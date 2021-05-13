Employment May 13, 2021

Required
Experienced Person for Retail Medical Shop with Experinece in Marg Software – 2 No.
M/s Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4-5 pm
Contact at : 9419193224, 9419189485
Wanted
F.O.S (sales staff) : 2 persons
(Conveyance must )
(Exp with mobile brand /Telecom prefferred )
(Age limit: 35 yrs)
SALARY : CTC 15000-20000
(with benefits P.F)+TA/DA+Incentives
send your resume:fmcjammu@gmail.com
Fairdeal Marketing Co
9419177785 / 7006350110
Required Male Accountant
For reputed Company in Narwal, Jammu.
Candidate must be Graduate or above (B.Com/M.Com) Must have knowledge of GST Filing, Returns, Taxes, General Accounting and Reconciliation etc.
He must have at least 5 years’ Experience.
Salary no bar for deserving Candidate
Kindly send your CV to below
E-mail ID
manageroperationsattarsinghson@gmail.com
Contact No. 9086001993
REQUIRED
DRIVER
AT CANAL ROAD
CALL: 7889633199