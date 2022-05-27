Employment May 27, 2022

Required
Dog Groomer for
Pet Saloon
Contact No:
9419185380
Email: psbindra08@gmail.com
Staff required
1. teacher English 9th to 10 class.spoken teacher
2. pharmacist.m/f.front desk executive female. telly caller
3. housekeeping staff.hotel & restaurants staff
4. accontant exp computer operator helper
5. salesman office coordinator. supervisor.
100% placement
8th pass 12th Pass & graduate student can also apply
Mob 9086193986 interview Friday to Monday
The learning tree.
Required
Branch Manager- Qualification MBA experienced .
Councellor- Graduate
Tele caller = Experienced
Marketing executive- experienced
Interview timing- 12 to 6 pm
SS Plaza 2nd floor Janipur.
Contact No. 01914061685, 9070812888
Salon staff required
1.Makeup Artist(experienced)- 01 (Female)
2. Female Receptionist(experienced) Good Looks and Good Communication Skill- 01 (Female)
Location: Channi Himmat
Contact: 9103172994
Wanted
Wanted a trained and skilled instructor / Driver for training purpose for reputed driving institute salary .
Contact immediately 9419227569 7006579919
URGENTLY REQUIRE
1) Hospitality Trainer- 2
(Front office and F&B trainer) Exp.- Min. 2 years
2) Mobilizer- 1 Exp.-Min. 1 year
3) Warden- 1 (Female only)
Exp.- Min. 1 year.
Salary – Negotiable
Walk-in Interview- from 27-05-22 onwards
Between 10:00am to 5:00pm
Address- DDU-GKY Center, CMH college, Chowadi, Sainik Colony, Jammu.
Contact- 8716838008, 9622266380
Crescent public school
CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU
Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337, 0191-4019424
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
Vice- Principal Post Graduate with B.Ed
dynamic, energetic, highly motivated and professional.
Experience 4-5 years)
Computer Teacher Relevant Degree
PTI Teacher Relevant Degree
Visit the school office on all working days from 9 am-1 pm with your Resume and two Coloured photos
FACULTY REQUIRED
PHYSICS LECTURER- 2Nos
For Teaching 11th , 12th
and Dropper (JEE and NEET)
AT SHASTRI NAGAR
CALL
AT 9796046468, 7006506673
Salary 30K to 40K
(Depending upon Experience)
WE ARE HIRING
JOIN OUR TEAM
Doctors (MBBS/MD)- (M/F)
(Physician in internel Medicine)
Pharmacist, (M/F) Front Desk Executive- (F)
House Keeping Staff – (M/F)
WALK IN INTERVIEW
Contact No. 7889300098
Email id- dawabazarpharmacy@gmail.com
Dawa Bazar Pharmacy
Mc Complex, opp. Bakshi Nagar bridge, Akhnoor Road Jammu
Urgently Required
Computer Data Operator
Salary Negotiable
* Rs 20,000 to 25,000/-
Eligibility Criteria
1. Graduate
2. Excellent Computer Knowledge
3. Experienced candidates will be preferred.
Interested candidates may contact:
Kailash Sharma
G4S Secure Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Kaluchak, Jammu, J&K
Mb. No. 9596795180