IN INTERVIEW

Contact No. 7889300098

Email id- dawabazarpharmacy@gmail.com

Dawa Bazar Pharmacy

Mc Complex, opp. Bakshi Nagar bridge, Akhnoor Road Jammu

Urgently Required

Computer Data Operator

Salary Negotiable

* Rs 20,000 to 25,000/-

Eligibility Criteria

1. Graduate

2. Excellent Computer Knowledge

3. Experienced candidates will be preferred.

Interested candidates may contact:

Kailash Sharma

G4S Secure Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Kaluchak, Jammu, J&K

Mb. No. 9596795180