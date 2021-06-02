Employment May 2, 2021

Namhya Foods Pvt Ltd.

Need Warehouse Manager

Needed a young stock manager cum Accountant for Online market place Business. Good Proficiency in Computer Online Business understanding (stock replenishment) Knows Tally software.

Minimum work experience of 2 years.

Please Contact Namhyafoods@gmail.com with resume

WANTED COMPUTER OPERATOR

Wanted a Computer Operator having good knowledge and speed for a shop.

Contact : Mobile No. 7889700060

REQUIRED COUNSELOR/

TELECALLER

Female Graduate, Post Graduate candidates with Excellent

Communication Skills & Minimum 2 Years’ Experience in same.

Interested candidates Mail CV at:-directorvatsalyaedu.skill@gmail.com

Contact AYAAN Edu Skills at 9682352734, 7006639382

Required 90 Development Officers (Media) for

Jammu-Kashmir. Training 1 month online /

correspondence. Stipend / Salary 5000/20000/

30000, Male-female.

Contact: 9682591298.

JOBS JOBS JOBS

Required Staff

For Delivery On Bike

Location : Udhampur

Driving Licence is Must

Handsome Salary

Contact :

8968696492, 9780404092, 9796243311

Required Full Time Cook

Required one full time Trained Cook (Male) for residence at Gandhi Nagar. Accommodation can be provided for staying.

Salary Negotiable

Please Contact on Phone No.

7006552643, 7889879382

REQUIRED

Full time female Home care taker available

Salary negotiable

For details contact:

9906156005