Employment May 13, 2021

Required

Experienced Person for Retail Medical Shop with Experinece in Marg Software – 2 No.

M/s Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4-5 pm

Contact at : 9419193224, 9419189485

Wanted

F.O.S (sales staff) : 2 persons

(Conveyance must )

(Exp with mobile brand /Telecom prefferred )

(Age limit: 35 yrs)

SALARY : CTC 15000-20000

(with benefits P.F)+TA/DA+Incentives

send your resume:fmcjammu@gmail.com

Fairdeal Marketing Co

9419177785 / 7006350110

Required Male Accountant

For reputed Company in Narwal, Jammu.

Candidate must be Graduate or above (B.Com/M.Com) Must have knowledge of GST Filing, Returns, Taxes, General Accounting and Reconciliation etc.

He must have at least 5 years’ Experience.

Salary no bar for deserving Candidate

Kindly send your CV to below

E-mail ID

manageroperationsattarsinghson@gmail.com

Contact No. 9086001993

REQUIRED

DRIVER

AT CANAL ROAD

CALL: 7889633199