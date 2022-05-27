Dwivedi Assigned Charge Of Admin Secy H&ME, Sharma Mining Department

Srinagar, May 27: Government has assigned additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department to Manoj Kumar Dwivedi (IAS, AGMUT:1997), Principal Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department in addition to his own duties till further order.

According to an order by the government, Amit Sharma, JKAS, Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department has been asked to hold the charge of the Administrative Secretary, Mining Department in addition to his own duties till further order in the interest of administration. (AGENCIES)