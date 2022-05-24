Employment May 24, 2022

JOBS@ NO Registration!
1.Backend/Admin(f)
MBA 3 to 6yrs Exp in same
Salary: 16k to 25k +Cab
2. Marketing & Sales Associate’s( CIC)
having exp. Of 3 to 6yrs in same
Graduate Freshers May also apply
Salary : 15k to 25 k +perks
Location’s: Jmu, Udhampur, Kathua, Katra, Poonch Rajouri, Srinagar
DreamMakerz #8713000033
Required
Delivery Boys with own
conveyance
Billing Executives
Chef (Indian/Chinese)
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 7006180373
44, A-2, South Block,
Bahu Plaza, Jammu
WANTED
Wanted a female cook for a small family of 3 persons at Subhash Nagar.
Timing: 9.30 to 2
Salary: 6000/-
Contact: 9906205984
We are Hiring !!
Huge opening for Telecaling in Jammu
Full Time Call Center Job
Male / Female both welcome
Directly joining on company payroll
Fresher & experience can both are welcome
Salary 7000 to 10000 Rs
Incentives – 2000 – 15000 Rs ( Every month )
Working Hr – 9:30 Am to 6:30 PM
Qualification minimum HSC Passed
Walking – Lane No-17 , Greater Kailash , Opp to Central Bank of India Jammu.
Interview timings – 9:30 Am to 6:30 PM
Mobile No – 7006176140/ 9769206275
REQUIRED FOLLOWING STAFF FOR IBS JAMMU OFFICE
1). 2 Males & Females for Sales
2). 1 Male/Female for digital marketing.
3). 1 Mala/Female for GeM Portal.
Internship also available for BCA, MBA, BBA, MBA & B.Tech students.
Contact Number: +917006218010
Mail: intergratedbusinesssolutions@gmail.com
Required
An Accountant for a manufacturing concern situated at Bari Brahmana having experience of 10 to 15 years with knowledge of the Busy, GST, ESI, PF, TCS and TDS.
Preference will be given to person who has worked under CA
Interview on 26/05/2022
from 3.00 p.m to 5.00 pm.
Salary negotiable.
NEW KISSAN MILK FOODS
sidco Industrial Complex Lane No.-6
Phase -II Bari Brahmana Samba
Contact- 9906503461, 8492955241
JOB
Required Full time baby care taker in Gandhinagar.
Salary 10000-14000
Ph:9797558307
Bank jobs
Salary NO/VA
1. HDFC Bank Jobs 25+ 10+
2. ICICI jobs 40+ 5+
3. Axis Bank Jobs 15+ 8+
4. Hotels Jobs 20+ 10+
5. IT Sector Jobs 50+ 20+
6. Private Hospital Jobs 10+ 50+
7. Pharma Jobs 15+ 20+
8. Peon, Helper, worker 10+ 15+
9. Tellecaller, Receptionist 10+ 25+
Venue : H No. 142 Sec-6
Model Town Gangyal
No. 7006723093
Required Delivery
Staff in Blue Dart express Ltd.
Salary – Handsome salary+ petrol extra + other benefits
Locations –
1.Narwal
2.Toph Sherkhania
3.Katra
Contact no. 7051837275/ 9643016149